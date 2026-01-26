Top News Headlines of January 25, 2026 | Iran unveils mural warning of retaliation if US conducts a military strike

News Today Live Updates: Get the latest news updates from India and all around the world. Stay updated with breaking news today.

Top News Headlines of January 25, 2026 | As India and the European Union (EU) look forward to concluding their trade negotiations during the visit of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday underlined that trade and mobility agreements being signed with many countries would bring “new opportunities” for India’s youth. Besides the India-EU FTA, the Summit, hosted by Modi on January 27, is also expected to launch a new cooperation framework on mobility covering students, researchers, seasonal workers and highly skilled professionals to support Indian talent going to Europe.

In a softer view on China, and without referring to its perennial flashpoint Taiwan, the National Defence Strategy (NDS), released by the Donald Trump administration has flagged, as a key priority, its dominance in the Western hemisphere. The NDS 2026 states the US will “deter China in the Indo-Pacific through strength, not confrontation”. This is a significant departure of posture by the US towards China’s assertive, and sometimes, aggressive behaviour, in the Indo-Pacific.

