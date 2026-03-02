News Today Live Updates, 2 March | From drones to debris: Indian expats in Dubai and Doha describe panic amid escalation of Iran war

Read More
Indian Stock Market Holidays March 2026: The Indian stock market, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) have several trade holidays in March 2026, slated for closure due to festive occasions. It will be closed for 12 days in March 2026, including three public holidays and standard weekend closures on Saturday and Sunday.
PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security Sunday night and in what could be taken as New Delhi’s first comments following the US-Israel massive air strikes on Iran, he said, India strongly condemned the attack on UAE and supported “de-escalation, regional peace, security and stability”.
With crisis widening in Middle East, most of the airlines have renewed suspension of their flight operations to and from the countries in the region. The Passenger Assistance Control Room (PACR) at Ministry of Civil Aviation is working round the clock to monitor and address all the queries of the air travellers received through social media platforms, the AirSewa portal, and dedicated helplines on priority basis.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Indian Express staff.
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram