News Today Live Updates, 19 March | ‘Unfairly attacked’: Trump backs Qatar, denies US role in Israel’s South Pars assault

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News Today Live Updates, 19 March | For the first time, the US has admitted to having been clueless about an attack under the “joint operation” with Israel against Iran. US President Donald Trump on Thursday said the US had no clue about Israel launching an attack on the South Pars Gas Field in Iran. He also said Iran did not know this and “unfairly attacked” Qatar’s LNG facility.

DeepMind founder Demis Hassabis announced on Wednesday that Jasjeet Sekhon, a senior leader at Bridgewater Associates, is moving to Google’s AI division to serve as its Chief Strategy Officer. While Sekhon is stepping down from his positions as Chief Scientist and Head of AI at Bridgewater, he isn’t cutting ties with the firm entirely; he is slated to join their board of directors following his transition to DeepMind.

Story continues below this ad Two days before 50 question papers of the SSC Geography examination were stolen from a strong room at Sangola Vidyamandir and Junior College near Solapur, there had already been an attempted break-in at the same location. No action was taken. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Indian Express staff. Live Updates Mar 19, 2026 08:49 AM IST World News Live Updates | ‘Unfairly attacked’: Trump backs Qatar, denies US role in Israel’s South Pars assault

Read More US President Donald Trump said Washington had no prior knowledge of Israel’s strike on Iran’s South Pars Gas Field. At the same time, he warned Tehran over its attack on Qatar’s LNG infrastructure. Mar 19, 2026 07:34 AM IST World News Live Updates | Qatar declares Iranian attaches ‘persona non grata’ after missile strike causes ‘significant damage’ to Ras Laffan industrial city

Read More Iran missile strike on Qatar damaged the Ras Laffan Industrial City gas hub, prompting strong condemnation from Qatar Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the expulsion of Iranian military and security attaches amid rising regional tensions. Mar 19, 2026 07:30 AM IST India News Live Updates | Nagpur riots, one year on: Chargesheets filed in all FIRs except one naming VHP, Bajrang Dal members

Read More A 1,900-page chargesheet against 87 accused filed within months of the March 17 violence; police say chargesheet in case against right-wing leaders is ready, but state government approval under Sections 295A and 153A is yet to come Mar 19, 2026 07:16 AM IST India News Live Updates | Why are more locals entering Goa’s drug trade? Quick cash, peer pressure, and more

Read More A reply tabled by Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant, in the recent Legislative Assembly session states that the information was compiled based on investigation records, intelligence inputs and disclosures of the apprehended accused in narcotics smuggling cases. Mar 19, 2026 07:00 AM IST India News Live Updates | One fell unconscious, 2 went looking: Workers killed cleaning Chhattisgarh hospital’s septic tank

Read More Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai Wednesday said any such work would be carried out in future only after permission is taken from the municipal corporation failing which criminal action shall be taken. Mar 19, 2026 06:34 AM IST India News Live Updates | A decade on the run, undone by one digital slip: How a 2016 murder unravelled in Kerala, with AI help

Read More For nearly a decade, the absconding family, who spoke multiple languages, stayed on the run, moving from state to state using forged documents. Then, one small slip — a digital trail — gave them away. Mar 19, 2026 06:22 AM IST India News Live Updates | Choice of food to phone ownership: 33 questions Odisha residents will be asked from April 16

Read More The HLO, considered the first phase of the Census, will be conducted in the state from April 16 to May 15. Mar 19, 2026 06:18 AM IST India News Live Updates | Nitish Kumar set for unopposed return as JD(U) chief

Read More Party may look for new working president amid speculation over Sanjay Jha’s Rajya Sabha role.

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