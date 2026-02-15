News Today Live Updates, 15 February | Hany Babu permitted to travel to Kerala to meet mother, court allows law enforcement agencies to monitor his whereabouts

News Today Live Updates: Get the latest news updates from India and all around the world. Stay updated with breaking news today.

The US Department of Justice (DoJ) has confirmed that Indian national Nikhil Gupta, charged in the 2023 assassination plot against Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in New York, has pleaded guilty — and said that his sentence will be pronounced on May 29. In their statement, the DoJ also said that Gupta worked at the “direction” of Vikash Yadav, “employed by the Government of India’s Cabinet Secretariat, which houses India’s foreign intelligence service, the Research and Analysis Wing”, to arrange the plot.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar underlined Saturday that India remains committed to strategic autonomy and will make “independent” choices which may not agree with someone’s thinking. He said this when asked if the recent trade agreement with the United States and its terms on “weaning” off Russian oil didn’t undermine India’s strategic autonomy.

Story continues below this ad Describing Artificial Intelligence as a “good catalyst” and a “bridge”, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said at the Express Adda Friday that the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 focuses on using technology to “fill learning gaps” and “take education to inaccessible areas”. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Indian Express staff. Live Updates Feb 15, 2026 08:41 AM IST Mumbai News Live Updates | Hany Babu permitted to travel to Kerala to meet mother, court allows law enforcement agencies to monitor his whereabouts

Read More A special court has permitted Delhi University professor and Elgaar Parishad accused Hany Babu to travel to Kerala on humanitarian grounds, while allowing the NIA to monitor his whereabouts. Feb 15, 2026 08:31 AM IST Kolkata News Live Updates | TMC leader Raju Naskar held for assault, party says no political link

Read More The real estate businessman was arrested while he was trying to leave the city, said police Feb 15, 2026 08:12 AM IST India News Live Updates | ‘I only see losses’: Omar warns of threat to Kashmir’s fruit growers from new Indo-US trade deal

Read More “I’m not sure what benefits this (the trade deal) would bring, but for now, I can only see the losses. Things that will now be allowed into the country duty free are things we produce -- almonds, walnuts, apples and other fruits,” he said. Feb 15, 2026 08:10 AM IST World News Live Updates | Obama says ‘shame’ in public life has been lost after racist video shared by Donald Trump

Read More Obama addressed the issue during a 47-minute interview with liberal podcaster Brian Tyler Cohen. Feb 15, 2026 08:07 AM IST Mumbai News Live Updates | In Mumbai for a wedding, Yadav family leaves with one deceased and two injured

Read More A 60-year-old man died and two relatives were critically injured after an autorickshaw accident in Mumbai, just days after the family arrived from Uttar Pradesh for a wedding. Feb 15, 2026 08:05 AM IST Patna News Live Updates | Patna Police book retired IPS officer, raid home over ‘provocative’ posts on NEET aspirant’s death

Read More In a separate communication, the police sought permission to search Das’s house, saying it was “essential”. It also sought deputation of a magistrate and a videographer under the Bharatiya Nyaya Surkasha Samhita (BNSS) to conduct the search. Feb 15, 2026 07:45 AM IST Patna News Live Updates | Bihar clears 17,000 ex-paramilitary, ex-Army recruits for auxiliary police, honorarium hiked

Read More This is the first time the state is engaging ex-paramilitary personnel in state policing Feb 15, 2026 07:15 AM IST India News Live Updates | Over 300 endangered turtles found hidden in AC First-Class coach of Patna-Indore Express

Read More Local collectors allegedly trapped the turtles from wetlands and tributaries of Ganga and other river systems where these turtles thrive. They were then funnelled into a distribution system that spanned multiple states. Feb 15, 2026 07:15 AM IST Thiruvananthapuram News Live Updates | Kerala to bid farewell with state honours to 10-month-old Alin, state’s youngest organ donor

Read More Alin Sherin Abraham, who suffered serious injuries in a road accident while travelling with her family in Kottayam on February 5, was declared brain dead on Friday. Feb 15, 2026 07:12 AM IST India News Live Updates | Srinagar’s heritage renaissance: Inside Rs 210 crore plan to transform walled city

Read More A report detailing the initiatives at Qalai Andar states that the continued degeneration of the area poses a 'serious threat' to the preservation of Srinagar’s identity as a heritage city. Feb 15, 2026 07:11 AM IST World News Live Updates | AI in warfare: US military reportedly deployed Anthropic’s Claude in Venezuela raid

Read More Wall Street Journal says Claude used in operation via Anthropic’s partnership with Palantir Technologies Feb 15, 2026 06:12 AM IST India News Live Updates | Madhya Pradesh vegetable vendor ‘burgled’ several police houses. Then, law caught up with him

Read More Following the theft, Kotwali police registered a case against unknown persons and launched coordinated searches across Jhabua, Dhar and Alirajpur. Police said technical surveillance later indicated that the accused was moving towards Burhanpur. Feb 15, 2026 05:44 AM IST World News Live Updates | Ukraine seeks 20-year US security guarantee before signing peace deal

Read More Zelenskyy demands firm assurances from Washington and clear EU membership timeline at Munich summit Feb 15, 2026 04:59 AM IST India News Live Updates | Former R&AW officer also named in Pannun Plot: Police preparing supplementary chargesheet against Vikash Yadav in extortion and kidnapping case

Read More The first chargesheet in the case was filed in 2024. Yadav, who is currently out on bail, was arrested on December 18, 2023, along with Abdullah Khan of Greater Noida, by the Counter Intelligence Unit of the Special Cell.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd