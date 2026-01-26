Live now

Top News Headlines of January 25, 2026 | Iran unveils mural warning of retaliation if US conducts a military strike

Top News Headlines of January 25, 2026 | The unveiling of the mural in Enghelab Square comes as the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier and accompanying warships move toward the region.

News Today Live Updates: Get the latest news updates from India and all around the world. Stay updated with breaking news today.News Today Live Updates: Get the latest news updates from India and all around the world. Stay updated with breaking news today.

Top News Headlines of January 25, 2026 | As India and the European Union (EU) look forward to concluding their trade negotiations during the visit of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday underlined that trade and mobility agreements being signed with many countries would bring “new opportunities” for India’s youth. Besides the India-EU FTA, the Summit, hosted by Modi on January 27, is also expected to launch a new cooperation framework on mobility covering students, researchers, seasonal workers and highly skilled professionals to support Indian talent going to Europe.

In a softer view on China, and without referring to its perennial flashpoint Taiwan, the National Defence Strategy (NDS), released by the Donald Trump administration has flagged, as a key priority, its dominance in the Western hemisphere. The NDS 2026 states the US will “deter China in the Indo-Pacific through strength, not confrontation”. This is a significant departure of posture by the US towards China’s assertive, and sometimes, aggressive behaviour, in the Indo-Pacific.

Story continues below this ad

Following the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) decision to replace Bangladesh team with Scotland for the forthcoming T20 World Cup, which led Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi’s support Bangladesh, it is learnt that the ICC is reportedly unhappy with its neighbour in the West. Sources told The Indian Express that if Pakistan follows a similar path and decides not to participate in the tournament, the ICC could impose sanctions. These may include suspension of all bilateral series, denial of No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for foreign players in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), and exclusion from the Asia Cup.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Indian Express staff.

Live Updates
Jan 25, 2026 11:36 PM IST
World News Live Updates | Iran unveils mural warning of retaliation if US conducts a military strike
The unveiling of the mural in Enghelab Square comes as the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier and accompanying warships move toward the region.
Read More
Jan 25, 2026 11:30 PM IST
World News Live Updates | Row erupts within UK’s governing Labour Party after popular mayor blocked from upcoming election
Andy Burnham, who has been in charge of the Greater Manchester region since 2017, made a request to Labour's governing committee on Saturday to stand as the party's candidate in the election.
Read More
Jan 25, 2026 11:21 PM IST
World News Live Updates | US security agreement for Ukraine is ‘100% ready’, waiting to be signed, says Zelenskyy
The Ukrainian president added that after both countries sign the document, it will be sent to the US Congress and Ukrainian parliament for respective ratification.
Read More
Jan 25, 2026 10:59 PM IST
Pune News Live Updates | Operation Sahyadri Checkmate: DRI busts Mephedrone lab in Satara poultry farm, arrests five including the ‘cook’
The DRI sources said that the operation was conducted in Karad tehsil of Satara and close to 22 kgs of mephedrone in liquid, semi-liquid and crystalline forms, along with raw material, was seized from the mephedrone manufacturing unit operating under the garb of a poultry farm.
Read More
Jan 25, 2026 10:50 PM IST
India News Live Updates | Talking drum of Mewat, twin flutes of Thar: Meet the Rajasthani folk artists honoured with Padma Shri
Rajasthani folk artists Gafruddin Mewati Jogi and Taga Ram Bheel were on Sunday announced as recipients of the Padma Shri awards in the ‘unsung heroes’ category. Gafruddin, 68, is known for folk and traditional music, particularly the bhapang. Also known as the ‘talking drum’, bhapang is a rhythmic percussion instrument made of a hollow dry pumpkin shell mounted with goatskin. Hailing from the Mewati Jogi community, Gafruddin received the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award last year from President Droupadi Murmu. In its citation, the Akademi said that Gafruddin “also happens to be the last surviving folk artist who knows and performs […]
Read More
Jan 25, 2026 10:44 PM IST
Mumbai News Live Updates | Inside the last train ride of Alok Singh: Colleague recounts the horror
Trivedi, who was with the Maths teacher who lost his life inside the local train, recalls the moments before and after the attack and the frantic effort to save his colleague’s life.
Read More
Jan 25, 2026 10:43 PM IST
Mumbai News Live Updates | Govt rubbed salt in wounds of Marathi manoos: Opp on Koshyari getting Padma Bhushan
Opposition parties have strongly criticised the Centre’s decision to confer the Padma Bhushan on former Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, accusing him of insulting Marathi icons and undermining constitutional values during his tenure.
Read More
Jan 25, 2026 10:41 PM IST
Pune News Live Updates | R-day parade: Perfect combo being in Armed Forces and serving animals, says first woman officer to lead animal contingent
A second-generation officer, Harshita is the daughter of a retired Group Captain from the Indian Air Force.
Read More
Jan 25, 2026 10:35 PM IST
Pune News Live Updates | In a first for India, Army Rowing Node Best Programme of the Year award of World Rowing
Rowing website read, "The Army Rowing Node (ARN Rowing club) in Pune stands as a beacon of India’s commitment to combining discipline, innovation, and inclusivity in sport."
Read More
Jan 25, 2026 10:34 PM IST
Mumbai News Live Updates | Mumbai Fire Brigade restores turntable used for 1944 Bombay Dock fire operation
Fire brigade records show that the vehicle was manufactured in 1937 by British automobile firm Leyland and was inducted into the brigade in 1941.
Read More
Jan 25, 2026 10:33 PM IST
Mumbai News Live Updates | ‘Our role model is gone’: Inside the home of Malad train stabbing victim
Neighbours, colleagues, family recall Singh as a gentle teacher  
Read More
Jan 25, 2026 10:26 PM IST
World News Live Updates | Dr. William Foege, leader in smallpox eradication, dies
Foege died Saturday in Atlanta at the age of 89, according to the Task Force for Global Health, which he co-founded.
Read More
Jan 25, 2026 10:24 PM IST
India News Live Updates | ‘Law without compassion becomes tyranny’: CJI Surya Kant
In Goa for event, Chief Justice of India said coastal state stands for ‘preservation, heritage and pride in our identity’
Read More
Jan 25, 2026 10:17 PM IST
Ahmedabad News Live Updates | Rs 1,200-cr Sabarmati Ashram redevelopment project: Tata subsidiary gets Rs 113-cr tender
Tender is to design and develop museums and exhibitions in the ashram
Read More
Jan 25, 2026 10:04 PM IST
Chandigarh News Live Updates | Roots in air, returns of Rs 1 crore: A Bathinda farmer’s aeroponic potato seed cultivation
The 30-year-old farmer from Maur Khurd village in Bathinda district, in the very first year of cultivation through aeroponic potato seed production, has achieved a turnover of over Rs 1 crore.
Read More
Jan 25, 2026 09:51 PM IST
Kolkata News Live Updates | Republic Day 2026: Kolkata Metro to run over 270 train services on Jan 26 – Check first and last train timings
Republic Day 2026 Kolkata Metro services:The move aims at facilitating travellers to reach their destination as several restriction is there on road traffic is there due to the Republic Day 2026 ceremony.
Read More
Jan 25, 2026 09:48 PM IST
World News Live Updates | Baghdad says it will prosecute Islamic State militants being moved from Syria to Iraq
The announcement from Iraq’s highest judicial body came after a meeting of top security and political officials who discussed the ongoing transfer of some 9,000 IS detainees.
Read More
Jan 25, 2026 09:35 PM IST
Pune News Live Updates | On R-Day, calligraphy exhibit shows country’s strength lies in cultural diversity
From Devanagari and Gurmukhi to French and Latin scripts, Scripted Dialogues—A Calligraphic Conversation brings together Indian and French calligraphic traditions at a Pune exhibition curated by Alliance Française.
Read More
Jan 25, 2026 09:26 PM IST
Lucknow News Live Updates | Couple jumps off café in Shahjahanpur after group harasses them — demands IDs, makes videos
Harassers claim to be members of a right-wing outfit, couple admitted to hospital with serious injuries; one detained
Read More
Jan 25, 2026 09:15 PM IST
Chandigarh News Live Updates | From the Corridors of Power: In loud cheers for Mann, a subtle message to AAP’s Delhi’s leadership
As Mann rose to speak during the universal healthcare scheme's launch, the crowd erupted into sustained applause that refused to die down. In contrast, while announcing the scheme, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal received dutiful slogans, while the enthusiasm was almost restrained.
Read More
Jan 25, 2026 09:14 PM IST
World News Live Updates | ‘Our children’s brains are not for sale’: Macron says France to fast-track ban on social media for under-15s
In a video released by French broadcaster BFM-TV, Macron said he has asked his government to initiate an accelerated procedure in order for the proposed law to move swiftly.
Read More
Jan 25, 2026 09:09 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram News Live Updates | We know how to ‘handle’ him: Kerala CPM leader Mani on ex-MLA who joined BJP
A former 3-time CPM MLA, S Rajendran joined the BJP last week
Read More
Jan 25, 2026 08:45 PM IST
India News Live Updates | Buried under tonnes of soil after clay mine collapse, 2 children among 3 dead in Madhya Pradesh
The incident took place when a group of women and children entered a shallow pit to extract chhui, a white-and-yellow clay traditionally used for plastering houses
Read More
Jan 25, 2026 08:43 PM IST
India News Live Updates | Shubhanshu Shukla awarded Ashoka Chakra. Check full list
On the eve of the 77th Republic Day, President Droupadi Murmu approved Gallantry awards for 70 Armed Forces personnel, including six posthumous honours, recognising exceptional courage and devotion to duty.
Read More
Jan 25, 2026 08:35 PM IST
India News Live Updates | Mark Tully, the BBC’s ‘voice of India’, falls silent
From the Emergency to Ayodhya, Mark Tully reported India’s most turbulent moments with empathy, authority, and an unflinching ear to the ground.
Read More
Jan 25, 2026 08:29 PM IST
Mumbai News Live Updates | Over three hours, she recounted 16 years of pain in gestures: How 2009 Mumbai rape case was cracked
Last month, a silent group of eight arrived at a Mumbai police station. It was their silence that intrigued Sub-Inspector (SI) Ganesh Avate, before he realised the gravity of the allegations they made.
Read More
Jan 25, 2026 08:13 PM IST
Mumbai News Live Updates | In MMR, Mumbai recorded maximum unhealthy AQI days this year so far
According to the CPCB data, Mumbai has recorded 18 days of unhealthy AQI this year between January 1 and 24.
Read More
Jan 25, 2026 08:12 PM IST
World News Live Updates | Democratic congressman Maxwell Frost punched in face at Sundance film festival in racist attack
According to Park City police, the officers responded to reports of an assault around midnight on Saturday at the High West Saloon, a bar where a private party was being held.
Read More
Jan 25, 2026 08:11 PM IST
Chandigarh News Live Updates | ‘People’s March’ on Republic Day: SKM to organise tractor parades in hundreds of Punjab blocks
The march is part of a nationwide initiative and aims to protect constitutional rights and raise awareness about key demands, including the withdrawal of various bills.
Read More
Jan 25, 2026 08:11 PM IST
India News Live Updates | Republic Day 2026 Speech: Full Text of Speech President Droupadi Murmu on Republic Day
India's 77th Republic Day 2026 President Droupadi Murmu Speech: President Murmu said the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam would take women’s political empowerment to new heights and give unprecedented momentum to women-led development.
Read More
Jan 25, 2026 08:10 PM IST
Lucknow News Live Updates | UP Diwas 2026: Celebrations across 20 states and 15 countries with screening of CM Yogi Adityanath’s message
UP Diwas 2026 events took place internationally in locations such as the Maldives, Germany, South Africa, and the United States, involving the Uttar Pradesh diaspora.
Read More
Jan 25, 2026 08:10 PM IST
Chandigarh News Live Updates | Reader’s Corner: Chandigarh hotels and the making of a welcoming city
A long-time resident reflects on how the city’s hospitality industry grew alongside Chandigarh itself.
Read More
Jan 25, 2026 08:05 PM IST
Chandigarh News Live Updates | Lally Virk wins Chandigarh Golf Club presidency with big margin
The closely watched contest between the two Army veterans saw Virk secure a decisive 775 votes against Bunny’s 471.
Read More
Jan 25, 2026 07:59 PM IST
Mumbai News Live Updates | From corporator with least assets to AIMIM’s surprise leader in BMC
From a humble background and with limited financial resources, Ubale won from Ward 140 — one of Mumbai’s poorest localities in the Mankhurd–eastern Chembur belt — largely on the goodwill he built over the years by teaching children and offering home tuitions in the area.
Read More
Jan 25, 2026 07:42 PM IST
Mumbai News Live Updates | 200 CCTVs, a facial recognition software and 5 police teams hunted down Malad train killer
GRP tracked the suspect’s daily travel routine and caught him near an autorickshaw stand,  accused ran an imitation jewellery shop in Grant Road.
Read More
Jan 25, 2026 07:38 PM IST
Delhi News Live Updates | Republic Day 2026: Here’s what Delhi Metro passengers must know before travelling on Jan 26
Delhi Metro on Republic Day 2026: The passengers should know about the latest travel advisories issued by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) for January 26.
Read More
Jan 25, 2026 07:32 PM IST
India News Live Updates | Republic Day 2026: President Murmu recalls role of Vallabhbhai to Vande Mataram in address to the nation
President Droupadi Murmu extended greetings of the 77th Republic Day to the nation during her address to the nation on Sunday. Paying homage to the heroes of Independence during her address, the President said we became “the architects of our own national destiny.” President Murmu said Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel “unified our nation.” “Last year, on 31st October, a grateful nation enthusiastically celebrated his 150th birth anniversary. Commemorative events related to his 150th Jayanti are being celebrated. These celebrations strengthen the spirit of national unity and pride among the people. From north to south and from east to west, the fabric […]
Read More
Jan 25, 2026 07:24 PM IST
India News Live Updates | 60-year-old school teacher arrested in J-K’s Poonch for ‘objectionable social media content’
Police also issued a public advisory, requesting people to report ‘any objectionable or provocative content’ to the nearest police station.
Read More
Jan 25, 2026 07:02 PM IST
World News Live Updates | Video: Moment when US citizen Alex Pretti was shot dead by a federal agent in Minneapolis
A bystander footage has captured the moments before Pretti was shot dead by a Border Patrol agent in Minneapolis.
Read More
Jan 25, 2026 06:44 PM IST
India News Live Updates | Goa club blaze: ED says Rs 22 crore made in 2 years is proceeds of crime
The ED conducted searches that it said formed part of an investigation into alleged money-laundering activities linked to Saurabh Luthra, Gaurav Luthra and Ajay Gupta, the owners and partners of Birch by Romeo Lane.
Read More
Jan 25, 2026 06:38 PM IST
India News Live Updates | Padma Awards 2026: Dharmendra and Rohit Sharma win awards, check full list of winners
The Centre has released the list of winners of the Padma Award this year. One of the highest civilian Awards of the country, the lists of its winners are announced every year on the eve of Republic Day. It is given in various disciplines, ranging from art and social work to public affairs, science and engineering, sports, and civil service. This year, the President has approved conferment of 131 Padma Awards — 5 Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri Awards. ‘Padma Vibhushan’ is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service. ‘Padma Bhushan’ for distinguished service of high order […]
Read More
Jan 25, 2026 06:33 PM IST
Chandigarh News Live Updates | Punjab Police crackdown on terror-narco nexus: Pakistan-based terrorist Shahzad Bhatti’s aide arrested
In a parallel breakthrough, the police arrested a 22-year-old for allegedly laundering heroin proceeds.
Read More
Jan 25, 2026 06:19 PM IST
Mumbai News Live Updates | From Akola to Pune: How hundreds of CCTV cameras helped police find kids who went missing from observation home
Four police teams searched bus terminals and railway stations across seven districts over 14 days to find the missing children.
Read More
Jan 25, 2026 06:14 PM IST
Pune News Live Updates | Against All Odds: 2001 Bhuj earthquake and realisation of a young adult of what really matters
Teaching, Vaishali Joshi feels, gives her a way to pass on what the 2001 Bhuj earthquake taught her – quietly, without spectacle, to younger generations who may not have faced such loss themselves.
Read More
Jan 25, 2026 06:08 PM IST
India News Live Updates | India’s 77th Republic Day 2026 LIVE Updates: Dharmendra, V S Achuthanandhan to be honoured with Padma Vibhushan
India's 77th Republic Day 2026 Parade, Flag Hosting Live Updates: Vande Mataram will reverberate through India's Republic Day celebrations this time, with the Culture Ministry set to showcase a tablue titled '150 years of Vande Mataram' at the parade
Read More
Jan 25, 2026 05:50 PM IST
Pune News Live Updates | Art Mandai for Republic Day: An annual exhibition in Pune’s largest vegetable market has made art so accessible and affordable that literally anybody can visit and buy it
This year’s Art Mandai theme is ‘Beauty in the Everyday’. Artists have used rocks, wood, ceramics, cloth, and scrap, among others, to create artworks.
Read More
Jan 25, 2026 05:45 PM IST
India News Live Updates | Train connectivity to Kohima: Dimapur-Zubza railway line project on track for 2029 completion
Rail connectivity in Nagaland, Dimapur-Kohima rail line project latest update: The 78.42-km Dimapur-Kohima railway line project passes through Karbi Anglong district in Assam and the Chumukedima and Kohima districts of Nagaland.
Read More
Jan 25, 2026 05:44 PM IST
World News Live Updates | Russia monitoring US’ Golden Dome plan, Trump’s Greenland push, says Kremlin
In a statement to Russian state television, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov questioned the shield’s objective and posed questions which aimed at the nature of threats which the dome would deter.
Read More
Jan 25, 2026 05:35 PM IST
Hyderabad News Live Updates | Andhra woman ‘injected ex-partner’s doctor wife with HIV’, procured blood from hospital
According to officers, after ramming her scooter, the accused approached doctor under the guise of offering help and allegedly administered the HIV injection before fleeing the spot when the victim raised the alarm.
Read More
Jan 25, 2026 05:13 PM IST
World News Live Updates | Hindu man burnt to death in Bangladesh’s Narsingdi
Chanchal Bhowmik, a 25-year-old worker originally from Lakshmipur village in Cumilla, was killed in a fire when he was sleeping inside the garage.
Read More
Jan 25, 2026 04:58 PM IST
Kolkata News Live Updates | Man arrested over minor girl’s rape in Cooch Behar; cop injured during protest
Locals at Mekhliganj in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar district are observing a 12-hour shutdown after the minor girl was allegedly raped.
Read More
Jan 25, 2026 04:38 PM IST
India News Live Updates | Veteran journalist Mark Tully passes away at 90
The award-winning journalist was ailing for some time and had been admitted to the Max Hospital in Saket for the past week.
Read More
Jan 25, 2026 04:34 PM IST
India News Live Updates | President Droupadi Murmu’s R-Day ‘At Home’ invite: artistic legacies of 8 Northeastern states in focus
Curated by the National Institute of Design, Ahmedabad, the Republic Day ‘At Home’ invitation welcomes guests to ‘experience the cultural and artistic heritage of Bharat’.
Read More
Jan 25, 2026 04:23 PM IST
Pune News Live Updates | Bhuj earthquake 25th anniversary: How Pune’s Bharatiya Jain Sanghatana got over 1 lakh children back to school in 90 days
The semi-permanent schools constructed in 2001 were not temporary solutions. In 2005, when a massive earthquake hit Jammu and Kashmir, these structures were dismantled, transported by special trains, and reassembled as life-saving shelters in the valley.
Read More
Jan 25, 2026 04:08 PM IST
India News Live Updates | India’s 42nd Vande Bharat train to run with 20 coaches from Jan 26 – route, stoppages
20 coach Vande Bharat train: India’s 42nd Vande Bharat Express train was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 12, 2024.
Read More
Jan 25, 2026 03:51 PM IST
Mumbai News Live Updates | Why Mumbai’s local trains are breeding violence
After a lecturer was stabbed at Malad station, experts say overcrowding, stress and cramped spaces are turning everyday quarrels into violent clashes.
Read More
Jan 25, 2026 03:39 PM IST
India News Live Updates | 2 days after order banning sale of non-veg food on Republic Day triggered storm, Odisha’s Koraput district revokes it
‘The instruction was issued purely on the suggestion of the District Level Republic Day Preparatory Committee. Now, after careful consideration… [the order] is hereby revoked…’
Read More
Jan 25, 2026 03:26 PM IST
Mumbai News Live Updates | Malad train stabbing victim: On his wife’s birthday, a routine train journey turned fatal
Victim was the son of a personnel of  Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s security detail. 
Read More
Jan 25, 2026 03:22 PM IST
Mumbai News Live Updates | Republic Day 2026: Mumbai suburban railway to get 26 new AC local trains from Monday- routes, timings
Mumbai suburban railway new AC local trains: These train AC EMU train services will further offer a more comfortable travel experience to passengers.
Read More
Jan 25, 2026 03:04 PM IST
Chandigarh News Live Updates | Death by a thousand cuts: Why replacing MNREGA with new Rozgar Mission weakens workers’ rights and erodes federalism
By introducing state-wise budgetary ceilings, the Centre has effectively turned a legal right into a discretionary handout.
Read More
Jan 25, 2026 02:54 PM IST
Mumbai News Live Updates | ‘Promises were made, nothing was implemented’: Why farmers are marching to Mumbai again
CPI(M) Polit Bureau member Dr Ashok Dhawale, in an interview, talks about the government's unfulfilled promises and the impact of new policies.
Read More
Jan 25, 2026 02:45 PM IST
Kolkata News Live Updates | West Bengal minister Shashi Panja summoned for SIR hearing, says she will ‘stand in line like everyone else’
Former TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty has also received a notice for the SIR hearing.
Read More
Jan 25, 2026 02:20 PM IST
India News Live Updates | Tejashwi Yadav appointed RJD’s national working president
The announcement was made at the inaugural session of the RJD's national executive meeting, which was attended by top leaders of the party.
Read More
Jan 25, 2026 02:10 PM IST
World News Live Updates | Indian-origin man shot dead in Canada’s Burnaby, police suspect gang war
The investigators confirmed that the vehicle found burning in the 5000 block of Buxton Street was linked to the homicide.
Read More
Jan 25, 2026 02:00 PM IST
India News Live Updates | India’s 77th Republic Day 2026 Speech: President Droupadi Murmu Speech Date, Time, and Where to Watch
India's 77th Republic Day 2026 President Droupadi Murmu Speech Date, Time: Her speech will be broadcasted on Akashvani (All India Radio) and telecasted on all Doordarshan channels in Hindi, followed by the English version. The regional language versions will be aired at 9:30 pm.
Read More
Jan 25, 2026 01:55 PM IST
Ahmedabad News Live Updates | Gujarat HC upholds transfer of Amreli school principal accused of ‘communal, casteist’ bias to allow neutral inquiry
Among the allegations against the Amreli school principal are that he quarrelled with his teacher wife on the campus using weapons and issued school leaving certificates without being requested to.
Read More
Jan 25, 2026 01:51 PM IST
Delhi News Live Updates | Delhi Metro Phase 4: DMRC barricades 20 km of construction sites – here’s why
Delhi Metro Phase 4 update: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has barricaded nearly 20 km of metro construction sites along Phase 4 corridors. The move is aimed at ensuring the safety of both vehicles and pedestrians near under-construction metro sites in the national capital. This is because visibility drops sharply during winter due to heavy fog both day time and night time.  
Read More
Jan 25, 2026 01:06 PM IST
Mumbai News Live Updates | College lecturer stabbed to death on local train at Mumbai’s Malad; fellow traveller arrested
According to the Government Railway Police, the attack occurred around 6.30 pm on Saturday, when the train halted at platform number one at the Malad railway station.
Read More
Jan 25, 2026 01:06 PM IST
India News Live Updates | Cabinet secretary lauds Rajasthan Government’s Raj-UNNATI initiative for project monitoring
Rajasthan Government’s Raj-UNNATI aims to resolve issues related to important projects, schemes, and public grievances that are stuck for various reasons.
Read More
Jan 25, 2026 01:01 PM IST
Mumbai News Live Updates | Stabbed, but left waiting: Lecturer lived for an hour after Malad train attack
Family says delay in shifting him to hospital cost Alok Singh his life after platform stabbing
Read More
Jan 25, 2026 12:35 PM IST
India News Live Updates | Bihar NEET aspirant’s death: New forensic evidence raises suspicion of foul play, 2 cops suspended
The officer added that the DNA profile would be matched with that of the detained accused as well as other suspects identified by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) as part of the ongoing probe.
Read More
Jan 25, 2026 12:29 PM IST
Chandigarh News Live Updates | Urban thinkers weigh Chandigarh’s worldwide influence, its limits, and what its future planning must learn
Veteran architect Shiv Dutt Sharma, a member of the original Chandigarh Capital Project Team, was honoured by the Chandigarh Citizens Foundation at the event by former Army chief General V P Malik, former Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan and administrator adviser J M Balamurugan.
Read More
Jan 25, 2026 12:17 PM IST
World News Live Updates | ‘Cover up’ for billions of dollars stolen from Minnesota, alleges Donald Trump after protests widen across sanctuary city over man’s killing
As protests intensified across Minnesota after another American citizen was shot dead by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer, US President explicitly called the stir and clashes a “cover up” for the billions of dollars stolen from Minnesota. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said: “AMONG OTHER THINGS, THIS IS A “COVER UP” FOR […]
Read More
Jan 25, 2026 11:35 AM IST
India News Live Updates | India’s 77th Republic Day 2026 Parade Live Streaming: When and where to watch LIVE parade and flag hosting Live telecast?
India's 77th Republic Day 2026 Parade, Flag Hoisting Date, Time, Live Streaming:
Read More
Jan 25, 2026 11:30 AM IST
India News Live Updates | Republic Day: Parade and Flag Hoisting, Traffic Advisory, Guest List
India's 77th Republic Day 2026 Guest List, Parade & Flag Hoisting Date, and Time, Traffic Advisory, Live Streaming: The route of the parade will be Vijay Chowk-Kartavya Path-'C'-Hexagon-R/A Statue of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose-Tilak Marg-Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg-Netaji Subhash Marg-Red Fort.
Read More
Jan 25, 2026 11:28 AM IST
Chandigarh News Live Updates | Military Digest: When President Rajendra Prasad wanted to ‘Indianise’ Army soundtrack and Nehru cautioned against sudden change
While Jawaharlal Nehru raised practical concerns in response to Rajendra Prasad's suggestion, the vision finally came to fruition in 2015, when traditional Indian instruments were officially integrated into the Republic Day ceremony.
Read More
Jan 25, 2026 11:25 AM IST
Chandigarh News Live Updates | Mann outshines Kejriwal in cheers
While AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal received dutiful slogans when he announced the scheme, the enthusiasm was measured, almost restrained. Mann, by comparison, was met with thunderous cheers.
Read More
Jan 25, 2026 11:10 AM IST
Delhi News Live Updates | After Gurgaon civic body forms area sabhas’ for accountability, RWAs rue ‘exclusion’ from process
Each Sabha comprises all registered voters in its area as members, with a municipal corporation employee appointed as Member Secretary to coordinate activities.
Read More
Jan 25, 2026 11:10 AM IST
World News Live Updates | Greenland’s capital Nuuk sees city-wide power outage due to accident
The outage comes days after Greenlandic authorities updated emergency preparedness guidelines earlier this week.
Read More
Jan 25, 2026 10:17 AM IST
Chandigarh News Live Updates | Roots in air, returns of Rs 1 crore: A Bathinda farmer cultivates potato seeds without soil
The 30-year-old farmer from Maur Khurd village in Bathinda district, in the very first year of cultivation through aeroponic potato seed production, has achieved a turnover of over Rs 1 crore.
Read More
Jan 25, 2026 10:06 AM IST
World News Live Updates | ‘Please get the truth out about our son’: Alex Pretti’s parents speak after Minneapolis shooting
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said the footage showed “more than six masked agents” beating a resident before he was shot.
Read More
Jan 25, 2026 09:50 AM IST
Lucknow News Live Updates | Amit Shah meets senior BJP leaders amid buzz over cabinet, organisational rejig
With the state elections scheduled next year, the reshuffle of the state cabinet is expected to accommodate new ministers
Read More
Jan 25, 2026 09:39 AM IST
Lucknow News Live Updates | HC orders UP DGP to deal sternly with cops not disclosing ground of arrest in ‘memo’
The division bench declares petitioner's arrest and remand by Noida police 'illegal, null and void'
Read More
Jan 25, 2026 09:29 AM IST
Kolkata News Live Updates | EC publishes 1.5 crore voter names on list of ‘logical discrepancies’
According to the EC sources, the list has been published for Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and District Election Officers (DEOs), who will take printouts of the list and display it at various locations as per the Supreme Court guidelines.
Read More
Jan 25, 2026 09:10 AM IST
Mumbai News Live Updates | Shiv Sena (UBT) corporators from Kalyan East untraceable, party leaders claim they have filed missing complaint
The development comes amid heightened political activity in the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) following post-election realignments.
Read More
Jan 25, 2026 08:44 AM IST
Ahmedabad News Live Updates | ‘Ramayan: Eternal | UniversaL’ juxtaposes early prints from the Raja Ravi Varma Press with modern works
Revisiting Ramayana & its many visual interpretations
Read More
Jan 25, 2026 08:24 AM IST
Pune News Live Updates | How the Battle of Khadki became the final major gamble by the Maratha
The Maratha Empire was the sole entity that fought against colonial rule until its last breath.
Read More
Jan 25, 2026 08:07 AM IST
India News Live Updates | A knock and a deadly fight: How Odisha youth survived leopard attack
Subhransu Bhol stabbed and killed the leopard, which had strayed into his house, with a kitchen knife
Read More
Jan 25, 2026 08:01 AM IST
Kolkata News Live Updates | Newborn child found dead in garbage dump in New Town
Additionally, the police have launched an investigation to identify those responsible for the crime.
Read More
Jan 25, 2026 07:35 AM IST
India News Live Updates | Ahead of Republic Day, Kashmir puts multilayer security in place, residents invited to Bakshi Stadium to join in on celebrations
Police said that Bakshi Stadium, the venue for the main Republic Day function in Srinagar, will be open to all, and anyone who wishes to participate in the event is welcome.
Read More
Jan 25, 2026 07:13 AM IST
Delhi News Live Updates | ‘Gave full diagnosis with half symptoms’: Friends, ex-colleagues recall clinical brilliance of medicine legend Dr J S Guleria
A distinguished physician and cardiologist and former dean of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, Dr Guleria died at his home in the Capital on January 22. He was 98.
Read More
Jan 25, 2026 07:09 AM IST
India News Live Updates | Just 4 cases in 2025: At Uttarakhand’s Devprayag police station, time and crime move at a glacial pace
At the Devprayag Police Station in Pauri Garhwal district, time and crime move at a glacial pace. Old residents ascribe this to the dwindling population in the area, driven by the collapse of the local economy.
Read More
Jan 25, 2026 06:59 AM IST
World News Live Updates | What we know about the man shot dead by federal agents in Minneapolis
The US Department of Homeland Security said a Border Patrol officer shot Pretti at around 9:05am local time on January 24 during what it described as a “targeted operation”.
Read More
Jan 25, 2026 06:30 AM IST
India News Live Updates | Deportation, and re-deportation? A family looks for 14 kin, from Odisha to Bengal to Bangladesh
In the dark on the whereabouts of the 14, and if they are still together, the family that claims decades-long roots in Odisha is planning to move court
Read More
Jan 25, 2026 06:13 AM IST
World News Live Updates | US winter storm leads to more than 100,000 power outages, thousands of flight cancellations 
Forecasters said snow, sleet and freezing rain, accompanied by dangerously frigid temperatures, would sweep the eastern two-thirds of the nation on Sunday and into next week.
Read More
Jan 25, 2026 05:35 AM IST
India News Live Updates | EU leaders begin visit, PM Modi flags trade, mobility pacts
Narendra Modi: Pacts will bring new opportunities for India’s youth
Read More
Jan 25, 2026 05:34 AM IST
India News Live Updates | From Akola to Shimla gaushala, youth missing since 2018 reunites with family
Meanwhile, Jayesh survived alone by working odd jobs, wherever he could find them. Eventually, as he drifted from one job to another, acquaintances led him northwards, into Himachal Pradesh.
Read More
Jan 25, 2026 04:46 AM IST
Ahmedabad News Live Updates | ‘Minor rape victim’s testimony credible, trustworthy’: Gujarat HC dismisses plea against conviction by accused
The appellant accused was convicted under the Indian Penal Code Sections for kidnapping and rape as the crime happened before the enforcement of The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.
Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments