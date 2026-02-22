News Today Live Updates, 22 February | NASA delays Artemis II Moon mission ahead of March launch. Here’s why

Read More
A day after the United States Supreme Court struck down his sweeping tariffs, President Donald Trump slammed the ruling, calling it “ridiculous, poorly written and extraordinarily anti-American”, and announced a blanket 15 per cent levy for 150 days on goods imported into the US from around the world. He raised it to 15 per cent Saturday after announcing a 10 per cent levy following the verdict Friday.
From a charter on “democratic diffusion” of artificial intelligence (AI) to pool shared resources, to a voluntary network of scientific institutions to connect those researching on AI around the world, 88 countries and international organisations, including the United States, China, France, Australia and the UK, signed the ‘New Delhi Declaration on AI Impact’ — the key outcome document of the five-day India AI Impact Summit — on Friday.
Pakistan said early Sunday it carried out strikes along the border with Afghanistan, targeting hideouts of Pakistani militants it blames for recent attacks inside the country. Information Minister Attaullah Tarar wrote on X that the military conducted what he described as “intelligence-based, selective operations” against seven camps belonging to the Pakistani Taliban, also known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, or TTP, and its affiliates.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Indian Express staff.
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram