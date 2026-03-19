News Today Live Updates, 19 March | ‘Unfairly attacked’: Trump backs Qatar, denies US role in Israel’s South Pars assault

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News Today Live Updates, 19 March | For the first time, the US has admitted to having been clueless about an attack under the “joint operation” with Israel against Iran. US President Donald Trump on Thursday said the US had no clue about Israel launching an attack on the South Pars Gas Field in Iran. He also said Iran did not know this and “unfairly attacked” Qatar’s LNG facility.
DeepMind founder Demis Hassabis announced on Wednesday that Jasjeet Sekhon, a senior leader at Bridgewater Associates, is moving to Google’s AI division to serve as its Chief Strategy Officer. While Sekhon is stepping down from his positions as Chief Scientist and Head of AI at Bridgewater, he isn’t cutting ties with the firm entirely; he is slated to join their board of directors following his transition to DeepMind.
Two days before 50 question papers of the SSC Geography examination were stolen from a strong room at Sangola Vidyamandir and Junior College near Solapur, there had already been an attempted break-in at the same location. No action was taken.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Indian Express staff.
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