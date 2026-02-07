News Today Live Updates, 7 February | ‘Most skilled backstabber’: Sukhjinder Randhawa hits back after Sunil Jakhar links Congress MPs to PM’s 2022 security breach

News Today Live Updates: Get the latest news updates from India and all around the world. Stay updated with breaking news today.

For nearly 32 hours, a tanker leaking highly flammable propylene gas lay toppled on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, bringing traffic on one of India’s busiest highways to a halt. While a disaster was ultimately averted, the prolonged response has exposed serious gaps in how hazardous chemical leaks on public roads are handled.

The chest X‑ray of a one‑year‑old boy stunned doctors at a Vadodara hospital in Gujarat this week, revealing an unexpected finding—an LED bulb lodged inside the airway.

Story continues below this ad Over 1,000 revenue officers (ROs) and circle officers (COs), who had been on strike since February 2, called off their strike after the state government agreed to restore the position of deputy collector, land reforms (DCLR) to the Bihar Revenue Service (BRS). ROs and COs will return to duty from Friday. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Indian Express staff. Live Updates Feb 7, 2026 12:39 PM IST Chandigarh News Live Updates | ‘Most skilled backstabber’: Sukhjinder Randhawa hits back after Sunil Jakhar links Congress MPs to PM’s 2022 security breach

Read More Gurdaspur MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said those who betray their party, colleagues, and legacy for personal gain have no right to lecture on discipline or loyalty. Feb 7, 2026 12:15 PM IST Mumbai News Live Updates | Around Town: Pooja Dhingra is back with a cafe; here’s what to expect from Pardon Our French

Read More Located in Ballard Estate, Pardon Our French announces itself with a matte inky-blue facade and soft cream signage, giving a very Parisian-in-SoBo energy. Feb 7, 2026 11:56 AM IST Mumbai News Live Updates | Gas leaks on highways: How to respond and what the Mumbai-Pune Expressway incident shows

Read More A look at the recent tanker accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway reveals critical gaps in the response to flammable gas leaks on our highways. Feb 7, 2026 11:47 AM IST Ahmedabad News Live Updates | Vadodara doctors stunned as 1-year-old’s ‘pneumonia’ turns out to be a LED bulb lodged in lung

Read More The LED bulb had been lodged inside the 1-year-old boy’s airway, completely blocking the right lung, which was ‘on the verge of collapse’, doctors said. Feb 7, 2026 11:39 AM IST India News Live Updates | Bihar revenue officers call off strike after govt restores deputy collector land reforms post

Read More Over 1,000 revenue and circle officers in Bihar ended their strike after the state government agreed to restore the deputy collector land reforms post to the Bihar Revenue Service. Feb 7, 2026 11:11 AM IST Chandigarh News Live Updates | Tribune Flyover plan draws criticism from Chandigarh architects, experts

Read More The administration has projected the flyover — proposed at the busy Tribune Chowk — as a key infrastructure intervention to ease congestion along one of the city’s major arterial corridors. Feb 7, 2026 11:10 AM IST Pune News Live Updates | Triangular fight likely as NCP awaits decision of senior leaders on PMC mayor, deputy mayor elections

Read More However, the NCP has filed nominations at the last minute, with Sheetal Sawant as the candidate for the mayoral post and Dattatraya Bahirat for the post of deputy mayor. Feb 7, 2026 11:03 AM IST India News Live Updates | PM Modi embarks on 2-day visit to Malaysia, aims to deepen defence, economic ties

Read More This is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s third visit to Malaysia and the first since bilateral relations were elevated to a ‘Comprehensive Strategic Partnership’ in August 2024. Feb 7, 2026 10:55 AM IST India News Live Updates | ‘Namaste Trump scores over Howdy Modi’: Congress’s jab at PM over India-US trade framework

Read More Congress has attacked PM Modi over the India-US interim trade deal, warning it could end cheaper Russian oil imports, raise farm duties, and create uncertainty for India’s IT and services exports. Feb 7, 2026 10:44 AM IST Chandigarh News Live Updates | Mann to visit Netherlands, Czech Republic today, Centre yet to grant political clearance

Read More Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s proposed visit to the Netherlands and Czech Republic faces uncertainty, with the Ministry of External Affairs yet to grant political clearance. Feb 7, 2026 10:42 AM IST Lucknow News Live Updates | Minor booked for abetment to suicide after boy dies by jumping in front of train in Kanpur

Read More According to police, the 16-year-old victim, a Class 10 student, had reportedly alleged the accused, a Class 9 student, of harassing and blackmailing him over a photograph. He was later produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, officials said. Feb 7, 2026 10:39 AM IST Kolkata News Live Updates | ICC T20 World Cup: Going to Eden Gardens on match days? Watch out for these traffic curbs, diversions in Kolkata

Read More The Kolkata Police Commissioner has issued comprehensive traffic closures and parking restrictions in view of the ICC T20 World Cup matches being held in the city in the coming days. Feb 7, 2026 10:32 AM IST India News Live Updates | Kerala issues order to block National Population Register in state after Union Budget allocation

Read More A communication from the CMO said that in 2019 itself, the state had ordered to stop all procedures related to implementing the NPR along with the Census Feb 7, 2026 10:31 AM IST Mumbai News Live Updates | NCP (SP)’s lone BMC corporator Ajit Raorane backs Shinde Sena ahead of BMC mayor poll

Read More Says move aimed at securing funds for ward development; mayoral election on February 11. Feb 7, 2026 10:09 AM IST Chandigarh News Live Updates | Mohali to get new rotaries as Punjab and Haryana High Court relaxes tree-cutting ban, asks developer to plant 5,000 trees in Punjab

Read More The Bench, headed by Chief Justice Sheel Nagu, relaxed the interim ban to facilitate important infrastructure projects aimed at reducing traffic congestion and improving road safety in Mohali. Feb 7, 2026 09:50 AM IST India News Live Updates | Trump order on India-Russia stop buying oil

Read More The Trump administration has lifted a 25 per cent punitive tariff on Indian imports after India committed to stop importing Russian oil, buy US energy products and expand defence cooperation with Washington. Feb 7, 2026 09:17 AM IST Delhi News Live Updates | Teachers write to DU academic council, warn move to rename Dyal Singh (Evening) College could trigger land disputes

Read More Unanimous decisions taken by the members of the AC, an apex body, are to be implemented in DU colleges. Feb 7, 2026 09:16 AM IST Delhi News Live Updates | K-Dramas, algorithms and adolescence: How digital fantasy becomes an escape

Read More The rise of this phenomenon cannot be separated from broader technological shifts. Affordable smartphones and cheap data have made high-speed internet nearly universal. Post-pandemic, Chahal says, “every child has access to a device.” Feb 7, 2026 09:11 AM IST India News Live Updates | Late-night standoff and 31-year-old case: Tense moments precede Purnea MP Pappu Yadav’s arrest in Patna

Read More He says being targeted for raising issue of a NEET aspirant’s death, police say action purely legal Feb 7, 2026 09:03 AM IST Delhi News Live Updates | Delhi to get major facelift as NDMC steps up preparations for upcoming India-AI Impact Summit

Read More Under the beautification efforts, NDMC is focusing on 41 major roads of Lutyens Delhi, including VIP routes, Central Vista, Connaught Place, and Bharat Mandapam approaches. Feb 7, 2026 08:50 AM IST Pune News Live Updates | ZP, Panchayat Samiti elections | ‘Fitting Ajit homage’: Rohit Pawar tells voters to support Ajit’s ideology

Read More The elections of 12 zila parishads and Panchayat Samitis were scheduled for February 5, but they were postponed after Ajit Pawar's death. Feb 7, 2026 08:40 AM IST World News Live Updates | PM Modi thanks Trump for US trade deal interim framework: ‘Reflects trust of partnership’, ‘boosts Make in India’

Read More The interim framework follows months of negotiations between New Delhi and Washington under broader talks on a US–India Bilateral Trade Agreement, launched in February 2025. Feb 7, 2026 08:27 AM IST Ahmedabad News Live Updates | Three students booked for attacking classmate ‘using blade’ at Ahmedabad school where another was murdered last year

Read More DEO issues show-cause notice to new administration of private school and launches an inquiry: “The school has shown negligence once again". Feb 7, 2026 08:22 AM IST Ahmedabad News Live Updates | 2018 Case: Life term in jail for student who stabbed another to death in Gujarat school toilet

Read More The student, aged 16 years and six months at the time, was tried as an adult after Juvenile Justice Board transferred the case to Children's Court. Feb 7, 2026 08:14 AM IST Delhi News Live Updates | He was to reach home in 10 mins, we searched many areas, says brother of man who fell to death in pit dug by DJB

Read More The pit, dug on a service road between Joginder Singh Marg and the boundary wall of the Andhra Education Society School on Wednesday, was part of a DJB project to lay an underground pipeline. Feb 7, 2026 08:03 AM IST Delhi News Live Updates | Jackal not killed at Delhi zoo: probe; but records animal found motionless in burrow

Read More An internal probe at Delhi’s National Zoological Park found no evidence that a jackal was killed inside the zoo, but flagged procedural lapses in handling the animal. Feb 7, 2026 07:59 AM IST Kolkata News Live Updates | Bengal budget: Govt aims for record Rs 4,500 cr revenue amid transport dept’s green & digital push

Read More State Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya, while speaking at the Assembly on Thursday, said that as of November 2025, the state has already collected Rs 2,922.43 crore, with significant contributions from digital portals 'Suvidha' and 'Uttar Suvidha'. Feb 7, 2026 07:56 AM IST Lucknow News Live Updates | Few complainants, but ‘conversion net’ probe deals Mirzapur gyms a body blow

Read More 8 arrested, five gyms sealed, fitness centres across district emptying out. Feb 7, 2026 07:55 AM IST India News Live Updates | What is Bihar’s Gender Budget, and why did Nitish government spend Rs 2.5 lakh crore in 5 years?

Read More Floated by former deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi, Gender Budget has now become an important feature of the NDA government’s annual budget Feb 7, 2026 07:49 AM IST Delhi News Live Updates | Delhi man falls to death in pit: Jal Board suspends three officials, govt orders probe

Read More Even as there was no public statement from Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, a senior government official said the minister concerned had responded and taken action. Feb 7, 2026 07:46 AM IST Pune News Live Updates | 2.09 crore voters to decide fate of 12 ZPs, 125 panchayat samitis today

Read More Voting is underway across 12 zilla parishads and 125 panchayat samitis in Maharashtra, with results scheduled for February 9. Feb 7, 2026 07:35 AM IST Kolkata News Live Updates | BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul’s remark on minorities sparks row in Assembly

Read More While speaking at the debate on the interim state budget tabled on Thursday, Paul said that funds allocated for madrasas may not help in uplifting the minorities and instead boost the growth of youth who end up becoming criminals instead of doctors, engineers and teachers. Feb 7, 2026 07:35 AM IST India News Live Updates | ‘I’m going to the airport, Jai Mata Di’: Jharkhand man goes missing in Saudi Arabia after texting family

Read More He left for the Jeddah airport to head back home, but never reached the airport, his family said. He has been missing since January 10. Feb 7, 2026 07:33 AM IST India News Live Updates | 70 Brahmins booked in Darbhanga, Bihar minister warns against ‘misuse’ of SC/ST Act: ‘Will affect social camaraderie’

Read More The 70 were accused of attacking people from the SC community a day after a scuffle over pending dues Feb 7, 2026 07:10 AM IST India News Live Updates | Tirupati laddu row: ‘Bathroom cleaning chemicals’ used in ghee, Chandrababu Naidu now claims

Read More Jagan Mohan Reddy hit back, saying the Andhra Pradesh CM was ‘dragging God into politics’ Feb 7, 2026 06:53 AM IST World News Live Updates | ‘Won’t apologise’, Donald Trump says after his racist post about Obamas is deleted after backlash

Read More Donald Trump said he saw the start of the video, which was focused on ‌alleged voter fraud, and gave it to unnamed ‌staffers to post. Feb 7, 2026 06:46 AM IST World News Live Updates | US and India unveil interim trade framework, move closer to broad pact

Read More In a joint statement, Washington and New Delhi said the framework confirmed their commitment to negotiating a full trade pact.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd