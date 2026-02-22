News Today Live Updates, 22 February | NASA delays Artemis II Moon mission ahead of March launch. Here’s why

News Today Live Updates: Get the latest news updates from India and all around the world. Stay updated with breaking news today.

A day after the United States Supreme Court struck down his sweeping tariffs, President Donald Trump slammed the ruling, calling it “ridiculous, poorly written and extraordinarily anti-American”, and announced a blanket 15 per cent levy for 150 days on goods imported into the US from around the world. He raised it to 15 per cent Saturday after announcing a 10 per cent levy following the verdict Friday.

From a charter on “democratic diffusion” of artificial intelligence (AI) to pool shared resources, to a voluntary network of scientific institutions to connect those researching on AI around the world, 88 countries and international organisations, including the United States, China, France, Australia and the UK, signed the ‘New Delhi Declaration on AI Impact’ — the key outcome document of the five-day India AI Impact Summit — on Friday.

Story continues below this ad Pakistan said early Sunday it carried out strikes along the border with Afghanistan, targeting hideouts of Pakistani militants it blames for recent attacks inside the country. Information Minister Attaullah Tarar wrote on X that the military conducted what he described as “intelligence-based, selective operations” against seven camps belonging to the Pakistani Taliban, also known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, or TTP, and its affiliates. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Indian Express staff. Live Updates Feb 22, 2026 01:59 PM IST World News Live Updates | NASA delays Artemis II Moon mission ahead of March launch. Here’s why

Read More The Artemis II mission is set to take astronauts on a 10-day journey around the far side of the Moon and back to Earth. It will be the first time people travel that far into space since the Apollo era and is seen as a key step toward a future lunar landing. Feb 22, 2026 01:54 PM IST Kolkata News Live Updates | ‘Crude bombs hurled’ on TMC MLA Saokat Molla’s convoy in Bhangar; 2 ISF men held

Read More TMC MLA Saokat Molla, who is the observer for the Bhangar Assembly constituency, represented by the ISF’s Naushad Siddiqui, called it a ‘premeditated, life-threatening attack’ by the Opposition party. Feb 22, 2026 01:34 PM IST Hyderabad News Live Updates | Highest-ranking Maoist leader Devuji surrenders in Telangana

Read More A top official said, “He is with us. We will record his surrender in a day or two.” Feb 22, 2026 01:24 PM IST Chandigarh News Live Updates | Punjab sarpanch murder case: 2 suspects nabbed after gunfire exchange with police, admitted to hospital

Read More Sarpanch Harbindar Singh was murdered during his cousin’s wedding at Sidhu Farm House on the outskirts of Tarn Taran city on Wednesday. Feb 22, 2026 01:08 PM IST Chandigarh News Live Updates | From Gallipoli to 2026: Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi’s Australia visit reaffirms century-old bond between nations

Read More The first significant instance of Australian and Indian troops fighting together occurred during the Gallipoli Campaign, one of the defining operations of the First World War. Feb 22, 2026 12:45 PM IST World News Live Updates | Iran-US tensions rise as Trump weighs possible strike on Khamenei while ‘token nuclear enrichment’ deal remains under consideration

Read More Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said an Iranian proposal would be finalised within the next two or three days. Feb 22, 2026 12:35 PM IST Pune News Live Updates | NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar suffers mild dehydration, admitted to Pune’s Ruby Hall Clinic

Read More NCP (SP) Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule, who accompanied her father Sharad Pawar to the hospital, did not comment on the issue. Feb 22, 2026 12:19 PM IST Chandigarh News Live Updates | Reader’s Corner | A winter experiment in smiles

Read More A morning walk turns into a quiet lesson in happiness and civic sense. Feb 22, 2026 12:05 PM IST World News Live Updates | Afghanistan vows retaliation after Pak kills dozens in cross-border strikes: What we know so far

Read More The Pakistani army launched multiple airstrikes Saturday night, along the border with neighbouring Afghanistan, targeting hideouts of militants, which it said were behind recent attacks inside the country. The Afghan government, in a post on X, said that “dozens of people” were “martyred” and wounded in the attack. “Last night, they bombed our civilian compatriots in Nangarhar and Paktika provinces, martyring and wounding dozens of people, including women and children,” Afghan government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said in a post on X. Here’s what we know so far Confirming the attack, Pakistan Information Minister Attaullah Tarar wrote in a post on […] Feb 22, 2026 11:34 AM IST Chandigarh News Live Updates | 2 Punjab cops found shot dead at a checkpoint near Pakistan border

Read More The two officers, one an assistant sub-inspector and the other a head constable, succumbed to gunshot wounds at the checkpoint in Adiyan village under the Dorangla police station in Gurdaspur district. Feb 22, 2026 11:27 AM IST India News Live Updates | Ripples from AI summit protest reach Indore: BJP, Congress workers clash, several injured

Read More Stones and other items were thrown during the clash near the Congress office. Party workers, journalists and police personnel were among the injured. Feb 22, 2026 11:16 AM IST Bangalore News Live Updates | Unsung heroes: From ₹15 to a life of service: Meet S G Susheelamma, the ‘Mother Teresa of Karnataka’ and 2026 Padma Shri awardee

Read More In 1975, Susheelamma founded Sumangali Seva Ashrama with a capital of just Rs 15. Today it houses 100 children, 50 destitute women, and also operates an old age home for senior citizens at Cholanayakanahalli in RT Nagar. Feb 22, 2026 11:12 AM IST Kolkata News Live Updates | “We are left with nothing”: Four years after Anish Khan’s death, family’s lonely battle for justice

Read More Anish’s brother, Sabir Khan, says the momentum that once brought crowds to their doorstep has vanished, leaving the family to navigate a legal maze that feels like a dead end. “With no court dates in three months, we fear the case has gone cold,” Sabir said. Feb 22, 2026 11:04 AM IST Delhi News Live Updates | 6 Bangladeshis among 8 arrested after ‘Free Kashmir’ posters appear at metro stations: Delhi Police

Read More While six of them were arrested in Tamil Nadu, where they worked in garment factories, the rest were arrested in West Bengal. Feb 22, 2026 10:54 AM IST India News Live Updates | 5 policemen killed after truck crashes into PCR van in Odisha

Read More Five Odisha Police personnel lost their lives and three others were critically injured after a speeding trailer truck rammed into a PCR van in Jharsuguda in the early hours of Sunday. Feb 22, 2026 09:51 AM IST Chandigarh News Live Updates | Preserving past, forging future: Grandfather, grandson turn their 4-acre land into living indigenous-seed bank

Read More Using indigenous knowledge and modern digital outreach, Amarjit Sharma (68) and Ravi Sharma (24) have transformed rare seed preservation into a high-value enterprise, which is now reaching farmers across India and several countries abroad. With their innovation and a process that adds value, they are not only preserving agricultural heritage but also saving soil and water. Feb 22, 2026 09:12 AM IST Kolkata News Live Updates | No leaves for judicial officers, training programmes cancelled: Calcutta HC after SC directions on SIR

Read More HC constitutes a committee in each district to ensure compliance with SC directives that remaining stages of SIR in West Bengal must be conducted under the supervision of judicial officers, former judges Feb 22, 2026 09:03 AM IST Chandigarh News Live Updates | SONU SHAH MURDER CASE | ‘Allegations against Lawrence Bishnoi based on hearsay statements and suspicion, not concrete evidence’

Read More Judgment notes that prosecution failed to bring home the guilt of Bishnoi beyond the shadow of reasonable doubt Feb 22, 2026 08:25 AM IST Delhi News Live Updates | Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat vs Meerut Metro trains: Check top speed, features, stoppages

Read More Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat vs Meerut Metro Corridor: Spanning 82.15 km, the Namo Bharat corridor is India’s first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), connecting Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi to Modipuram in Uttar Pradesh. Feb 22, 2026 08:11 AM IST Kolkata News Live Updates | BJP’s Ananta Maharaj shares stage with Mamata Banerjee, sparks speculation of party switch

Read More The event, held to mark International Mother Language Day and to confer the Banga Bhushan and Banga Bibhushan awards, brought together leaders and cultural icons from across communities. Feb 22, 2026 08:02 AM IST Kolkata News Live Updates | Anandapur warehouse fire: Families receive remains of 18 workers after DNA mapping

Read More A senior police official said the district administrations of Purba and Paschim Medinipur and South 24 Parganas had been informed by the Baruipur police district, and the local police stations coordinated with families for the process. Feb 22, 2026 08:00 AM IST India News Live Updates | Over 400 custodial deaths: Jharkhand High Court seeks clarity from govt

Read More The court directed the state govt to file a comprehensive affidavit clarifying whether mandatory judicial inquiries were conducted in each case Feb 22, 2026 07:07 AM IST Thiruvananthapuram News Live Updates | Suspension, police case, protests: Row over Kerala ‘medical negligence’ case escalates

Read More Youth Congress workers stormed into the official residence of Kerala Health Minister Veena George and laid a wreath at the door Feb 22, 2026 07:04 AM IST World News Live Updates | Gisèle Pelicot says her rape trial was ‘for all women’ as she speaks at UK launch of memoir

Read More Speaking at the Southbank Centre in London on Friday, the 73-year-old said the women who gathered outside court during the hearings “gave me an enormous amount of strength”. Feb 22, 2026 07:00 AM IST Mumbai News Live Updates | EXPRESS EXCLUSIVE | Maharashtra minority status row: Dept defends decision, says 73 approvals predated Ajit Pawar’s death

Read More Department says portal glitches stalled digital signatures for approvals that were completed before Ajit Pawar’s death on January 28; over 70 minority certificates were just delayed uploads Feb 22, 2026 05:48 AM IST World News Live Updates | Pakistan strikes militant hideouts on Afghan border after surge in attacks

Read More The blast caused part of the compound to collapse, killing 11 soldiers and a child, and authorities later said the attacker was an Afghan national.

