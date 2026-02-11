Live now

News Today Live Updates, 11 February | A tantrik who promised to double money — and served ‘poisoned laddoos’: Cracking the Delhi flyover triple murder

Latest News Live Updates | Delhi Police have arrested the accused for allegedly poisoning two property dealers and a woman to rob Rs 2 lakh during a sham ritual.

Welcome to our Latest News LIVE Updates for February 11, 2026, bringing you real-time developments from India and around the world. Major headlines today include the FAA grounding all flights at El Paso International Airport in the US, a tense hostage situation at a school in Thailand, and heightened security arrangements ahead of Bangladesh Election 2026. In India, political reactions intensify over the India-US trade deal, the UP government presents its Rs 9.12 lakh crore Budget, and key developments unfold across Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Pune, Ahmedabad and Chandigarh. From court proceedings and policy decisions to civic updates and international diplomacy, follow this live blog for verified breaking news, official statements, and minute-by-minute updates as the day progresses.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Indian Express staff.

Live Updates
Feb 11, 2026 05:42 PM IST
Delhi News Live Updates | A tantrik who promised to double money — and served ‘poisoned laddoos’: Cracking the Delhi flyover triple murder
Delhi Police have arrested the accused for allegedly poisoning two property dealers and a woman to rob Rs 2 lakh during a sham ritual.
Feb 11, 2026 05:33 PM IST
Why Kerala High Court upheld preventive detention order even as accused was already in jail

The high court was hearing a writ petition against a preventive detention order passed against a person under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act or KAAPA.

Feb 11, 2026 05:30 PM IST
At least 3 injured after students, teachers held hostage by gunman at school in Thailand

The attacker has reportedly injured some people in the school campus which lies near the border with Malaysia, reports stated.

Feb 11, 2026 05:17 PM IST
World News Live Updates | US: All flights grounded at El Paso International Airport after FAA security directive
The restrictions were issued on short notice and will remain in effect until February 21, according to the Reuters' report.
Feb 11, 2026 05:17 PM IST
Pune News Live Updates | ‘After Navi Mumbai International Airport, Purandar will emerge as a major alternative for Pune’: Murlidhar Mohol
The Maharashtra Cabinet has approved a Rs 6,000 crore loan to acquire land for the proposed Purandar airport.
Feb 11, 2026 05:07 PM IST
World News Live Updates | Students, teachers held hostage by gunman at school in Thailand, authorities say
The attacker has reportedly injured some people in the school campus which lies near the border with Malaysia, reports stated.
Feb 11, 2026 04:30 PM IST
Kolkata News Live Updates | ‘Mamata Banerjee only CM who files and fights cases against her own employees’: Union minister Bhupendra Yadav on DA issue
Union Minister Bhupender Yadav also accused the Bengal Government of not utilising the funds allocated by the Centre and alleged corruption in Central programmes.
Feb 11, 2026 04:07 PM IST
Kolkata News Live Updates | Kolkata loses Rs 482 crore in two years to cyber fraud; 80% of victims senior citizens
The police have announced Digital Prahari, a comprehensive 24/7 initiative that includes a helpline for victims of cyber fraud in Kolkata, and a blocking cell.
Feb 11, 2026 03:59 PM IST
World News Live Updates | Bangladesh Election 2026: Drones, body cams and 958,000 security personnel for February 12 polls
Bangladesh election 2026: Police Inspector General Baharul Alam said 24,000 out of nearly 43,000 polling centres across the country were classified as “high” or “moderate” risk-prone.
Feb 11, 2026 03:42 PM IST
India News Live Updates | Railway Board revises quota rules: Emergency Quota added in Vande Bharat Sleeper, Amrit Bharat-II trains
Emergency quota in Indian Railways: The national transporter provides Emergency Quota (EQ), to meet the urgent travel needs of passengers. However, the quota is not open to everyone and is reserved for only certain categories of passengers.
Feb 11, 2026 03:41 PM IST
India News Live Updates | ‘He has sold India’: Rahul Gandhi alleges PM Modi signed ‘one-sided’ US trade deal under a ‘chokehold’
Rahul Gandhi also claimed that India had “buckled on tariffs, handed over our data, given up control over digital trade rules”.
Feb 11, 2026 03:34 PM IST
Lucknow News Live Updates | 1 lakh missing in UP, action in just 9% complaints: How a father’s plea prompted Allahabad HC’s intervention
The Lucknow homoeopath’s plea in his missing son’s case has turned into a larger PIL, with the court noting the 'cavalier attitude' in dealing with such cases. It has now directed the govt to frame an SOP for cops
Feb 11, 2026 03:34 PM IST
Mumbai News Live Updates | Ritu Tawde elected Mumbai’s 78th mayor, to focus on illegal immigrants, Marathi promotion, and city projects
The BMC House witnessed noisy scenes as leaders from the ruling and Opposition sides shouted slogans and the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Congress staged walkouts.
Feb 11, 2026 03:32 PM IST
Ahmedabad News Live Updates | ‘Beggarless, nallah-mukt, zero-waste city’: AMC Standing Committee proposes Rs 18,518-cr Budget
No hike in taxes, focus on strengthening basic facilities in run-up to CWG 2030
Feb 11, 2026 03:22 PM IST
Ahmedabad News Live Updates | Visits Vimukti Reform Centre in Chharanagar | If victim comes to police station, first listen fully: Ahmedabad police chief
Says policing must be rooted in fairness & accountability
Feb 11, 2026 03:15 PM IST
India News Live Updates | ‘We can’t compete’: India-US trade deal raises stakes for Kashmir’s Rs 10,000 crore apple economy
As Himachal Pradesh’s fruit growers announce a shutdown for February 12, their Valley counterparts weigh similar protests against agricultural concessions in the India-US deal
Feb 11, 2026 03:03 PM IST
Pune News Live Updates | BJP youth wing members vandalise Bangladesh food stall at Pune college event
The event with the motto ‘One World. Many Cultures. One Celebration’ was held at Pune’s MIT-WPU and had food stalls from multiple countries.
Feb 11, 2026 03:00 PM IST
Ahmedabad News Live Updates | Hindu concept of joint family alien to Muslim law: Why Gujarat HC rejected woman’s claim to ‘ancestral’ property
The Gujarat High Court was hearing the plea of a Muslim woman who had sought a legal share in the property of her deceased father, which had been settled as per a family arrangement in 1983.
Feb 11, 2026 02:48 PM IST
Chandigarh News Live Updates | ‘Farmer hotbed, centrally located, lucky charm’: Why all roads once again lead to Moga ahead of 2027 Punjab polls
From SAD, which considers Moga its ‘lucky charm’, to the BJP and AAP staging rallies in the district this month, this town continues to hold a special place in Punjab politics.
Feb 11, 2026 02:41 PM IST
Mumbai News Live Updates | Sena forms bloc with NCP factions in BMC, likely to reduce Sena UBT share in civic panels
The move will also impact the allocation of nominated corporators, dealing a blow to AIMIM and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena.
Feb 11, 2026 02:39 PM IST
World News Live Updates | Washington signals shift in South Asia: Why US wants urgent reset between India and Bangladesh
US says it will offer defence systems to Bangladesh to provide alternatives to Chinese systems.
Feb 11, 2026 02:28 PM IST
Mumbai News Live Updates | Mumbai’s Coastal Road to get country’s first ‘Melody Road’
While this marks a pilot initiative for India, the technology has previously been implemented in countries such as Hungary, Japan, South Korea and the United Arab Emirates.
Feb 11, 2026 02:28 PM IST
World News Live Updates | Trump’s name appears in unredacted Epstein files ‘over a million times’
The top Democrat said that he was interested in the 3 million documents that were withheld from public release and questioned administration's claim about the files being duplicative.
Feb 11, 2026 02:25 PM IST
Lucknow News Live Updates | UP govt presents Rs 9.12 lakh crore Budget: Big push for roads, jobs, healthcare — what it means for you
The budget is a 12.9% increase over the previous year. UP Finance Minister Suresh Khanna said Capital Expenditure has been pegged at 19.5% of the total outlay.
Feb 11, 2026 02:22 PM IST
India News Live Updates | India ‘buckled’ under pressure tariffs, gave up data control in US deal, says Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha
Rahul Gandhi warned that AI will have significant consequences and said discussing AI without data is like talking about an internal combustion engine without petrol.
Feb 11, 2026 01:45 PM IST
World News Live Updates | Ro Khanna reveals 6 names from now-unredacted Epstein files; who are these men?
US Representative Ro Khanna has named six men from previously redacted Jeffrey Epstein documents. Check out who these people are.
Feb 11, 2026 01:40 PM IST
Chandigarh News Live Updates | Punjab and Haryana High Court asks Punjab Election Commission to decide on online nomination filing within 60 days
Petition cites violence and intimidation during the nomination processes for local body and panchayati raj elections in Punjab.
Feb 11, 2026 01:38 PM IST
Chandigarh News Live Updates | Chandigarh MC House agendas today: Rs 18.42-cr dog pound plan, tourist bus parking..
The dog pound project, framed in compliance with Supreme Court orders and guidelines issued by the Animal Welfare Board of India, is the principal agenda that the House meetingis likely to take up for a discussion, officials said.
Feb 11, 2026 12:59 PM IST
Delhi News Live Updates | Delhi flyover deaths: Self-styled godman arrested, fed three victims ‘poisoned’ laddus
Even as preliminary probe suggested possibility of a suicide pact, police probed the murder angle after families rejected claims of suicide.
Feb 11, 2026 12:52 PM IST
Delhi News Live Updates | Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line to become longest corridor in NCR with most interchanges, underground stations
Delhi Metro Magenta Line Extension Update: The Magenta Line of the Delhi Metro network is set to become the longest corridor in the National Capital Region (NCR), with the highest number of interchange and underground stations.
Feb 11, 2026 12:49 PM IST
Chandigarh News Live Updates | History repeats in Lok Sabha: The 1968 Punjab ‘constitutional crisis’ that mirrors Opposition’s war on Speaker Om Birla
In 1968, Punjab legislators brought a no-confidence motion against the Assembly Speaker Speaker Joginder Singh Mann, claiming that he had failed to maintain order and decorum in the Punjab Assembly.
Feb 11, 2026 12:48 PM IST
Kolkata News Live Updates | ‘Retired and Group C officials?’: The list of names sparking a new row between Mamata and EC
The West Bengal government has submitted a list of 8,505 Group B officers to assist in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
Feb 11, 2026 12:41 PM IST
Delhi News Live Updates | General Naravane’s memoir: Delhi Police sends notice to Penguin Random House India
Criminal conspiracy charges have also been added to the FIR, said officers. The row over the unpublished book started after LoP Rahul Gandhi read excerpts from it in Parliament.
Feb 11, 2026 12:30 PM IST
Chandigarh News Live Updates | Bomb threat emails trigger panic in multiple private schools in Mohali; police launch probe, nothing suspicious found yet
Mohali Superintendent of Police Dilpreet Singh said investigations into the school bomb threats are ongoing, and authorities are not ruling out any possibility.
Feb 11, 2026 12:24 PM IST
Ahmedabad News Live Updates | Over 50% construction sites in Ahmedabad fined in 6 months for not taking air pollution mitigation steps
Ahmedabad figures among the 120 Indian cities that do not meet national standards of ambient air quality
Feb 11, 2026 12:11 PM IST
India News Live Updates | TMC opts out of motion: ‘Believe in being tolerant, don’t want to flex muscle’
Sources told The Indian Express that the TMC wanted to give Birla seven days to consider the issues being raised before moving ahead with the motion.
Feb 11, 2026 12:06 PM IST
Delhi News Live Updates | ‘Typecasting: Photographing the Peoples of India 1855–1920’ | Photographs of inhabitants of India, spanning geographies and cultures, on display at DAG
The showcase features numerous colonial ethnographic photographs and photographic material related to the inhabitants of India, spanning geographies and cultures, from the northeastern Lepcha and Bhutia tribes to the Afridis of Sind in the northwest and the Todas of the Nilgiris in the south.
Feb 11, 2026 11:57 AM IST
Kolkata News Live Updates | Financial irregularities case: CBI court orders 7-day custody of RG Kar whistleblower
Have documents related to the doctor's murder case, Ali tells media after being taken into custody
Feb 11, 2026 11:56 AM IST
World News Live Updates | Canada school shooting suspect a ‘female in a dress with brown hair’; here’s what we know so far
Canada BC School Shooting: Six people were found dead inside the high school on Tuesday, and another person died on the way to the hospital.
Feb 11, 2026 11:49 AM IST
World News Live Updates | Bangladesh sees nearly 60 cases of political violence, 2 deaths in run up to polls
Ahead of Bangladesh's 13th parliamentary elections, a sharp rise in political violence and attacks on journalists has raised concerns over the fairness of polls.
Feb 11, 2026 11:47 AM IST
India News Live Updates | All 6 stanzas of National Song must before National Anthem when played together: Here are MHA guidelines on Vande Mataram
All six stanzas of the National Song Vande Mataram, written by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, shall be sung before the National Anthem Jan Gana Man when both of them are to be played together, the Union Ministry has said in a order. In the directive dated January 28, the home ministry notified first set of protocols for singing the National Song, directing that six stanzas of it shall be sung on official functions such as the arrival of the President, unfurling of the tricolour, and speeches of governors. It takes approximately 3 minutes 10 seconds to sing the six stanzas of […]
Feb 11, 2026 11:43 AM IST
Kolkata News Live Updates | 150 stone-pelting incidents in 1 year: Security concerns mount for Bengal’s high-speed rail, Malda identified as hub for train vandalism
The vulnerability of India’s flagship trains was laid bare on January 17, just hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to flag off the nation’s first Vande Bharat Sleeper from Malda Town station.
Feb 11, 2026 11:38 AM IST
Ahmedabad News Live Updates | Day after announcement | ‘Sidelined’: Four Navsari BJP leaders from Koli community resign from new district party posts
District BJP president says decision was taken by state leadership; development assumes significance as Jalalpore Assembly constituency in the district has a large number of Koli community voters
Feb 11, 2026 11:34 AM IST
Ahmedabad News Live Updates | ‘Safety and life of students cannot be put at risk’: Gujarat HC denies relief to Ahmedabad school rocked by stabbing death
Government pleader informs court of second attack in school on Feb 6 and headmaster’s reply that it was ‘not a big incident’
Feb 11, 2026 11:34 AM IST
Delhi News Live Updates | Air Taxi in Delhi-NCR could cut Gurugram-Noida International Airport travel time to just 30 minutes: CII study
Air Taxi on Gurugram-Delhi-Jewar corridor: The CII report said Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) is rapidly emerging as a transformative paradigm in next-generation urban transport, promising to address the twin challenges of traffic congestion and inefficient urban connectivity.
Feb 11, 2026 11:25 AM IST
Delhi News Live Updates | Check emails, Delhi govt keeps reminding its officials
The official added that the IT department has issued multiple advisories and directions to the departments to strictly check emails, but some officials still are not logging into their official emails on a regular basis.
Feb 11, 2026 11:19 AM IST
Pune News Live Updates | Pune zilla parishad beats all districts in Maharashtra e-governance race; scores near-perfect 196.25
In the state rankings, Sangli district stood second with a score of 195, followed by Thane (187.25), Nagpur (182.25), and Nashik (165.75).
Feb 11, 2026 11:00 AM IST
Chandigarh News Live Updates | Once united, why Punjab’s farmers are facing a test as protests widen beyond MSP
Farmer unions in Punjab are now divided among several forums. Apart from the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, unions are aligned with the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and SKM (non-political).
Feb 11, 2026 10:49 AM IST
Chandigarh News Live Updates | Four months ahead of monsoon: Experts sensitise apple farmers to keep fungal diseases Alternaria and Marssonina at bay
Both fungal diseases attack apple foliage under rising temperature and humidity, particularly during monsoon, causing premature leaf fall, reduced fruit size and significant yield losses: Senior scientist Dr Usha Sharma
Feb 11, 2026 10:44 AM IST
India News Live Updates | White House quietly revises India-US trade deal fact sheet, drops ‘certain pulses’
The mention of “certain pulses” in the White House fact sheet was a surprise for many on this side, as it was not mentioned in the joint statement announced on February 6.
Feb 11, 2026 10:38 AM IST
Hyderabad News Live Updates | Hyderabad urban region split into 3 corporations, seen as Congress strategy ahead of polls
In the 2023 Assembly elections, the Congress had failed to win a single seat in 24 constituencies in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits.
Feb 11, 2026 10:36 AM IST
Delhi News Live Updates | Vacuum in accountability, complainants stuck in limbo months after Delhi Medical Council dissolved over irregularities
The core functions of the DMC, established in 1998, also include maintaining an up-to-date live register, and prescribing and enforcing a code of medical ethics to ensure professional conduct.
Feb 11, 2026 10:05 AM IST
Chandigarh News Live Updates | Staff allowed to use college premises to conduct private events, says Hansraj College principal over holding son’s wedding on campus
Students also raised objections to the alleged use of the Hansraj College hostel in connection with the wedding.
Feb 11, 2026 09:48 AM IST
World News Live Updates | Canada School Shooting Live Updates: 10 dead, 25 injured in Tumbler Ridge School shooting
Canada Tumbler Ridge School Mass Shooting in BC Today Live Updates: Police said that the suspected shooter was found dead with “what appears to be a self‑inflicted injury”.
Feb 11, 2026 09:31 AM IST
Pune News Live Updates | Mundhwa land deal: Parth Pawar’s firm appeals against Rs 21-cr stamp duty and fine; hearing February 16 onwards
In December, an official told The Indian Express that in addition to 7 per cent stamp duty (Rs 21 crore), a 1 percent monthly penalty from May was also applicable for the late payment.
Feb 11, 2026 09:22 AM IST
Mumbai News Live Updates | Thane Creek Bridge-III hit fisherfolk hard: Fish catch down 61%, income drops 53%, finds TISS report
Thane Creek Bridge-III is a key road link between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, built alongside the existing Thane Creek bridges to ease traffic movement on the busy corridor connecting the island city to the satellite township. Because it sits over the ecologically sensitive Thane Creek, the project affects not just commuters but also the creek’s traditional users — especially fishing communities.
Feb 11, 2026 09:18 AM IST
Mumbai News Live Updates | Thane Creek Bridge-III | HC-appointed TISS report pegs Rs 141 crore compensation for affected fishing families
OVER FIVE years after the construction of Thane Creek Bridge-III hit the livelihoods of fishing communities along the Mumbai–Navi Mumbai corridor, a court-appointed report has recommended compensation ranging from Rs 11.38 lakh to Rs 16.76 lakh per affected family. The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), tasked by the Bombay High Court, has estimated an overall outlay of Rs 141 crore for the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC). From a creek to an essential travel corridor, the Thane Creek has seen one after another bridge built across it in succession. Construction on the third Thane Creek Bridge — a […]
Feb 11, 2026 08:51 AM IST
Hyderabad News Live Updates | Telangana High Court directs state to clarify stance on anti-trafficking SOPs under Immoral Traffic Act
In its plea, Prajwala sought the setting aside of a lower court's May 2025 order that directed it to admit a 35-year-old woman, despite the fact that she was an organiser of a brothel and an accused in human trafficking offences.
Feb 11, 2026 08:49 AM IST
Delhi News Live Updates | Squandered opportunity, stepmotherly treatment to states: Opp slams Budget
Leading the Opposition’s charge, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor termed the Budget a “squandered opportunity”.
Feb 11, 2026 07:49 AM IST
India News Live Updates | ‘Defective processes’: Odisha rights panel calls for high-level probe into relocation of villages near tiger reserve
Gram Sabha meetings regarding the relocations around Satkosia Tiger Reserve were “either not held at all or were conducted without proper notice”, the commission said
Feb 11, 2026 07:48 AM IST
World News Live Updates | ‘Multiple victims’ in school shooting in Canada, suspect dead
Royal Canadian Mounted Police Staff Sgt. Kris Clark said that there due to an "active shooter" situation at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School, the people living around Tumbler Ridge, BC, have been asked to stay inside.
Feb 11, 2026 07:44 AM IST
India News Live Updates | Tension in Manipur’s Ukhrul: How a ‘drunken brawl’ triggered three days of arson and a district-wide internet ban
With over 40 houses torched and an indefinite curfew in place, security forces move to contain the flare-up between Tangkhul Naga and Kuki-Zo residents.
Feb 11, 2026 07:28 AM IST
India News Live Updates | Will India-US trade deal hurt J&K’s dry fruit industry? What Omar said in Assembly
CM also promised a phased roadmap for the long-pending regularisation of 60,000 daily wage labourers.
Feb 11, 2026 07:06 AM IST
India News Live Updates | Chaos in Bihar Legislature: From ‘ladki’ remark row to physical evictions, why Opposition was forced out of the House
Proceedings hit a breaking point as RJD members alleged Chief Minister Nitish Kumar used "unbecoming" language against Rabri Devi; Treasury benches countered with allegations of "anti-Dalit" slurs
Feb 11, 2026 05:30 AM IST
Lucknow News Live Updates | Man sets fire to his shop during Varanasi demolition drive, 1 held for ‘instigating’ him
Police say shopkeeper Azmat threatened to immolate himself, triggering panic and chaos in Dalmandi
Feb 11, 2026 05:30 AM IST
India News Live Updates | Hope US deal won’t mean Delhi-Moscow ties suffer: Russia
The remarks by Ryabkov, who is in New Delhi for the first BRICS Sherpas meeting, come a day after Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said India's energy sourcing would be guided by national interests.
Feb 11, 2026 05:30 AM IST
World News Live Updates | Bangladesh set to vote, worried Hindus ask: ‘Who will protect us?’
With the rise and return of BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami, who have a poor track record on the safety of minorities, these concerns have heightened.
Feb 11, 2026 12:18 AM IST
Lucknow News Live Updates | Allahabad HC stays Sambhal court order for FIR against cops
Youth who received gunshot injury during November 2024 violence told to file affidavit on petitions by former Sambhal Circle Officer and UP govt seeking quashing of the FIR order
