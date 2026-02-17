Live now

News Today Live Updates, 17 February | Shake-up in BJP stronghold: Mass resignations in Jalalpore

Latest News Live Updates | Over 20 BJP leaders in Navsari, including those from the Koli Patel community, have resigned from organisational posts citing the "sidelining" of Jalalpore and MLA R C Patel.

Latest News Today Live Updates (February 17, 2026): Stay with The Indian Express for real-time updates on the latest developments from India and around the world.

Feb 17, 2026 12:23 PM IST
Feb 17, 2026 12:20 PM IST
Chandigarh News Live Updates | Fortis Hospital in Mohali on high alert after bomb threat email warns CM Bhagwant Mann of ‘fate similar to Beant’
Authorities clarified that there are no plans to shift CM Bhagwant Mann, who was admitted on Monday, and both Mohali police and the CM’s security team are fully alert.
Feb 17, 2026 12:20 PM IST
Delhi News Live Updates | 22 years after 14-year-old was found dead at West Delhi home, couple held in Bihar
They worked as daily-wage labourers while evading arrest for over two decades: Police
Feb 17, 2026 12:20 PM IST
Chandigarh News Live Updates | AAP asks leaders to be wary of votes deletion under SIR
A party leader privy to discussions said, “Sisodia asked them to expedite registration so that the party has a data base of Punjab residents with Voter IDs and Aadhaar Cards. This would help the party identify how many votes have been deleted.” SIR has not been announced for Punjab yet.
Feb 17, 2026 12:18 PM IST
Chandigarh News Live Updates | Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa writes to Centre complaining about Punjab DGP, chief secretary sharing ‘AAP stage’
Gurdaspur MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said the display of AAP flags and insignia, partisan sloganeering by the audience, and the presence of Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia lent the event a distinct political colour.
Feb 17, 2026 12:07 PM IST
Mumbai News Live Updates | Mundhwa land deal: Bombay HC issues notice, seeks Pune Police response to bail plea by Tejwani
Tejwani and others were booked under sections 201, 316 (2), 316 (5), 318 (4), 336 (3), 336 (4), 338, 340 (2), 6 (2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
Feb 17, 2026 11:57 AM IST
Pune News Live Updates | ‘Sathe is a mindset’: Why theatre veteran Atul Pethe’s reviving an iconic play to tackle modern envy and social media fakes
With his experimental version of ‘Sathecha Kay Karayacha?’, director Atul Pethe wants audiences to introspect about the hatred within themselves.
Feb 17, 2026 11:53 AM IST
Delhi News Live Updates | LoP criticises govt order enhancing financial powers of MCD commissioner
A letter dated February 10, citing provisions under the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957, stated that “the Commissioner shall in the exercise of this enhanced power, ensure that the relevant Codal formalities are strictly adhered to and an appropriate mechanism of seeking advice of the Finance Unit of the Corporation is put in place”.
Feb 17, 2026 11:49 AM IST
Mumbai News Live Updates | MMRDA gives Rs 40 lakh compensation to kin of Metro parapet collapse victim
Suspends two more engineers
Feb 17, 2026 11:42 AM IST
Mumbai News Live Updates | BJP gets highest share as members nominated to BMC’s key statutory committees
Of these four committees, the standing committee is the most important and powerful. This committee is responsible for all the major financial decisions and approves major civic infrastructure projects.
Feb 17, 2026 11:36 AM IST
World News Live Updates | Family of Dipu Das, Hindu man who was lynched in Bangladesh, gets Tk 2.5 million compensation
The family of Dipu Das, a garment worker killed in Bhaluka, Mymensingh, has been given government compensation in savings certificates worth Tk 2.5 million (approx Rs 18,52,000). The documents were presented to the family on Monday through Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus’s office, reported Dhaka Tribune. Later in the day, speaking at a press briefing held at Jagannath Hall of Dhaka University under Dhaka University, Dipu Das’s family members confirmed they had received the funds and thanked the interim administration. They also repeated their call for justice in the murder case. ALSO READ | Bangladesh government’s representative meets family of Hindu […]
Feb 17, 2026 11:30 AM IST
Pune News Live Updates | MCCIA to set up Rs 10-crore Drone Innovation Centre in Pune to support MSMEs; food technology CFC also planned
The facility will be established at MCCIA’s Bhosari premises in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area. It will offer shared access to design tools, simulation software, prototyping equipment and testing infrastructure — resources that are often prohibitively expensive for small manufacturers to acquire individually.
Feb 17, 2026 11:28 AM IST
Chandigarh News Live Updates | How a 93-year-old Sangrur farmer defeated a cement giant and Punjab Govt in Supreme Court
The Supreme Court quashed the illegal change of land use for the Shree Cement unit, set aside subsequent pollution consents, and struck down the 2025 central reclassification of grinding units as less polluting, thereby upholding strict planning and environmental safeguards.
Feb 17, 2026 11:23 AM IST
World News Live Updates | Bangladesh swearing-in ceremony 2026: Tarique Rahman, other newly elected MPs take oath; country to get first male PM in 30 years
Bangladesh swearing-in ceremony 2026: The oath-taking ceremony was held at the South Plaza of the National Parliament, where Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin administered the oath to the Members of Parliament (MPs) around 10:42 am local time.
Feb 17, 2026 11:21 AM IST
Mumbai News Live Updates | MMRDA unveils Rs 48,072 cr Budget, projects first surplus in eight years
As in previous years, infrastructure dominates the outlay, accounting for 87 per cent of total expenditure, or over Rs 42,000 crore.
Feb 17, 2026 10:54 AM IST
Ahmedabad News Live Updates | ‘Will marry man of my choice on turning 18’: minor girl to Gujarat High Court, refuses to return to parents
The Gujarat High Court was hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by the girl's father, who contended that she had been illegally confined by six respondents, including the man she "wants to marry".
Feb 17, 2026 10:53 AM IST
Chandigarh News Live Updates | 3 Mohali schools get bomb threats amid board exams; police probe ‘serious matter’
The bomb threats have been reported at a time when the CBSE is holding Class 10 exams and the Punjab School Education Board is conducting the Class 8 and Class 12 exams.
Feb 17, 2026 10:49 AM IST
India News Live Updates | From ‘Tiger School’ to tragic end: Rewilded cub N7 dies weeks after release into the wild
Abandoned by its mother as a cub and trained for two years at the Ghorella facility in Kanha, N7 was the 10th tiger to graduate from Madhya Pradesh’s specialised rewilding programme
Feb 17, 2026 10:23 AM IST
Delhi News Live Updates | ‘Heard screams, rushed to help’: Injured victims recollect moments of horror
Lokman Khan (35) said he suffered serious injuries after shrapnels pierced his stomach.
Feb 17, 2026 10:21 AM IST
India News Live Updates | Gold Today Rate, February 17: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities
Today's 18, 22 and 24 Carat Gold Prices in Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi: The price of gold in India today, Tuesday, February 17, is ₹15,491 per gram for 24 karat gold, ₹14,200 per gram for 22 karat gold and ₹11,618 per gram for 18 karat gold.
Feb 17, 2026 10:13 AM IST
Hyderabad News Live Updates | Plea against merger of 27 civic bodies into Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation: Telangana HC asks state to respond in 4 weeks
The Telangana High Court refused to grant any interim orders against the operation of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (Second Amendment) Act, 2026, and the Telangana Municipalities (Amendment) Act, 2026.
Feb 17, 2026 10:05 AM IST
Delhi News Live Updates | Parents protest after Delhi school denies admit cards over pending fees; NHRC, Education Minister intervene
Senior AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj had claimed earlier that his party was proactive in taking action related to fee disputes. Sood, however, dismissed this claim.
Feb 17, 2026 10:02 AM IST
India News Live Updates | At India AI Impact Summit, media leaders stress upon structured dialogue between technology and journalism
The discussion brought together senior leaders from India’s leading news houses, along with international publishing representation, to discuss how artificial intelligence is impacting journalism and how India needs to responsibly shape this future.
Feb 17, 2026 09:58 AM IST
Chandigarh News Live Updates | After GVK, Nabha Power Plant sold off
The supercritical thermal plant, located near Rajpura in Punjab, has been under discussion for a long time.
Feb 17, 2026 09:57 AM IST
Mumbai News Live Updates | Mayoral race for Bhiwandi-Nizampur: Sena, BJP field separate candidates, Congress struggles for majority
Uncertainty over SP corporators' support for Cong
Feb 17, 2026 09:54 AM IST
Lucknow News Live Updates | ‘Ye nari shakti ka apman hai’: Yogi targets SP over protest against Governor
UP Chief Minister says Opposing Vande Mataram and insulting national symbols an act of treason
Feb 17, 2026 09:41 AM IST
World News Live Updates | US ice rink shooting: Gunman kills family at Pawtucket ice rink in Rhode Island
Rhode island shooting: Three people were killed in a shooting at an ice rink in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, during a high school hockey game. Police identified the suspect as Robert Dorgan, citing a "family dispute" as the motive.
Feb 17, 2026 09:31 AM IST
Lucknow News Live Updates | Day temperatures cross 30°C in several UP districts, further rise of 2-3°C likely in coming days
This indicates a gradual transition toward warmer conditions across the state in the coming days, said experts
Feb 17, 2026 09:06 AM IST
Delhi News Live Updates | Financial aid for women in Delhi: Registration portal for Mahila Samridhi Yojana expected to be launched next week
Under the scheme, the party had promised a monthly aid of Rs 2,500 to women with a household income under Rs 2.5 lakh.
Feb 17, 2026 08:58 AM IST
India News Live Updates | Solar Eclipse 2026 Today Live Updates: Year’s first annular solar eclipse today, but will it be visible from India?
Solar Eclipse (Surya Grahan) February 2026 Date and Time Live Updates: Watch the rare February 17 "Ring of Fire" solar eclipse live. While the 2026 annular eclipse isn't visible in India, catch NASA's stream of the 2-minute peak here.
Feb 17, 2026 08:50 AM IST
Chandigarh News Live Updates | Himachal Pradesh Budget Session Day 1: Opp, Treasury benches spar over order of business; debate on RDG follows
Sukhu said his government prioritised relief over celebrations. “We did not hold celebrations but distributed relief material and provided Rs 8 lakh each to victims in Mandi for house construction,” he said, referring to Thakur’s home district.
Feb 17, 2026 08:16 AM IST
Mumbai News Live Updates | Navy authority challenges ‘illegal’ high-rise near Colaba naval station, HC stalls access
The HC said that no worker or others would be permitted to enter the premises in question from Monday till February 18, when it will pass further orders.
Feb 17, 2026 08:05 AM IST
Kolkata News Live Updates | All set for Dubai: Indian Idol teen sensation from Bengal gets her passport in time, thanks to Abhishek Banerjee
A long-pending passport application threatened to keep Ankita Pradhan grounded, potentially forcing her to withdraw from the show
Feb 17, 2026 07:54 AM IST
India News Live Updates | Former Goa minister Vinod Palyekar booked in sexual harassment case
A 23-year-old woman filed a police complaint against Palyekar, accusing him of ‘dishonestly inducing her by making false and misleading representations regarding career opportunities’
Feb 17, 2026 07:53 AM IST
India News Live Updates | Haryana’s ‘Dr Morphine’ at centre of Rs 209-crore cyber scam busted in J-K
Special Investigation Team unearths 835 mule accounts used to siphon crores from across India to China.
Feb 17, 2026 07:51 AM IST
India News Live Updates | On day of high drama for Assam Congress, MLA Abdur Rashid Mandal switches over to Raijor Dal
Ahead of the upcoming election in the state, Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi said another Congress MLA, Sherman Ali, will also join the party
Feb 17, 2026 07:30 AM IST
India News Live Updates | Fast for cow shelter in a journalism university — by Congress’s student wing
The NSUI organised a protest and a day-long fast, calling for the construction of a cow shelter at Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication in Bhopal
Feb 17, 2026 07:20 AM IST
India News Live Updates | A mining tragedy and a crackdown: Over 15,000 tonnes of illegal coal impounded in Meghalaya
As the Budget Session begins, CM Sangma reveals a massive crackdown, including the dismantling of cranes and SIT-led arrests following the Thangkso area disaster.
Feb 17, 2026 07:19 AM IST
India News Live Updates | Private car, ‘illegal mining’, and a fatal assault: Chhattisgarh SDM arrested in murder case
3 men were hospitalised, and a 62-year-old tribal man succumbed to his injuries, after the Kusumi SDM and three associates allegedly assaulted them with rods
Feb 17, 2026 07:01 AM IST
India News Live Updates | From German Shepherds to local canines: Madhya Pradesh considers introducing Indian breeds into forest dog squads
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has asked the Forest Dept to actively consider making the switch
Feb 17, 2026 06:28 AM IST
India News Live Updates | Kova bun seller was harassed by YouTubers over ‘food jihad’ claims. Then, Andhra Deputy CM rallied behind him
Shaikh Shavali speaks about the ordeal he faced in Telangana’s Mulugu district, a video of which has gone viral: ‘I feared for my life’.
Feb 17, 2026 06:20 AM IST
India News Live Updates | United Goa firm on Dabolim airport’s fate: ‘Touching it will kill economy’
Following a meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh last week, Goa Transport Minister and Dabolim MLA Mauvin Godinho had told the media that a private airport operator was “lobbying” to turn Dabolim airport into an exclusive naval facility.
Feb 17, 2026 05:40 AM IST
Delhi News Live Updates | Coming soon, a multi-storey blast-proof headquarters for Delhi Police’s anti-terror squad
As per the plan, the building will be blast proof with a safe house, and may also have a helipad on its roof.
Feb 17, 2026 05:40 AM IST
Chandigarh News Live Updates | ‘Political rally’ or ‘govt’s official event’? As Punjab DGP, chief secy share stage with Kejriwal, Opp fumes
While the Punjab government claimed that the gathering was an official "state-level event", the Opposition said that the gathering was nothing but “AAP's political rally”, where the DGP and chief secretary also shared the stage with politicos.
Feb 17, 2026 04:08 AM IST
Mumbai News Live Updates | Maharashtra CM stays minority status granted to 75 schools in 3 days after Ajit Pawar death
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis gave the order.
Feb 16, 2026 05:22 PM IST
Mumbai News Live Updates | Repeated violations at ‘Dhurandhar 2’ set: BMC blacklists production house
The BMC's A ward office also called for a penalty of Rs 1 lakh for filming on the terrace of a building and for using two generator vans without adequate permissions.
