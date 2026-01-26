News Today Live Updates, 26 January | Class 8 girl dies after falling out of moving auto, family accuses Telangana residential school of negligence

News Today Live Updates: Get the latest news updates from India and all around the world. Stay updated with breaking news today.

India and the European Union have readied a pact on security and defence partnership to be signed Tuesday, the day after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Luis Santos da Costa attend the Republic Day celebrations as chief guests. While von der Leyen reached New Delhi Saturday, Costa arrived Sunday and they were accorded a ceremonial welcome and Guard of Honour to mark the start of the high-profile visit to India.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Sunday said the entity that operated Birch by Romeo Lane, the nightclub in Goa where 25 people were killed in a fire on December 6, generated Rs 22 crore in revenue in the last two fiscal years and that this revenue is suspected to constitute proceeds of crime.

