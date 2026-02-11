News Today Live Updates, 11 February | A tantrik who promised to double money — and served ‘poisoned laddoos’: Cracking the Delhi flyover triple murder

News Today Live Updates: Get the latest news updates from India and all around the world. Stay updated with breaking news today.

Welcome to our Latest News LIVE Updates for February 11, 2026, bringing you real-time developments from India and around the world. Major headlines today include the FAA grounding all flights at El Paso International Airport in the US, a tense hostage situation at a school in Thailand, and heightened security arrangements ahead of Bangladesh Election 2026. In India, political reactions intensify over the India-US trade deal, the UP government presents its Rs 9.12 lakh crore Budget, and key developments unfold across Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Pune, Ahmedabad and Chandigarh. From court proceedings and policy decisions to civic updates and international diplomacy, follow this live blog for verified breaking news, official statements, and minute-by-minute updates as the day progresses.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Indian Express staff.

