News Today Live Updates, 29 January | Ganga Expressway opening date nears: FASTag toll trials completed on UP’s longest expressway; check current status

Read More
Ganga Expressway opening date, Ganga Expressway update: The much-awaited Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh is closer to opening after successful FASTag toll trials. Developed by the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), the Ganga Expressway will be the longest expressway in the state.
While dismissing a divorce plea of a husband on the ground of desertion of the wife, the Jharkhand High Court said that desertion is not merely leaving a “physical home”, but abandoning a marital obligation.
Two women mid-day meal cooks who were part of an ongoing protest for a wage hike in Chhattisgarh’s New Raipur died this week after their health deteriorated, even as the government announced a marginal daily increase of Rs 16.6.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Indian Express staff.
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram