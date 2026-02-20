News Today Live Updates, 20 February | What does Trump’s $7bn Gaza relief pledge mean? Key questions after Board of Peace meeting

Read More
Amid reports that a bigger offshore casino vessel has been allowed permission to drop anchor in river Mandovi to replace a smaller vessel, residents of Panaji have come together under the banner “Ponjekars against Casinos” to voice their opposition to casinos, arguing that such vessels destroy the fragile marine ecosystem and the livelihood of fisherfolk.
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was released hours after being arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office, according to British news website BBC. Andrew, however, remains under investigation. Police confirmed that he was questioned and later allowed to leave custody while inquiries continue. He denies any wrongdoing.
In a sharp indictment of the top administrative and police leadership of Punjab and Haryana, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has issued show cause notices to the Director Generals of Police and Chief Secretaries of both states for alleged non-compliance with the Supreme Court’s arrest safeguards laid down in Arnesh Kumar vs State of Bihar.
