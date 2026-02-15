News Today Live Updates, 15 February | Hany Babu permitted to travel to Kerala to meet mother, court allows law enforcement agencies to monitor his whereabouts

Read More
The US Department of Justice (DoJ) has confirmed that Indian national Nikhil Gupta, charged in the 2023 assassination plot against Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in New York, has pleaded guilty — and said that his sentence will be pronounced on May 29. In their statement, the DoJ also said that Gupta worked at the “direction” of Vikash Yadav, “employed by the Government of India’s Cabinet Secretariat, which houses India’s foreign intelligence service, the Research and Analysis Wing”, to arrange the plot.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar underlined Saturday that India remains committed to strategic autonomy and will make “independent” choices which may not agree with someone’s thinking. He said this when asked if the recent trade agreement with the United States and its terms on “weaning” off Russian oil didn’t undermine India’s strategic autonomy.
Describing Artificial Intelligence as a “good catalyst” and a “bridge”, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said at the Express Adda Friday that the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 focuses on using technology to “fill learning gaps” and “take education to inaccessible areas”.
