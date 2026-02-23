News Today Live Updates, 23 February | Two dead, several hospitalised in Andhra Pradesh’s Rajahmundry after suspected milk contamination

News Today Live Updates: Get the latest news updates from India and all around the world. Stay updated with breaking news today.

Stay updated with the latest breaking news and live developments from India and around the world. Our live news thread brings you real-time coverage of major events, political developments, economic updates, weather alerts, sports news, and headline stories from key cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and beyond.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Indian Express staff.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd