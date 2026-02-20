News Today Live Updates, 20 February | What does Trump’s $7bn Gaza relief pledge mean? Key questions after Board of Peace meeting

News Today Live Updates: Get the latest news updates from India and all around the world. Stay updated with breaking news today.

Amid reports that a bigger offshore casino vessel has been allowed permission to drop anchor in river Mandovi to replace a smaller vessel, residents of Panaji have come together under the banner “Ponjekars against Casinos” to voice their opposition to casinos, arguing that such vessels destroy the fragile marine ecosystem and the livelihood of fisherfolk.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was released hours after being arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office, according to British news website BBC. Andrew, however, remains under investigation. Police confirmed that he was questioned and later allowed to leave custody while inquiries continue. He denies any wrongdoing.

In a sharp indictment of the top administrative and police leadership of Punjab and Haryana, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has issued show cause notices to the Director Generals of Police and Chief Secretaries of both states for alleged non-compliance with the Supreme Court's arrest safeguards laid down in Arnesh Kumar vs State of Bihar.

Feb 20, 2026 08:30 AM IST World News Live Updates | What does Trump's $7bn Gaza relief pledge mean? Key questions after Board of Peace meeting

Read More The meeting focused not only on rebuilding Gaza but also on the disarmament of Hamas and future security arrangements in the territory. Feb 20, 2026 08:10 AM IST World News Live Updates | Trump orders Pentagon to release ‘alien’, ‘ET’ records after Obama’s viral claims

Read More US President Donald Trump has ordered the release of UFO and Area 51 records, directing officials to declassify documents linked to unidentified aerial phenomena and alien claims. Feb 20, 2026 08:00 AM IST India News Live Updates | Shillong MP Ricky Andrew J Syngkon dies at 54

Read More He was a first-time MP who defeated political heavyweights in his debut election in 2024 Feb 20, 2026 08:00 AM IST India News Live Updates | ‘Real Kerala story’: 22 km from worst-hit village, township for Wayanad landslide survivors set for inauguration

Read More In the first phase of the township, which has come up in Kalpetta municipality, 178 families are set to get newly constructed houses Feb 20, 2026 07:46 AM IST India News Live Updates | Dalit families say water, power disconnected in colony; Telangana rights panel steps in

Read More The residents of Cherabanda Raju Nagar in Hanumakonda also alleged that they were issued eviction notices Feb 20, 2026 07:44 AM IST India News Live Updates | In Srinagar, Himachal CM Sukhu addresses attacks on Kashmiris, slams US trade deal: ‘We’re both apple producers’

Read More He said instances of attacks on Kashmiris in his state were often ‘politically motivated’ Feb 20, 2026 07:20 AM IST India News Live Updates | Why are residents of Goa’s Panaji opposing casinos?

Read More Activists said a casino operator is bringing in a 112-metre-long vessel, with a capacity to accommodate 2,000 people, to replace its earlier vessel under the same licence Feb 20, 2026 07:10 AM IST India News Live Updates | ‘Sanitation issues’ during Governor’s stay: Indore cancels housekeeping tender at historic Residency Kothi

Read More The action was taken after the Governor’s House lodged a complaint with the district administration Feb 20, 2026 07:06 AM IST World News Live Updates | Andrew released under investigation after arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office

Read More King Charles III responded to the development by saying that “the law must take its course” and that the police had his “full and wholehearted support and co-operation”. Feb 20, 2026 05:56 AM IST World News Live Updates | What could happen if the US strikes Iran? 7 scenarios that could shape the region’s future

Read More The US could carry out targeted air and naval strikes on bases linked to Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, missile sites and parts of its nuclear programme. Feb 20, 2026 05:45 AM IST India News Live Updates | India attends Trump’s Gaza board meeting as observer

Read More India is one of the dozen countries opting to participate as observers without joining the board. Others include Germany, Italy, Norway, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. Feb 20, 2026 05:43 AM IST India News Live Updates | To ensure focus remains on summit priorities, says Gates Foundation

Read More The announcement came as a surprise because two days ago, the Gates Foundation had said Bill Gates would attend the AI Impact Summit and deliver his keynote address as planned.

