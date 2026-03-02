News Today Live Updates, 2 March | From drones to debris: Indian expats in Dubai and Doha describe panic amid escalation of Iran war

News Today Live Updates: Get the latest news updates from India and all around the world. Stay updated with breaking news today.

Indian Stock Market Holidays March 2026: The Indian stock market, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) have several trade holidays in March 2026, slated for closure due to festive occasions. It will be closed for 12 days in March 2026, including three public holidays and standard weekend closures on Saturday and Sunday.

PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security Sunday night and in what could be taken as New Delhi’s first comments following the US-Israel massive air strikes on Iran, he said, India strongly condemned the attack on UAE and supported “de-escalation, regional peace, security and stability”.

Story continues below this ad With crisis widening in Middle East, most of the airlines have renewed suspension of their flight operations to and from the countries in the region. The Passenger Assistance Control Room (PACR) at Ministry of Civil Aviation is working round the clock to monitor and address all the queries of the air travellers received through social media platforms, the AirSewa portal, and dedicated helplines on priority basis. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Indian Express staff. Live Updates Mar 2, 2026 09:50 AM IST Chandigarh News Live Updates | From drones to debris: Indian expats in Dubai and Doha describe panic amid escalation of Iran war

Read More As strict lockdowns are enforced and flights to India are suspended, community leaders are stepping in to accommodate stranded travellers while urging calm across the diaspora. Mar 2, 2026 09:33 AM IST World News Live Updates | As US-Israel joint attack on Iran was escalates, a look at who is supporting whom

Read More One of the most significant developments in the conflict has been the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed on Sunday in a series of US–Israeli airstrikes. Mar 2, 2026 08:55 AM IST Delhi News Live Updates | ‘Will ensure improvement of Delhi every year in terms of air quality, transport, the Yamuna’

Read More Rekha Gupta interview: Delhi CM details roadmap on air quality, Yamuna cleaning, EV Policy 2.0, women schemes and transport expansion. Mar 2, 2026 08:28 AM IST India News Live Updates | Stock Market Holiday Alert: NSE, BSE to stay closed on key dates in March 2026 — Check full list

Read More Indian Stock Market Holidays March 2026: NSE and BSE will remain closed for 12 days including mandatory weekly offs and festive occasions. Mar 2, 2026 08:00 AM IST India News Live Updates | “I tried running to her, But I was held back”: Families wait for a glimpse — or a body — after Nagpur blast

Read More Families of women workers killed and injured in the Nagpur factory blast move between ICU doors and mortuary gates. Mar 2, 2026 07:40 AM IST India News Live Updates | Bank Holidays in March 2026: Banks to remain closed for 18 days across India — Full city-wise list

Read More India Bank Holidays in March 2026: According to RBI, banks across India will remain closed for 18 days nationwide, including weekends and regional observances like Holi, Eid-al-Fitr, and more. Mar 2, 2026 07:16 AM IST India News Live Updates | Village rocked by sexual assault, murder of 4-year-old; accused tries to pin blame on ‘mysterious gangs’

Read More Jharkhand Police arrested the accused, who allegedly has a history of violence and recently assaulted his own wife and son, investigators say Mar 2, 2026 07:11 AM IST India News Live Updates | Srinagar Lal Chowk sealed, curbs on inter-district movement amid J-K protests against killing of Iran’s Khamenei

Read More Political leaders from the Valley have criticised the restrictions Mar 2, 2026 07:09 AM IST India News Live Updates | From shattered villages to new township: In Kerala, Wayanad landslide survivors get homes under Rs 299-crore project

Read More Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan distributed title deeds to 178 families, who will stitch back together their displaced lives at the township in Wayanad’s Kalpetta Mar 2, 2026 07:00 AM IST Mumbai News Live Updates | Declared murdered in court, but still ‘alive’ in govt records: Navi Mumbai cop’s family fights on

Read More On April 21 last year, a Panvel court sentenced three people, including a former inspector, for murdering Assistant Inspector Ashwini Bidre Gore. Ten months later, authorities refused to issue her death certificate saying the judgment may get overturned, leaving daughter’s legal rights in limbo Mar 2, 2026 07:00 AM IST Mumbai News Live Updates | Declared murdered in court, but still ‘alive’ in govt records: Navi Mumbai cop’s family fights on

Read More On April 21 last year, a Panvel court sentenced three people, including a former inspector, for murdering Assistant Inspector Ashwini Bidre Gore. Ten months later, authorities refused to issue her death certificate saying the judgment may get overturned, leaving daughter’s legal rights in limbo Mar 2, 2026 05:54 AM IST India News Live Updates | Missiles in sky, fear on phone: 10-million Indian diaspora faces war

Read More For nearly 10 million Indians whose lives are entwined with West Asia, the attacks on Iran by the US and Israel, and the retaliation that has engulfed the Gulf, is their worst nightmare come true Mar 2, 2026 05:40 AM IST India News Live Updates | First signal from Delhi: PM Modi tells MBZ ‘strongly condemn’ attack on UAE

Read More While New Delhi did not release any statement after the CCS or the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Modi condoled the deaths in the UAE during a conversation with President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Sunday. Mar 2, 2026 05:38 AM IST India News Live Updates | To hit back, Iran draws from its massive, diverse arsenal of missiles and drones

Read More According to reports, Iran has yet to possess an Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) which can target countries as far as the US, even though it has successfully developed the Ghaem-100, a three-stage, solid-fuelled satellite launch vehicle (SLV).

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd