News Today Live Updates, 7 February | ‘Most skilled backstabber’: Sukhjinder Randhawa hits back after Sunil Jakhar links Congress MPs to PM’s 2022 security breach

For nearly 32 hours, a tanker leaking highly flammable propylene gas lay toppled on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, bringing traffic on one of India’s busiest highways to a halt. While a disaster was ultimately averted, the prolonged response has exposed serious gaps in how hazardous chemical leaks on public roads are handled.
The chest X‑ray of a one‑year‑old boy stunned doctors at a Vadodara hospital in Gujarat this week, revealing an unexpected finding—an LED bulb lodged inside the airway.
Over 1,000 revenue officers (ROs) and circle officers (COs), who had been on strike since February 2, called off their strike after the state government agreed to restore the position of deputy collector, land reforms (DCLR) to the Bihar Revenue Service (BRS). ROs and COs will return to duty from Friday.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Indian Express staff.
