News Today Live Updates, 19 February | India’s only two spacefarers share a call from orbit and a stark climate warning

Mumbai News Live Updates | India's only two spacefarers share a call from orbit and a stark climate warning

Read More Rakesh Sharma and Shubhanshu Shukla, India’s two space pioneers, recount an unexpected phone call from the ISS and explain how seeing Earth from space reshaped their message on the climate crisis Feb 19, 2026 01:39 PM IST Pune News Live Updates | Too bright to be safe: Unregulated aftermarket headlights are turning Pune’s roads into a safety hazard

Read More Under the Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR), 1989 and Automotive Industry Standards (AIS-010), headlights must illuminate the road without blinding oncoming traffic. Feb 19, 2026 01:15 PM IST Kolkata News Live Updates | ‘Implementation is rendered illusory’: Plea in Calcutta HC seeks Udan Yatri Cafés behind airport security gates to counter ‘exorbitant’ prices

Read More In his plea, the advocate said the Udan Yatri Cafés have been welcomed by middle-class passengers, who cannot afford the exorbitantly priced food and beverages at the Calcutta airport. Feb 19, 2026 01:05 PM IST World News Live Updates | Former South Korean President Yook Suk Yeol sentenced to life imprisonment

Read More Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was sentenced to life imprisonment on Thursday after a court convicted him of insurrection over his imposition of a brief period of martial law. Feb 19, 2026 12:59 PM IST World News Live Updates | ‘You Indian dog’: 24-year-old Sikh nurse bears brunt of racially targeted attack at Australian gym

Read More In a video obtained by the news channel, one man can be see hurling racial slurs at Singh, calling him an "Indian dog." Feb 19, 2026 12:41 PM IST Kolkata News Live Updates | ‘Urge PM kindly not to discover new prefixes and suffixes’: Mamata slams Modi over his message on Ramakrishna

Read More PM Modi posted the message as a tribute to Ramakrishna Paramahamsa Deva on his birthday anniversary. Feb 19, 2026 12:27 PM IST India News Live Updates | Can AI save millions from famine? Carl Skau reveals UNWFP’s plan to battle a crippling crisis due to funding cuts by Western countries

Read More Global aid is drying up, but the UNWFP is fighting back with data to optimise food delivery, says Carl Skau, Deputy Executive Director, UNWFP, at AI Impact Summit 2026 in Delhi. Feb 19, 2026 12:23 PM IST India News Live Updates | Veteran journalist Govindan Kutty, who survived 1977 plane crash with Morarji Desai, dies at 81

Read More Govindan Kutty started his career with All India Radio and went on to work for The Indian Express and India Today. Feb 19, 2026 11:48 AM IST Bangalore News Live Updates | Villagers demanding release of development fund block 150 garbage trucks, waste disposal affected in Bengaluru

Read More The protesters near the Bellahalli waste processing unit said they would continue their agitation until the funds are disbursed, threatening to disrupt Bengaluru's waste management system for an extended period. Feb 19, 2026 11:40 AM IST Delhi News Live Updates | No hospital in Faridabad and Gurgaon has dedicated burn ward, fire that injured 37 people highlights gaps

Read More Faridabad and Gurgaon manage such cases by either setting up beds within the emergency wards of hospitals or “seasonal” wards. Feb 19, 2026 11:16 AM IST India News Live Updates | At Delhi AI Impact Summit 2026, PM Modi unveils ‘MANAV’ vision for artificial intelligence

Read More Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India not only develops new technologies but also adopts them at scale with speed. Feb 19, 2026 11:15 AM IST Chandigarh News Live Updates | Moga rally, misuse of power & audio clip: How bureaucrats-Opp spared in AAP rule

Read More With the Opposition baying for the officers, Congress leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa escalated the matter to the Centre and accused the officers of sharing a political stage with the AAP leadership. Feb 19, 2026 11:05 AM IST Chandigarh News Live Updates | Police personnel created WhatsApp group to coordinate tracking, abduction of dentist, says CBI chargesheet

Read More Agency has named nine policemen as accused and wants them to be tried in court as per law Feb 19, 2026 10:25 AM IST World News Live Updates | US ‘Weekend strike’ against Iran on the cards, but Trump yet to decide

Read More Despite the growing military presence, there has been no official confirmation from President Trump about what he plans to do. Feb 19, 2026 10:14 AM IST Delhi News Live Updates | Lit & clean lock-ups, functional washrooms, running water, coolers in summer & heaters in winter: Facilities that Delhi top cop wants for those in police custody

Read More Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha has issued a detailed standing order mandating humane treatment, proper hygiene, food, bedding and medical care for all persons held in police custody across the Capital. Feb 19, 2026 10:11 AM IST Delhi News Live Updates | Near Red Fort, a suspicious car with a J&K number, a fake NIA ID… and a false alarm

Read More A little more than three months ago, on November 10, 2025, a white Hyundai i20 had exploded on the street in front of Red Fort, killing 15 people. Feb 19, 2026 09:48 AM IST World News Live Updates | US: 8 skiers dead in California avalanche, thick snow makes retrieval impossible

Read More At least 8 skiers are dead after a massive avalanche at Lake Tahoe’s Castle Peak. Feb 19, 2026 09:32 AM IST Mumbai News Live Updates | 2 Kurar cops land in Maharashtra ACB net while accepting bribe to ‘settle’ fraud case

Read More After receiving an initial payment of Rs 2 lakh, the officers were caught red-handed while allegedly accepting the final instalment of Rs 1 lakh to prevent the registration of an FIR in a fraud case. Feb 19, 2026 09:11 AM IST News Live Updates | 2nd crackdown in 12 days | Bathinda: police fire tear gas, stop farmers from marching to DC Office

Read More Senior BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan) leaders’ bail was accepted, likely to be released today Feb 19, 2026 09:10 AM IST Delhi News Live Updates | What’s in your cough? An assessment of your lung health, generated by AI in smartphone app Swaasa

Read More The non-invasive, accessible, rapid-screening tool, validated by extensive trials in medical institutions including AIIMS, can detect the possibility of a range of respiratory conditions like Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), asthma, and pulmonary tuberculosis. It is officially listed among the 10 most high-impact Indian innovations at the AI Impact Summit 2026. Feb 19, 2026 07:46 AM IST World News Live Updates | Trump’s hardline immigration policy of detention hit as US federal court intervenes

Read More A US federal judge overturns a ruling that supported mandatory detention of migrants without bond, dealing a major legal setback to a controversial immigration enforcement policy. Feb 19, 2026 07:40 AM IST India News Live Updates | Bihar’s ‘last Naxal’: Surrender that ‘brought Maoist activity to end’ in the stats

Read More Suresh Koda, alias Mustakim, carried a reward of Rs 3 lakh and was wanted in 60 cases Feb 19, 2026 07:40 AM IST India News Live Updates | Kerala Story 2 trailer: CM Pinarayi Vijayan urges people to reject ‘hate campaign’, says ‘truth must prevail over lies’

Read More He said the release of the sequel to Kerala Story, which he said ‘was made with the agenda of spreading hatred against Kerala’, is a serious matter Feb 19, 2026 07:19 AM IST India News Live Updates | ‘Right-sizing’ federalism: Tamil Nadu panel headed by Justice Kurian Joseph calls for changes in language policy, Governor post

Read More The panel, set up by the Tamil Nadu govt, has recommended a ‘structural reset’ to recalibrate the balance of power between the Union and the states Feb 19, 2026 07:00 AM IST Delhi News Live Updates | No ‘unmistakable identification’, no ‘grievous’ injury to cops: Why Delhi court granted bail to 12 men in Turkman Gate violence case

Read More 20 men were arrested after violence broke out during demolition of encroachments next to a mosque near Turkman Gate on January 6. The Indian Express breaks down the order Feb 19, 2026 06:36 AM IST Ahmedabad News Live Updates | A Padma Shri in Vadodara, a Prayer Meet in Valsad and a Call From Gandhinagar: How Warli Adivasis’ representation of a tribal deity appeared on Gujarat’s Budget Document

Read More The Warli tribe is mainly found in Valsad district of South Gujarat and adjoining Thane district of Maharashtra. They are known for their painting tradition. Feb 19, 2026 06:24 AM IST India News Live Updates | On the wrong train at age 6, home at 22: The 14-year journey of a lost boy from Jharkhand

Read More In 2012, six-year-old Raja Gope from Jharkhand’s Chaibasa was separated from his father as they were headed for brick kiln work in West Bengal. 14 years later, Raja, now in Kerala, is all set to unite with family. Feb 19, 2026 06:18 AM IST India News Live Updates | Indore MBA student’s gruesome murder: ‘Whatever happened, happened,’ says accused as police reveal circumstances that led to killing

Read More The victim’s family has demanded that the accused be given the death penalty Feb 19, 2026 06:10 AM IST India News Live Updates | With its strong presence, Europe gives India a vote of ‘AI confidence’

Read More The Spanish President said the AI Impact Summit could emerge as a turning point in shaping a global framework for AI. Feb 19, 2026 05:30 AM IST Pune News Live Updates | Maharashtra village passes resolution to become caste-free: ‘Don’t want hatred to reach our doorstep’

Read More Led by sarpanch Sharad Argade, the resolution read, “There will be no discrimination on the basis of caste, religion, creed, or race in Mouje Soundala. All residents in the village will be equal and the belief of ‘My religion — humanity’ is being adopted.” Feb 19, 2026 01:48 AM IST India News Live Updates | Ignoring rules & red flags, 2 Uttarakhand CMs cleared 227 ad hoc appointments to Vidhan Sabha office

Read More Hiring under Cong's Harish Rawat and BJP's Pushkar Singh Dhami scrapped after Speaker's probe but no one held accountable Feb 19, 2026 12:12 AM IST World News Live Updates | France, UK launch probes into Epstein’s alleged trafficking and financial crimes

Read More According to Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau, the probe will depend on the publicly available material alongside complaints registered by the child protection groups.

