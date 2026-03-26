News Today Live Updates, 26 March | Drug and Socio-Economic Census: Behind Punjab move to count its addicts, policy shift from enforcement to targeted rehabilitation

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News Today Live Updates, 26 March: A government-appointed inquiry committee probing a controversial land deal in Pune has found that a power of attorney (PoA) executed in favour of NCP MP Parth Pawar for government land was “illegal, incorrect and of a criminal nature.” However, the committee has stopped short of recommending direct action against him, saying his role will be examined as part of an ongoing police investigation.
As the energy shock waves from the war in West Asia travels deeper, Indian manufacturers, ranging from steel, aluminium, textiles and even alcoholic beverages, are beginning to report operational disruptions on account of surging freight rates, stuck shipments, gas shortages and payment issues.
Meanwhile, even a constituency seen as a potential seat for the BJP’s former Tamil Nadu unit chief K Annamalai did not make the cut in the AIADMK-led NDA’s seat-sharing arrangement for the April Assembly elections. In the final pact, AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami, popularly known as EPS, not only resisted key demands from the BJP and other allies, but also allocated some of the most challenging constituencies to them — underlining his control over the terms of the deal.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Indian Express staff.
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