Live now

News Today Live Updates, 23 February | Two dead, several hospitalised in Andhra Pradesh’s Rajahmundry after suspected milk contamination

Latest News Live Updates | Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu orders probe after several elderly people were admitted to hospitals

News Today Live Updates: Get the latest news updates from India and all around the world. Stay updated with breaking news today.News Today Live Updates: Get the latest news updates from India and all around the world. Stay updated with breaking news today.

Stay updated with the latest breaking news and live developments from India and around the world. Our live news thread brings you real-time coverage of major events, political developments, economic updates, weather alerts, sports news, and headline stories from key cities including DelhiMumbaiBengaluru and beyond.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Indian Express staff.

Live Updates
Feb 23, 2026 03:01 PM IST
India News Live Updates | Two dead, several hospitalised in Andhra Pradesh’s Rajahmundry after suspected milk contamination
Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu orders probe after several elderly people were admitted to hospitals
Read More
Feb 23, 2026 02:56 PM IST
World News Live Updates | Deep reshuffle in Bangladesh army, defence advisor in India called back
The Tarique Rahman-led government called back Defence adviser at the Bangladesh High Commission in India, Brigadier General Md Hafizur Rahman, to take charge as the GOC of an infantry division with the elevated rank and status of major general.
Read More
Feb 23, 2026 02:50 PM IST
Lucknow News Live Updates | IAF jawan, his father thrashed by wedding party over ‘honking’ in Bulandshahr; cross complaints lodged
While the jawan and his father claim they were targeted for honking, the opposing party alleges their car hit a person in their group, sparking the violent confrontation.
Read More
Feb 23, 2026 02:45 PM IST
Pune News Live Updates | Pune Crime Files: Why Bombay HC quashed FIR against ex-serviceman ‘falsely implicated’ in intruder death case
In 2020, a former Army officer in Pune called the police for assistance after a man attempted to break into his home. The police, however, charged him with the intruder's death. In 2025, the Bombay High Court set aside the FIR against him.
Read More
Feb 23, 2026 02:36 PM IST
Pune News Live Updates | Pune traffic alert: Hadapsar-Dive Ghat route to stay shut from 1-3 pm today for blasting work
Commuters can take alternative routes like Katraj-Bopdev-Saswad Road, Kapurhol-Narayanpur Road, or the Hadapsar-Uruli Kanchan-Shindawane Ghat Road.
Read More
Feb 23, 2026 02:31 PM IST
Mumbai News Live Updates | Two arrested in Rs 2.88 crore investment fraud promising 5% monthly returns
LT Marg police nab Hyderabad duo for allegedly duping Gujarat-based textile trader through bogus investment scheme in Aquavayu Elements Pvt. Ltd. hunt on for four others
Read More
Feb 23, 2026 02:28 PM IST
World News Live Updates | Bangladesh President alleges attempts by interim govt to overthrow him, says ‘Yunus violated constitutional protocol’
Shahabuddin expressed feeling humiliated by the interim government, citing the removal of his press department and portraits from Bangladeshi embassies worldwide.
Read More
Feb 23, 2026 02:23 PM IST
India News Live Updates | After lynching Dalit man for ‘trying to meet woman’, villagers try to frame him for stealing tractor battery: Jharkhand Police
The 25-year-old was severely assaulted and tied to a cot when police arrived, officers said. He died on the way to the hospital.
Read More
Feb 23, 2026 02:20 PM IST
India News Live Updates | Vande Bharat Sleeper train production: Titagarh Rail Systems eyes car body completion of 1st rake by March 31 – check rollout plan
Vande Bharat Sleeper train production advances as Titagarh Rail Systems targets car body completion by March 31. Check rollout plan and timeline details.
Read More
Feb 23, 2026 02:00 PM IST
India News Live Updates | IRCTC e-Pantry meal option: Here’s how to order breakfast, lunch or dinner on train | step-by-step guide
IRCTC e-Pantry meal option lets passengers order breakfast, lunch or dinner on train. Here’s a step-by-step guide to booking food online using PNR.
Read More
Feb 23, 2026 01:45 PM IST
Lucknow News Live Updates | With Metro corridor, Meerut emerges as a new symbol of modern infrastructure
This infrastructure is a socio-economic catalyst for Uttar Pradesh. With soaring land prices in Delhi, Meerut is emerging as a practical residential alternative, allowing people to live in Meerut while working in the capital.
Read More
Feb 23, 2026 01:40 PM IST
India News Live Updates | ‘Mohammad’ Deepak, who defended Muslim shopkeeper, meets Rahul Gandhi: ‘Will take membership in my gym’
On January 26, Deepak stood up to a group of men who harassed the Muslim shopkeeper, and asked him to drop the word “Baba” from his shop’s name in Kotdwar town.
Read More
Feb 23, 2026 01:39 PM IST
Mumbai News Live Updates | Chennai Beach Tragedy: Second Victim’s Body Recovered, Toll Rises to Two
The body of 24-year-old Jai Patil, who went missing after being swept away by strong waves at Golden Beach in Chennai, was recovered on Monday.
Read More
Feb 23, 2026 01:35 PM IST
Mumbai News Live Updates | Sextortion’, ‘local goons’ not gangsters responsible for most extortion cases registered in the city: Police
Extortion cases spiked by 33 per cent last year as compared to 2024
Read More
Feb 23, 2026 01:31 PM IST
India News Live Updates | ‘Preventing violent tendencies’: Bihar Deputy CM’s rationale for banning meat sales near educational institutes, public spaces
Vijay Kumar Sinha said the decision reflected the policy direction of the new government and followed consultations within the Urban Development Department, as well as discussions with intellectuals
Read More
Feb 23, 2026 01:21 PM IST
World News Live Updates | Winter weather: Major blizzard shuts down US Northeast, Air India cancels New York and Newark flights
Air India has cancelled all flights to and from New York and Newark scheduled for 24 February due to a blizzard affecting the US Northeast. In a statement, the airline said its services to and from the two cities would not operate because of severe weather conditions. The cancellations come as large parts of the […]
Read More
Feb 23, 2026 01:10 PM IST
World News Live Updates | Canada’s updates rules for post-graduation work permit: Here’s everything international students need to know
International students graduating in Canada must meet updated rules for the post-graduation work permit, including new language proof requirements introduced from November 2024.
Read More
Feb 23, 2026 01:03 PM IST
Delhi News Live Updates | ‘Shirtless protest’ at AI Summit: Fifth arrest from Gwalior; police call IYC National President for questioning
Police also recovered T-shirts and posters used in the protest from the vehicle of one of the arrested accused.
Read More
Feb 23, 2026 12:42 PM IST
Chandigarh News Live Updates | ‘Systemic failure’: Gurdaspur MP Sukhjinder Randhawa urges Amit Shah to order MHA inquiry into killing of 2 cops near Pakistan border
Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa asked Amit Shah to prioritise a regional security review over his upcoming political visit to Punjab.
Read More
Feb 23, 2026 12:29 PM IST
Ahmedabad News Live Updates | Socio Economic Review: Why are fewer students opting for technical engineering courses in Gujarat despite rise in seats
Number of female students in degree technical courses increase, but decreases in diploma courses in 2025-26
Read More
Feb 23, 2026 12:26 PM IST
Mumbai News Live Updates | Bombay HC sets aside ‘perverse’ and ‘illegal’ interim order staying actions by 3 banks against Anil Ambani over ‘fraudulent’ accounts
The Bombay High Court delivered a ruling on the petitions filed by Bank of Baroda (BoB), IDBI Bank, Indian Overseas Bank (IOB), and the auditor BDO India LLP against Anil Ambani.
Read More
Feb 23, 2026 12:18 PM IST
Lucknow News Live Updates | Lucknow University students protest fencing of Mughal-era Lal Baradari, claim namaz access blocked
Videos surfaced showing students forming a human chain while prayers were offered outside. University authorities maintained that the structure is in a dilapidated condition and the fencing has been put up as a safety measure
Read More
Feb 23, 2026 12:12 PM IST
World News Live Updates | After Supreme Court ruling, US to stop collecting Trump’s emergency tariffs from tomorrow
The ⁠IEEPA tariff collection halt coincides with Trump's imposition of a new, 15% global tariff ‌under a different legal authority to replace the ones struck down by the Supreme Court on Friday.
Read More
Feb 23, 2026 11:56 AM IST
Delhi News Live Updates | Who is Shabir Ahmad Lone, the J&K man ‘behind ISI-Bangladesh terror outfit’
Previously jailed in 2007, police said Lone jumped bail to flee to Bangladesh and is now coordinating a cross-border module for strikes in India. On Sunday, Delhi Police said they busted the module and arrested 8 men.
Read More
Feb 23, 2026 11:53 AM IST
India News Live Updates | Denied Rs 100 to buy liquor, man kills his mother in Bihar’s Gopalganj
In the ongoing budget session of the Bihar legislature, RJD MLC Ajay Kumar Singh raised the issue of the increasing use of illegal drugs in the state.
Read More
Feb 23, 2026 11:40 AM IST
India News Live Updates | Amit Shah’s ‘Devnagari’ push for Kokborok triggers fresh storm in Tripura
The first Kokborok Bhasha Commission was set up in 1990 under tribal ideologue and former minister Shyamacharan Tripura.
Read More
Feb 23, 2026 11:38 AM IST
Ahmedabad News Live Updates | Surat-based diamond businessman and realtor Vasant Gajera, brothers booked in cheating case
Following a Gujarat High Court mandate issued on a businessman's complaint, the Surat police are now hunting for the Gajera brothers
Read More
Feb 23, 2026 11:28 AM IST
Chandigarh News Live Updates | ‘Golden seed’ glut: Why Punjab’s seed potato hub faces crisis every few years
After a four-year cycle of stability, prices have crashed, which leaves growers caught between high input costs and a market that has vanished. 
Read More
Feb 23, 2026 11:26 AM IST
Delhi News Live Updates | Late-night JNU protest over V-C’s ‘casteist’ remarks spirals into clashes and stone pelting as Left and Right trade barbs
Over a hundred students escalated demonstrations against V-C Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit over remarks she made in a recent podcast interview and the rustication of elected office-bearers of the JNU Students’ Union.
Read More
Feb 23, 2026 11:09 AM IST
Mumbai News Live Updates | Monday Interview: ‘Wastewater reuse is a strategic economic necessity’: Dr K H Govindraj
In an interview with Alok Deshpande, Dr K H Govindraj, Additional Chief Secretary (UDD-2) explains how the policy is not only environmentally useful but also economically vital.
Read More
Feb 23, 2026 10:29 AM IST
India News Live Updates | Besides Lutyen’s statue, what else has changed at Rashtrapati Bhavan lately
A series of changes has taken place at Rashtrapati Bhavan over the last couple of years, which aim to move away from colonial-era influences and remove elements linked to the Mughal period.
Read More
Feb 23, 2026 10:16 AM IST
World News Live Updates | Watch: Violence erupts across Mexico after cartel leader ‘El Mencho’ killed in army raid
In Guadalajara, residents stayed inside their homes as smoke rose over parts of the city. Schools were cancelled in several states and security forces were placed on alert.
Read More
Feb 23, 2026 09:47 AM IST
Lucknow News Live Updates | UP youth gets 10-year jail in case of businessman shooting wife, daughter dead before hanging self
Held guilty of abetment of suicide as he was accused of circulating objectionable videos of the man's minor daughter
Read More
Feb 23, 2026 09:19 AM IST
Chandigarh News Live Updates | Cabinet meeting today: AAP govt to provide dal, tea, mustard oil, sugar as part of atta-dal scheme 
About 40 lakh beneficiary families to get the freebie from April this year
Read More
Feb 23, 2026 09:10 AM IST
Chandigarh News Live Updates | Over 28.58 lakh patients visited OPD in 2025: 32 PGI depts demand 182 more posts of asst profs to provide better patient care
A few weeks ago, the institute operationalised its Hospital Information System (HIS) at the PGI Satellite Centre in Sangrur to enhance efficiency, transparency and patient convenience: PGI Director
Read More
Feb 23, 2026 08:58 AM IST
Mumbai News Live Updates | Set in a conflict zone, Manipuri-language Boong wins BAFTA for Best Children’s and Family Film
As Lakshmipriya Devi's debut film beats global success Zootopia 2, the writer-director "prays for peace to return" to her home state Manipur
Read More
Feb 23, 2026 08:53 AM IST
Delhi News Live Updates | Exclusive: Which are the next Namo Bharat corridors? NCRTC chief reveals
Delhi-Alwar, Delhi-Karnal RRTS Corridors Likely to Get Approval This Fiscal: NCRTC MD
Read More
Feb 23, 2026 08:19 AM IST
Ahmedabad News Live Updates | Gujarat hardlook: Taming leopards on the prowl
Instances of human-leopard conflict are on the rise in Gujarat, with experts attributing this to depleting prey base due to increasing urbanisation and deforestation. The spike in leopard attack cases has led to an increasing number of big cats being captured and kept in rescue centres and demand for such facilities is growing.
Read More
Feb 23, 2026 08:17 AM IST
Mumbai News Live Updates | Silent music therapy boosts milk bank output at Mumbai hospital
Cama and Albless study finds 91 per cent rise in breast milk collection despite fall in donors
Read More
Feb 23, 2026 08:15 AM IST
Lucknow News Live Updates | UP ATS arrests ‘spurned lover’ for sending threat emails to blow up Jaunpur court
The accused used identity of a man whose marriage was fixed with a woman he wanted to marry, say officials
Read More
Feb 23, 2026 07:53 AM IST
World News Live Updates | US: Department of Homeland Security suspends Global Entry as partial govt shutdown drags on 
Airport lines seemed largely unaffected through midday Sunday, with security check line wait times listed as under 15 minutes for most international airports, according to TSA's mobile app.
Read More
Feb 23, 2026 07:48 AM IST
Lucknow News Live Updates | Within hours of Prayagraj court order, UP Police files POCSO FIR against Swami Saraswati
The FIR copy mentions the time of the registration of the case 11.37 pm Saturday, and the time of occurrence of the alleged offence between January 13, 2025, and February 15 this year.
Read More
Feb 23, 2026 07:36 AM IST
Delhi News Live Updates | Delhi Hardlook | Capital’s new extortion landscape
Extortion syndicates have never operated in Delhi on a scale seen in the past few years, police officers say. Demands for protection money have replaced kidnappings for ransom almost entirely. Syndicates run in the name of gangsters based abroad use VoIP calls, social media platforms, and secure messaging apps to direct operations. Targets include a wide range of people: property dealers, owners of mithai shops or gyms, minor Internet celebrities , dealers of secondhand cars, liquor traders, and the like.
Read More
Feb 23, 2026 07:27 AM IST
India News Live Updates | From Basavaraju to Hidma, Sonu to Devuji: Who are the top Maoist leaders killed or surrendered since last year?
The surrender of Devuji was the latest in a long list of heavy blows for the CPI (Maoist) in recent months
Read More
Feb 23, 2026 07:17 AM IST
India News Live Updates | Army sniffer dog Tyson suffered 1st bullet injury in Kishtwar encounter, but kept going, helping forces find 3 hiding terrorists
The 3 terrorists, who had been on the run for over a month, were gunned down in the encounter in the Chatroo area
Read More
Feb 23, 2026 07:10 AM IST
India News Live Updates | IRS officer booked on charges of rape in Odisha
Police Commissioner S Dev Dutta Singh said a case has been registered and the required procedures are being maintained. “A thorough investigation will be conducted, and action will be taken accordingly,” said Singh.
Read More
Feb 23, 2026 07:07 AM IST
World News Live Updates | ‘Why haven’t they capitulated?’ Trump questions Iran’s defiance as US envoy warns Tehran is days away from nuclear material
The US and its European allies believe Iran could be moving closer to building a nuclear weapon. Tehran denies this.
Read More
Feb 23, 2026 07:00 AM IST
Mumbai News Live Updates | Beach outing turns tragic in Chennai: Maharashtra intern with Cognizant dies, another missing
Three Cognizant trainees swept away by 10–15 ft waves at Golden Beach while taking selfies; one dies, one missing, one rescued
Read More
Feb 23, 2026 06:40 AM IST
Kolkata News Live Updates | Former Railway Minister and once TMC No. 2 Mukul Roy passes away at 71
Roy , a founding member of Trinamool Congress -- that came into existence on January 1998 -- was once a close aid of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
Read More
Feb 23, 2026 05:55 AM IST
India News Live Updates | ‘Use summons judiciously, expedite probe, conclude long-pending investigations’: ED chief directs officers
The conference is learnt to have also taken up the criticism of “roving enquiries”. The Director is learnt to have emphasised if cases were probed in a timebound manner and taken to logical conclusion, such criticism could be avoided.
Read More
Feb 23, 2026 04:55 AM IST
Delhi News Live Updates | Delhi-Meerut RRTS: Route, Speed, Fare and Stations Explained
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the country’s first regional rapid transit system (RRTS) — the 82-km Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor developed at the cost of Rs 30,000 crore— which cuts the travel time between the two cities to less than an hour. With 16 stations connecting Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, and Modinagar, among other urban centres, it has become possible to live in Meerut or nearby and commute to Delhi for work for lakhs of people. “The inauguration of the Meerut Metro, Namo Bharat train, and the new section of the RRTS will make the lives of people in the […]
Read More
Feb 23, 2026 12:54 AM IST
Delhi News Live Updates | Hundreds of students march in JNU as protest against VC’s allegedly casteist remarks escalates sharply
VC Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit described the UGC's new equity regulations as 'irrational' and 'woke', and suggested that Dalits can't progress by 'playing the victim card'. She later rejected the accusation of casteism, said she is 'Bahujan' herself
Read More
Feb 23, 2026 12:46 AM IST
Pune News Live Updates | ‘Water was about up to our abdomen level…’: saved Cognizant intern from Pune recounts Chennai drowning tragedy
22-yr-old woman drowns off Chennai coast, another missing.
Read More
Feb 22, 2026 09:26 AM IST
Lucknow News Live Updates | Yogi to leave for 4-day visit to Singapore, Japan today; investment diplomacy boost, industrial expansion on agenda
The Chief Minister will meet representatives of 33 global companies to explore new opportunities for investment, technological collaboration, and industrial growth in Uttar Pradesh
Read More
Jul 9, 2011 12:20 AM IST
Chandigarh News Live Updates | Wing Commander not guilty of rape: Mother
Family members of a Wing Commander, who was facing a Court of Inquiry, on Friday said that he was never charged for rape and hence there is no question of his being found guilty of rape.
Read More
Apr 6, 2011 12:13 AM IST
Chandigarh News Live Updates | Rape charges against wing commander
A Court of Inquiry has been instituted at Chandigarh's Air Force Station against a Wing Commander for repeatedly raping and stealing the love and affection of his colleague's wife.
Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments