News Today Live Updates, 29 January | Ganga Expressway opening date nears: FASTag toll trials completed on UP’s longest expressway; check current status

News Today Live Updates: Get the latest news updates from India and all around the world. Stay updated with breaking news today.

Ganga Expressway opening date, Ganga Expressway update: The much-awaited Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh is closer to opening after successful FASTag toll trials. Developed by the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), the Ganga Expressway will be the longest expressway in the state.

While dismissing a divorce plea of a husband on the ground of desertion of the wife, the Jharkhand High Court said that desertion is not merely leaving a “physical home”, but abandoning a marital obligation.

Story continues below this ad Two women mid-day meal cooks who were part of an ongoing protest for a wage hike in Chhattisgarh’s New Raipur died this week after their health deteriorated, even as the government announced a marginal daily increase of Rs 16.6. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Indian Express staff. Live Updates Jan 29, 2026 10:44 AM IST India News Live Updates | Gold Today Rate, January 29: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Read More Today's 18, 22 and 24 Carat Gold Prices in Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi: The price of gold in India today, Thursday, January 29 is ₹17,885 per gram for 24 karat gold, ₹16,395 per gram for 22 karat gold and ₹13,414 per gram for 18 karat gold. Jan 29, 2026 10:38 AM IST Bangalore News Live Updates | Luxury cars stolen in Delhi, sold in Bengaluru: police bust Rs 2.31 crore inter-state racket selling stolen vehicles

Read More Seemant Kumar Singh, Commissioner, Bengaluru police, said the accused stole vehicles from Delhi and brought them to Bengaluru, where they forged registration numbers and documents. Jan 29, 2026 10:36 AM IST Pune News Live Updates | From crash to conclusions: How AAIB investigates aircraft accidents

Read More The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau is responsible for the classification of ‘safety occurrences’ involving aircraft operating in the Indian airspace into accidents, serious incidents, and incidents. Jan 29, 2026 10:33 AM IST India News Live Updates | Ganga Expressway opening date nears: FASTag toll trials completed on UP’s longest expressway; check current status

Read More Ganga Expressway completion date: Earlier this month, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to complete construction of the Ganga Expressway by the end of February 2026. Jan 29, 2026 10:32 AM IST World News Live Updates | Who is Madhu Gottumukkala and how he landed at the centre of ChatGPT security controversy

Read More In a response to the incident, CISA Director of Public Affairs Marci McCarthy said in a statement emailed to Politico that Gottumukkala "was granted permission to use ChatGPT with DHS controls in place". She said that "this use was short-term and limited". Jan 29, 2026 10:25 AM IST Bangalore News Live Updates | ‘Irreplaceable loss’: A comrade and voice of KSRTC union, Anantha Subbarao passes away

Read More Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah condoled the passing of H V Anantha Subbarao, calling him a beloved labour leader. Jan 29, 2026 10:21 AM IST Chandigarh News Live Updates | Western Command and NDMA’s disaster mgmt conclave: Speakers stress ‘first 24 hours most critical’, suggest regular mock drills to enhance disaster preparedness

Read More NDMA member Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain (Retd) has emphasised frequent mock exercises, joint training and stronger civil-military coordination to enhance India’s disaster preparedness and resilience. Jan 29, 2026 10:12 AM IST Delhi News Live Updates | ‘Direct link to passenger safety’: Delhi High Court asks for DGCA’s response on revised norms for pilot rest

Read More Petitioners have objected to the relaxation of the weekly rest clause stipulated in the revised Flight Duty Time Limitations norms issued by DGCA in an order on December 5, 2025. Jan 29, 2026 09:29 AM IST World News Live Updates | ‘Trade more important than ending war in Ukraine’: US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent slams EU for signing FTA with India

Read More His remarks came days after India and the European Union signed the trade agreement on Tuesday — a pact widely described as the “mother of all deals.” Jan 29, 2026 09:07 AM IST Chandigarh News Live Updates | 25 cases of hate speech still pending: Akal Takht on police action against Delhi youth

Read More Either only FIRs were registered with no further action or no FIRs were registered at all despite formal complaints, the Akal Takht said. Jan 29, 2026 08:21 AM IST Chandigarh News Live Updates | New Chandigarh Golf Club president lays out 100-day reform agenda

Read More Days after winning the Chandigarh Golf Club presidential election by a record margin, Major Rajinder Singh Lally Virk (retd) has announced a 100-day agenda focused on professional course management, governance reforms and member welfare. Jan 29, 2026 07:37 AM IST Ahmedabad News Live Updates | From SIR ‘suspect’ voter to CM honoree: The before and after of a Padma Shri in Gujarat

Read More BJP Junagadh corporator who had raised objection to noted dholak player Mir Haji Kasam’s name in voter rolls in his ward gets clicked with him Wednesday. Jan 29, 2026 07:19 AM IST India News Live Updates | Amid agitation for better pay, 2 mid-day meal cooks die in Chhattisgarh

Read More Rukmani Sinha, in her 50s and from Balod district, died at a hospital in Rajnandgaon on January 26. Jan 29, 2026 07:18 AM IST India News Live Updates | Meet the 3 Telangana youths documenting dog killings – one village at a time

Read More Members of the Stray Animal Foundation of India (SAFI), the trio have been travelling from district to district, lodging complaints of mass killings of stray dogs allegedly carried out by panchayat administrators, including sarpanches and panchayat secretaries. Jan 29, 2026 06:24 AM IST Mumbai News Live Updates | Ajit Pawar and the corruption cases that followed him

Read More From the cooperative bank probe and irrigation scam to the Parth Pawar land row, where the allegations stand today Jan 29, 2026 06:21 AM IST India News Live Updates | Exclusive: On Republic Day eve, villagers in Jammu answered call of duty, helped over 20 stranded Armymen

Read More The personnel were conducting searches for terrorists when heavy snow left them stuck at high altitude. Jan 29, 2026 05:55 AM IST India News Live Updates | Stricter SWM rules notified: Residential societies, government-run buildings to local bodies will have to process solid waste at source

Read More The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change notified the Solid Waste Management (SWM) Rules, 2026, on Tuesday to give effect to this new framework. Jan 29, 2026 01:04 AM IST Mumbai News Live Updates | ‘Sad reality: Domestic violence victims stay despite threats,’ HC rejects pre-arrest bail to woman’s in-laws linked to ruling party

Read More The court observed that the applicants are "very influential persons" connected to a ruling political party and no case was made out for pre-arrest bail.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd