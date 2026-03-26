News Today Live Updates, 26 March | Drug and Socio-Economic Census: Behind Punjab move to count its addicts, policy shift from enforcement to targeted rehabilitation

News Today Live Updates: Get the latest news updates from India and all around the world. Stay updated with breaking news today.

News Today Live Updates, 26 March: A government-appointed inquiry committee probing a controversial land deal in Pune has found that a power of attorney (PoA) executed in favour of NCP MP Parth Pawar for government land was “illegal, incorrect and of a criminal nature.” However, the committee has stopped short of recommending direct action against him, saying his role will be examined as part of an ongoing police investigation.

As the energy shock waves from the war in West Asia travels deeper, Indian manufacturers, ranging from steel, aluminium, textiles and even alcoholic beverages, are beginning to report operational disruptions on account of surging freight rates, stuck shipments, gas shortages and payment issues.

Story continues below this ad Meanwhile, even a constituency seen as a potential seat for the BJP’s former Tamil Nadu unit chief K Annamalai did not make the cut in the AIADMK-led NDA’s seat-sharing arrangement for the April Assembly elections. In the final pact, AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami, popularly known as EPS, not only resisted key demands from the BJP and other allies, but also allocated some of the most challenging constituencies to them — underlining his control over the terms of the deal. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Indian Express staff. Live Updates Mar 26, 2026 07:51 AM IST Chandigarh News Live Updates | Drug and Socio-Economic Census: Behind Punjab move to count its addicts, policy shift from enforcement to targeted rehabilitation

Read More Punjab drug census 2025 will survey 65 lakh families to assess addiction levels and enable targeted rehabilitation instead of enforcement-led action. Mar 26, 2026 07:43 AM IST India News Live Updates | India’s CO2 emissions grew at the slowest pace in over two decades in 2025: Analysis

Read More India CO2 emissions growth slowed sharply to 0.7% in 2025, with falling power sector output and rising renewables offsetting industrial demand. Mar 26, 2026 07:20 AM IST Chandigarh News Live Updates | Behind an official’s death, an ex-minister’s arrest in Punjab, an annual Rs 2,000-cr business

Read More Laljit Singh Bhullar allegedly wanted the Punjab State Warehousing Corporation official to award a tender to his father, an arhtiya whose bid to build extra storage capacity had been rejected Mar 26, 2026 06:28 AM IST Mumbai News Live Updates | ‘Illegal, incorrect and criminal’: Inquiry Panel on power of attorney executed in Parth Pawar’s favour in Mundhwa land deal

Read More Maharashtra government-appointed committee tables report in state legislature. The panel has stopped short of recommending direct action against Parth Mar 26, 2026 06:00 AM IST Delhi News Live Updates | ‘Mentally unfit’, upset due to ‘personal reasons’: Why West Bengal man made ‘death threat’ to Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary

Read More Delhi Police said they apprehended the man from Murshidabad on Monday but later allowed him to go after assessing his mental condition Mar 26, 2026 06:00 AM IST Delhi News Live Updates | ‘Mentally unfit’, upset due to ‘personal reasons’: Why West Bengal man made ‘death threat’ to Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary

Read More Delhi Police said they apprehended the man from Murshidabad on Monday but later allowed him to go after assessing his mental condition Mar 26, 2026 05:45 AM IST Kolkata News Live Updates | In BJP stronghold, Mamata calls it anti-Bengal, anti-women party

Read More Hits out at EC, also lists development works carried out by her in the region

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd