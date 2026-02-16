News Today Live Updates, 16 February | ‘Question of self-respect’: Former Assam Congress chief Bhupen Borah quits party ahead of polls

News Today Live Updates: Get the latest news updates from India and all around the world. Stay updated with breaking news today.

Stay updated with the latest breaking news and live developments from India and around the world. Our live news thread brings you real-time coverage of major events, political developments, economic updates, weather alerts, sports news, and headline stories from key cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and beyond. Bookmark this page for minute-by-minute updates as events unfold, verified from trusted sources across India and globally.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Indian Express staff.

Live Updates Feb 16, 2026 12:30 PM IST India News Live Updates | ‘Question of self-respect’: Former Assam Congress chief Bhupen Borah quits party ahead of polls

Read More The move comes days after he was tasked with stitching up an alliance for the upcoming Assembly election Feb 16, 2026 12:21 PM IST Delhi News Live Updates | Six anti-drone systems, four air defence guns: How 15,000 security personnel will secure AI Summit in Delhi

Read More The five-day mega tech meet kicked off today at the Bharat Mandapam, which successfully hosted the G20 Summit in September 2023. Feb 16, 2026 12:13 PM IST World News Live Updates | Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’ secures $5bn for Gaza: Here is the plan for the new global force and rebuilding

Read More Trump unveiled his ‘Board of Peace’, a collective of countries from around the world to oversee the transition and reconstruction of Gaza, last month during the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Feb 16, 2026 12:00 PM IST Ahmedabad News Live Updates | 18 schools evacuated in Vadodara after coordinated bomb blast threat

Read More According to the police, 14 schools in Vadodara city and at least four schools in the Vadodara district police jurisdiction received a facsimile email just as their sessions began. Feb 16, 2026 11:37 AM IST Chandigarh News Live Updates | Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann discharged for Moga rally with Arvind Kejriwal

Read More The AAP's massive anti-drug rally in Moga, which is scheduled for 1 pm, is part of its ongoing ‘Yuddh Nasheyan Viruddh’ campaign. Feb 16, 2026 10:55 AM IST India News Live Updates | NGT clears Nicobar Mega Project, cites ‘adequate safeguards’ in environmental nod

Read More The counsel challenging the clearances told the National Green Tribunal that fragile “no-go” coastal areas must be excluded from the project, arguing that the law does not permit any activity in those ecologically sensitive zones Feb 16, 2026 10:47 AM IST Kolkata News Live Updates | ECI suspends 7 election officers in Bengal over SIR ‘misconduct’, asks state govt to start disciplinary action against them

Read More The ECI had asked the Bengal Chief Secretary to initiate disciplinary action against certain officers for gross misconduct. Feb 16, 2026 10:30 AM IST India News Live Updates | Bill Gates arrives in Andhra Pradesh, to hold talks with CM Naidu on health and AI

Read More Lokesh Nara shares welcome message on X as Microsoft founder lands in Amaravati Feb 16, 2026 09:34 AM IST Delhi News Live Updates | An eyesore, can lead to health risks: Expert on garbage dhalaos in Delhi

Read More Though it does not directly worsen the air quality, when waste is spilled on the road, vehicles that pass through the area generate dust. The dust remains suspended in the air. Feb 16, 2026 09:23 AM IST Mumbai News Live Updates | A temple, a forest, and a new Gadchiroli: How Maharashtra’s red corridor is trying to reinvent itself as a tourist hub

Read More Gadchiroli is now seeking to reframe its identity, drawing on its dense forests, riverine landscape, and cultural and ecological singularity to turn the engines of tourism. At the nucleus of this push is the Markandeshwar temple, an 8th-century protected monument in Chamorshi. Feb 16, 2026 09:20 AM IST Ahmedabad News Live Updates | 14 lakh Form 7 for deletion submitted in Gujarat, only 1.8 lakh turn out ‘valid’

Read More Of 90 lakh notices issued to ‘unmapped’ voters and those with ‘logical discrepancies’, nearly 30 pc appeared for hearing Feb 16, 2026 09:20 AM IST World News Live Updates | Jeffrey Epstein gave funds to AI researcher Ben Goertzel, helping secure HK$8.9m in Hong Kong grants

Read More Emails released by the US Department of Justice show that Epstein committed at least US$113,000 to support Goertzel’s open-source AI project over a period of five years. Feb 16, 2026 08:49 AM IST Chandigarh News Live Updates | BJP state vice-president Arvind Khanna quits party, joins SAD

Read More Two-time MLA switches sides as Sukhbir Badal meets him in Dhuri; move seen as significant for Malwa politics Feb 16, 2026 08:29 AM IST Delhi News Live Updates | Inquiries against JNU students dipped in 7 yrs, punishments remained steady

Read More Between 2019 and 2025, JNU has initiated 687 proctorial inquiries against its students. Feb 16, 2026 07:59 AM IST India News Live Updates | Udaipur-Asarva Vande Bharat train to commence inaugural run today: check stoppages, timings

Read More Udaipur-Asarva Vande Bharat Express launch: This new semi-high-speed train is expected to further enhance connectivity between the two cities while reducing travel time. Feb 16, 2026 07:51 AM IST Chandigarh News Live Updates | Rs 1.5-cr embezzlement alleged in Rishi Apartments Society; probe by CBI, ED, Vigilance demanded

Read More The complainant, Krishan Kumar Goyal (72), resident of flat no. D303, has submitted a detailed complaint requesting a thorough investigation. He also wrote a letter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED), and Punjab Vigilance for a probe into the matter. Feb 16, 2026 07:12 AM IST Delhi News Live Updates | To build homes for officials, Delhi govt identifies 6 sites for first GPRA project under PPP model

Read More The key aim of this proposal is to meet the housing requirements of senior bureaucrats, officials and staff working with the Delhi government. Feb 16, 2026 07:10 AM IST Delhi News Live Updates | ‘The smell is in our heads’: Why 500+ infamous garbage points still haunt Delhi despite a 2024 removal deadline

Read More From Sunder Nagri to Defence Colony, thousands of tonnes of waste remain unsegregated and exposed. Here is why the MCD’s plan to make the capital ‘dhalao-free’ is missing its mark. Feb 16, 2026 07:06 AM IST India News Live Updates | ‘Organised thrusting of smallness’: Amartya Sen warns of ‘weakening secularism’ in India

Read More Addressing a Kerala govt conference, the Nobel laureate acknowledged a shift in his lifelong optimism, noting that while secularism remains strong in Kerala, it faces a ‘threat’ in other parts of India. Feb 16, 2026 07:06 AM IST India News Live Updates | 13-year-old Christian boy denied burial in Odisha village over church relocation row

Read More His family were forced to bury him in their private land after allegedly signing a declaration that they would maintain peace in the village. Feb 16, 2026 07:05 AM IST India News Live Updates | MBA student said she’ll return home after birthday party. 4 days later, her father identified body by her socks in a locked flat

Read More After her rape-murder in Indore, her classmate, the prime accused, fled to Mumbai, where he has been arrested: Police Feb 16, 2026 07:05 AM IST India News Live Updates | What are ‘hornbill restaurants’? Behind Chhattisgarh’s plan to make tiger reserve a haven for rare bird

Read More The Udanti Sitanadi Tiger Reserve is developing clusters of fruit-bearing trees to help the growing population of the Malabar Pied Hornbill in the area Feb 16, 2026 07:01 AM IST World News Live Updates | Nancy Guthrie case: DNA sample recovered from glove found near Tucson home

Read More Nancy Guthrie was reported missing two weeks ago from her home near Tucson. Authorities believe she was taken against her will. Feb 16, 2026 05:40 AM IST India News Live Updates | Bluetooth in shoes, answers on Google: How cheating ring targeted GATE exam in Raipur

Read More Three engineering graduates from Haryana and their ‘accomplices’ were arrested in Chhattisgarh following a police surveillance operation. Feb 16, 2026 05:30 AM IST Lucknow News Live Updates | Samajwadi Party leader dies after streetlight pole falls on car in UP’s Pratapgarh

Read More Alleging negligence, the deceased’s uncle said that they will get a case registered against those responsible Feb 16, 2026 05:30 AM IST India News Live Updates | Wife runs pillar to post to free Indian held in Mali over firm dispute

Read More As project manager, Gulhane was overseeing the electrification of 22 villages in Djenne, on behalf of AEEPL. The dispute arose after its partner Energy du Mali filed a complaint over the validity of certain bank guarantees provided by AEEPL. Feb 15, 2026 07:05 PM IST Mumbai News Live Updates | A new book traces how migration turned Mumbai into a culinary melting pot

Read More Author of ‘In the Beginning There Was Bombay Duck - a Food History of Mumbai'

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd