News Today Live Updates, 26 January | Class 8 girl dies after falling out of moving auto, family accuses Telangana residential school of negligence

Read More
India and the European Union have readied a pact on security and defence partnership to be signed Tuesday, the day after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Luis Santos da Costa attend the Republic Day celebrations as chief guests. While von der Leyen reached New Delhi Saturday, Costa arrived Sunday and they were accorded a ceremonial welcome and Guard of Honour to mark the start of the high-profile visit to India.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Sunday said the entity that operated Birch by Romeo Lane, the nightclub in Goa where 25 people were killed in a fire on December 6, generated Rs 22 crore in revenue in the last two fiscal years and that this revenue is suspected to constitute proceeds of crime.
The fire that gutted a four-storey building at Nampally in Hyderabad on Saturday claimed five lives: Two children of the building’s security guard, two workers who officials said were trying to save the children, and the building’s caretaker. Following the tragedy, a case under BNS section 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) was registered against the owners of the building, which functioned as a furniture store. “The owner, Satish Bacha, was arrested on Sunday as there is a clear case of negligence,” ACP P Praveen Kumar told The Indian Express.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Indian Express staff.
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram