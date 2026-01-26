Live now

News Today Live Updates, 26 January | Class 8 girl dies after falling out of moving auto, family accuses Telangana residential school of negligence

Latest News Live Updates | The incident happened at the school. A case of ‘death due to negligence’ has been filed on the basis of the father’s complaint.

News Today Live Updates: Get the latest news updates from India and all around the world. Stay updated with breaking news today.

India and the European Union have readied a pact on security and defence partnership to be signed Tuesday, the day after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Luis Santos da Costa attend the Republic Day celebrations as chief guests. While von der Leyen reached New Delhi Saturday, Costa arrived Sunday and they were accorded a ceremonial welcome and Guard of Honour to mark the start of the high-profile visit to India.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Sunday said the entity that operated Birch by Romeo Lane, the nightclub in Goa where 25 people were killed in a fire on December 6, generated Rs 22 crore in revenue in the last two fiscal years and that this revenue is suspected to constitute proceeds of crime.

The fire that gutted a four-storey building at Nampally in Hyderabad on Saturday claimed five lives: Two children of the building’s security guard, two workers who officials said were trying to save the children, and the building’s caretaker. Following the tragedy, a case under BNS section 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) was registered against the owners of the building, which functioned as a furniture store. “The owner, Satish Bacha, was arrested on Sunday as there is a clear case of negligence,” ACP P Praveen Kumar told The Indian Express.

Live Updates
Jan 26, 2026 07:40 PM IST
Hyderabad News Live Updates | Class 8 girl dies after falling out of moving auto, family accuses Telangana residential school of negligence
The incident happened at the school. A case of ‘death due to negligence’ has been filed on the basis of the father’s complaint.
Jan 26, 2026 07:30 PM IST
World News Live Updates | Israel says remains of final hostage in Gaza have been recovered
Monday’s announcement came a day after Israel’s government said the military was conducting a “large-scale operation” in a cemetery in northern Gaza to locate the remains of Ran Gvili.
Jan 26, 2026 06:59 PM IST
World News Live Updates | Republicans push Trump admin for full probe into second killing in Minneapolis by federal agents
Trump administration’s officials have maintained the stance that Pretti assaulted federal officers which compelled the agents to fire in self-defence.
Jan 26, 2026 06:49 PM IST
World News Live Updates | Etihad Rail plans to launch passenger train service in UAE soon: All about stations and onboard facilities
Etihad Rail announces passenger train services in the UAE: According to Etihad Rail, 10 of the 13 trains in its fleet have already arrived and have been tested and certified to meet the highest international safety and quality standards.
Jan 26, 2026 06:16 PM IST
India News Live Updates | Bank strike on 27 January 2026: These banks to remain closed on Tuesday | Here’s what customers can still access
The strike is scheduled to run from midnight of January 26 to midnight of January 27.
Jan 26, 2026 05:56 PM IST
Chandigarh News Live Updates | Republic Day sees farmers joining tractor marches organised by SKM in Punjab, Haryana
Farmers marched in queues with union flags mounted on tractors, while youngsters played revolutionary songs and raised slogans during the rallies.
Jan 26, 2026 05:42 PM IST
India News Live Updates | More conciliatory than confrontational, what did J&K Deputy CM’s Republic Day speech focus on?
Surinder Choudhary’s address comes months after a fiery Independence Day speech by CM Omar Abdullah, where he stressed the issue of statehood.
Jan 26, 2026 05:15 PM IST
World News Live Updates | Donald Trump hails ‘historic bond’ between India-US in R-Day greeting
The US Embassy in India posted a black and white photo of PM Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump on social media with the Republican leader's message on the 77th Republic Day.
Jan 26, 2026 05:11 PM IST
India News Live Updates | Operation Sindoor struck at heart of enemy: J&K LG Manoj Sinha
Addressing the Republic Day function at MA Stadium here, he said that “decades of suppressed pain and tears are finally receiving dignity and justice”, assuring people that “every case linked to terrorism will be thoroughly examined, fresh investigations will be conducted, and the guilty will face the strictest punishment”.
Jan 26, 2026 04:46 PM IST
Bangalore News Live Updates | Rs 400 crore heist at Chorla Ghat, an abduction and threats: Karnataka Police join Maharashtra and Goa probe teams
In December last year, a Maharashtra-based businessman filed a complaint alleging that two container trucks carrying demonetised ₹2,000 notes worth ₹400 crore, belonging to a Thane-based realtor, were stolen in October. In December last year, a Maharashtra-based businessman filed a complaint alleging that two container trucks carrying demonetised ₹2,000 notes worth ₹400 crore, belonging to a Thane-based realtor, were stolen in October.
Jan 26, 2026 03:54 PM IST
India News Live Updates | Vande Bharat Sleeper train: ICF to manufacture 50 rakes of 24-car coaches
24-coach Vande Bharat Sleeper Express: The Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF) will manufacture 50 rakes of 24-coach Vande Bharat Sleeper trains.
Jan 26, 2026 03:45 PM IST
India News Live Updates | MP village announces social boycott of families over elopements, inter-caste marriage
The decision was taken at a meeting held three days ago in Panchewa village of Piploda tehsil, and came into the public domain after multiple videos of the gathering surfaced on social media.
Jan 26, 2026 03:38 PM IST
India News Live Updates | Nair outfit drops ‘Hindu unity’ plans with Ezhava leader Natesan’s SNDP — ‘Have doubts about their approach’
The proposed Hindu unity front in Kerala, advocated by SNDP Yogam leader Vellappally Natesan, has hit a roadblock after the Nair Service Society decided to withdraw, citing political motives and impracticality.
Jan 26, 2026 03:37 PM IST
Kolkata News Live Updates | 3 killed and several missing in massive fire at warehouse in Kolkata’s Anandapur
The warehouse in Kolkata’s Anandapur, where the fire broke out, was primarily used to store dry and packaged food and soft drinks.
Jan 26, 2026 03:27 PM IST
Chandigarh News Live Updates | Saffron turban, campaign against drugs: Governor Gulab Chand Kataria’s Republic Day message from Fazilka
In his Republic Day speech, Governor Gulab Chand Kataria said he will undertake a four-day foot march across the border districts of Punjab from February 8 to spread awareness about drug abuse.
Jan 26, 2026 03:27 PM IST
India News Live Updates | After witchcraft accusations, child’s killing shakes Jharkhand village
Two residents of the village have been arrested by the Maranghada police.
Jan 26, 2026 03:15 PM IST
Delhi News Live Updates | Rafale jets, marching contingents: What stole the show for first-timers at the 77th Republic Day
A total of 30 tableaux — 17 of states and union territories and 13 of ministries, departments and services — rolled down Kartavya Path.
Jan 26, 2026 02:45 PM IST
Pune News Live Updates | Pune Crime Files: How thieves who broke into a govt strong room ‘for cash’ ended up walking out with an EVM
The first of its kind theft from a tehsildar’s office in Maharashtra ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls left the police and the government machinery in Pune shaken.
Jan 26, 2026 02:43 PM IST
Jaipur News Live Updates | 10,000 kg ammonium nitrate seized ahead of Republic Day, biggest such haul in Rajasthan
Ahead of the New Year’s Eve too, the Rajasthan Police had seized 150 kg of ammonium nitrate and other related materials from a car.
Jan 26, 2026 02:39 PM IST
Mumbai News Live Updates | Mumbai suburban railway: ICF to manufacture 15-car EMU trains for CR, WR; 2 auto-door rakes in FY26
Mumbai suburban rail network latest update: The Mumbai suburban network is managed by two railway zones - Central Railway (CR) and Western Railway (WR).
Jan 26, 2026 02:13 PM IST
World News Live Updates | ‘ICE is terrorising communities’: New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani blasts Trump immigration policy
"These ICE raids — they are cruel, they are inhumane," Mamdani said in the interview. They do nothing to serve the interests of public safety."
Jan 26, 2026 02:06 PM IST
Mumbai News Live Updates | ‘Name and existence will be wiped out’: BJP’s Ganesh Naik issues warning to Eknath Shinde in Thane
Ganesh Naik's remarks come amid a long-standing rivalry between the BJP leader and Eknath Shinde over political influence in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.
Jan 26, 2026 01:55 PM IST
Bangalore News Live Updates | Session courts can’t impose life imprisonment till natural death on a murder convict: Karnataka HC
The prosecution informed the Karnataka High Court that, in April 2017, the accused killed the child of the complainant, who was a devotee and regular visitor of the mutt, out of hatred.
Jan 26, 2026 01:52 PM IST
India News Live Updates | Amrit Bharat Express 3.0 trains: ICF to manufacture two rakes by FY26 end – what’s new
Amrit Bharat Express 3.0 trainsets: The national transporter plans to manufacture two rakes of the upgraded Amrit Bharat trainsets by the end of FY 2025–26.
Jan 26, 2026 01:29 PM IST
Bangalore News Live Updates | They started small, but left lasting impact: from Anke Gowda to Shubha Iyengar, meet Karnataka’s Padma Shri winners
The lives of Padma Shri awardees from Karnataka, including Dr Suresh Hanagavadi, T T Jagannathan, S G Susheelamma and others, serve as a powerful reminder that social impact often begins with quiet determination.
Jan 26, 2026 12:12 PM IST
Chandigarh News Live Updates | Rs 2-crore extortion call from foreign numbers: Sohana police registers FIR
In the latest case, a Sector 79 resident has alleged that he received death threats and an extortion demand of Rs 2 crore through WhatsApp calls originating from foreign numbers.
Jan 26, 2026 11:57 AM IST
India News Live Updates | Army move in ‘phased battle array’ formation for the first time: What it means
This was the very first time the public witnessed military assets in the sequence that they appear during actual combat.
Jan 26, 2026 11:40 AM IST
World News Live Updates | Former US President Bill Clinton warns of threat to US constitutional freedoms after Minneapolis killings
Clinton’s comments follow days of protests in Minneapolis, sparked by the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old intensive care nurse, by federal immigration agents.
Jan 26, 2026 11:14 AM IST
World News Live Updates | JD Vance, Navarro blocked US-India trade deal, Ted Cruz claims in leaked audio
The report comes when India and the US are engaged in prolonged trade negotiations.
Jan 26, 2026 11:08 AM IST
India News Live Updates | 11 injured jawans airlifted to Raipur after IED blasts in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur during anti-Maoist operation
Security forces targeted the PLGA Battalion 1 of the CPI (Maoist) in the Karegutta hills. Ten DRG jawans and one CoBRA sub-inspector are undergoing treatment
Jan 26, 2026 11:01 AM IST
India News Live Updates | 77th Republic Day: India showcases its military might with ‘Operation Sindoor’ formations, tableaux at Kartavya Path parade
In a first, the military assets will move down the Kartavya Path in a sequence similar to that in an actual combat.
Jan 26, 2026 10:35 AM IST
World News Live Updates | ‘Enough orders from Washington’: Venezuela’s acting president Rodriguez expresses frustration over US pressure
Her remarks came during an address to oil workers in the eastern state of Anzoátegui, in reference to pressure from the United States following the capture of Nicolas Maduro.
Jan 26, 2026 10:20 AM IST
Chandigarh News Live Updates | In Padma list, World Cup winning captain Harmanpreet, hockey mainstay Savita, legendary coach Baldev Singh
Harmanpreet, who created history by leading India to its maiden ICC Women’s World Cup in November last year, will be conferred with the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian honour. The triumph made her the first Indian captain to lift the Women's World Cup and only the second Indian skipper overall to win a World Cup at home, after MS Dhoni.
Jan 26, 2026 10:04 AM IST
Chandigarh News Live Updates | Padma Shri for Sant Niranjan Dass: The Saint, the Dera- and the rise of Ravidassia assertion
The Padma Shri for Sant Niranjan Dass recognises a lifetime dedicated to spiritual equality and social justice.
Jan 26, 2026 10:02 AM IST
World News Live Updates | World leaders congratulate India on 77th Republic Day, hail ties and shared values
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is in India as the Chief Guest at this year’s Republic Day parade.
Jan 26, 2026 09:39 AM IST
Ahmedabad News Live Updates | Over a year, aggressive campaign & deadline extensions but only 55 pc pet dogs registered in Ahmedabad city
Officials cite lack of awareness as reason for low number, but data points finger at increased fee from Rs 200 to Rs 2000
Jan 26, 2026 08:13 AM IST
India News Live Updates | PM Modi extends greetings on Republic Day, calls for stronger resolve in building ‘Viksit Bharat’
Prime Minister's greetings come ahead of the grand celebration, which will be presided by President Droupadi Murmu at Kartavya Path, New Delhi.
Jan 26, 2026 08:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates | The Padma Shri recipient from Kashmir: Mohammad Shafi Shauq, academic, author and a champion of local language
After his retirement from the University of Kashmir, Professor Mohammad Shafi Shauq focused his energies on developing a comprehensive Kashmiri dictionary
Jan 26, 2026 07:54 AM IST
Mumbai News Live Updates | Dr Armida Fernandez, neonatologist behind Asia’s first human milk bank, awarded Padma Shri
Dr Fernandez, who hails from Karnataka, is the founder trustee of the urban health NGO Society for Nutrition, Education and Health Action (SNEHA).
Jan 26, 2026 07:54 AM IST
India News Live Updates | Opposition chorus grows in Assam over fears of legitimate voters being left out
The Congress, Raijor Dal, CPI(M), Assam Jatiya Parishad, CPI and CPI(ML) submitted a memorandum to the Chief Electoral Officer, calling for bulk objections to be ‘summarily rejected’
Jan 26, 2026 07:54 AM IST
India News Live Updates | Dargah vandalised at Wynberg-Allen School premises in Mussoorie, weeks after viral video questioned its legality
The Forest Department was in the process of collecting documents regarding the construction of the shrine, which is visited by people of all faiths. The committee that manages the dargah said it is more than 100 years old.
Jan 26, 2026 07:53 AM IST
India News Live Updates | ‘Witnessed darkness… now seeing rays of positivity’: This Padma awardee wants Kashmiri Pandits back in Valley
Bhat, who was announced as a Padma Shri awardee in the Unsung Hero category, said young people from both the minority community and the majority community are coming closer to each other
Jan 26, 2026 07:43 AM IST
World News Live Updates | Plane crash: Private jet carrying 8 crashes at Bangor international airport in Maine
A private jet carrying ‍eight ⁠people crashed on ​takeoff from ‌Bangor, Maine.
Jan 26, 2026 07:36 AM IST
Delhi News Live Updates | ‘Don’t want to stay in class till evening… can’t concentrate’: Why Delhi plans to phase out double-shift schools
The Delhi government has announced that double-shift schools under its jurisdiction will be converted to single-shift ones in a phased manner. In these schools, girls study in the morning and boys in the evening, allowing them to work to support their families. The Indian Express speaks to students, teachers and experts on the pros and cons of the move.
Jan 26, 2026 07:34 AM IST
World News Live Updates | ‘We are reviewing everything’: Trump says as administration backs agents in Minneapolis shooting
Minnesota officials said Pretti had a valid state permit to carry a concealed firearm, which is protected under a 2022 Supreme Court ruling.
Jan 26, 2026 07:29 AM IST
India News Live Updates | Bhagat Singh Koshyari, who served as Uttarakhand CM, Maharashtra Governor, awarded Padma Bhushan
Koshyari has long been associated with the RSS and was detained at Almora and Fatehgarh Central Jail under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) during the Emergency.
Jan 26, 2026 07:11 AM IST
Kolkata News Live Updates | Micro observer ‘slapped, punched’ in Kumarganj, security beefed up
BJP accuses TMC responsible for attack
Jan 26, 2026 06:48 AM IST
Lucknow News Live Updates | 2027 UP polls coming, be ready to fight divisive forces: BJP national chief Nitin Nabin urges party workers
In his maiden visit to the state after taking charge as BJP National President, Nabin lauded CM Yogi for transformation of state, asked workers to teach a lesson to those who regard politics as a part-time profession
Jan 26, 2026 06:39 AM IST
India News Live Updates | Courage under fire: Among Hyderabad blaze dead, 2 workers who rushed in to save security guard’s children
The fire at the furniture store broke out on Saturday afternoon. The bodies of the victims were only found a day later. The owner of the building has been arrested.
Jan 26, 2026 06:34 AM IST
India News Live Updates | This Republic Day, 6 women from Bihar will drive into history. Here are their stories
The 6 women, who are set to become the first women bus drivers in the Bihar State Road Transport Corporation, will feature in the Republic Day parade in Patna
Jan 26, 2026 06:22 AM IST
Kolkata News Live Updates | ‘Stage set on fire’: TMC, BJP supporters clash after ex-Tripura CM meet in Kolkata
Scuffle broke out over playing of microphone at a club during badminton match
Jan 26, 2026 05:46 AM IST
Lucknow News Live Updates | ‘Burqa row’ later, one girl sent out of town, another stops tuitions, third skips school
Police say probe indicates the six were friends, a relative of one of the five Muslim girls accused under conversion Act says they held a meeting, “all agree it was a mistake of judgment out of childishness”.
Jan 26, 2026 05:30 AM IST
India News Live Updates | Maritime security to terror fight: India-EU pact ready
India will be the third country in Asia to sign a security and defence partnership with the EU, the other two being Japan and South Korea.
Jan 26, 2026 05:30 AM IST
India News Live Updates | Mark Tully (1935-2026): The voice that India trusted when history spoke — or fell silent
From his birth in Kolkata, Tully had a deep connect and love for his adopted country and India, in turn, recognised his unique position in Indian journalism awarding him with some of its highest honours, the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan.
Jan 26, 2026 05:25 AM IST
Delhi News Live Updates | Hitman Rohit, Harmanpreet, Madhavan & Veerappan slayer K Vijay Kumar bags Padma Shri Honour
Former Team India captain Rohit Sharma, current women’s cricket team skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, actors
