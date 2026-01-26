Top News Headlines of January 25, 2026 | Iran unveils mural warning of retaliation if US conducts a military strike

Read More
Top News Headlines of January 25, 2026 | As India and the European Union (EU) look forward to concluding their trade negotiations during the visit of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday underlined that trade and mobility agreements being signed with many countries would bring “new opportunities” for India’s youth. Besides the India-EU FTA, the Summit, hosted by Modi on January 27, is also expected to launch a new cooperation framework on mobility covering students, researchers, seasonal workers and highly skilled professionals to support Indian talent going to Europe.
In a softer view on China, and without referring to its perennial flashpoint Taiwan, the National Defence Strategy (NDS), released by the Donald Trump administration has flagged, as a key priority, its dominance in the Western hemisphere. The NDS 2026 states the US will “deter China in the Indo-Pacific through strength, not confrontation”. This is a significant departure of posture by the US towards China’s assertive, and sometimes, aggressive behaviour, in the Indo-Pacific.
Following the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) decision to replace Bangladesh team with Scotland for the forthcoming T20 World Cup, which led Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi’s support Bangladesh, it is learnt that the ICC is reportedly unhappy with its neighbour in the West. Sources told The Indian Express that if Pakistan follows a similar path and decides not to participate in the tournament, the ICC could impose sanctions. These may include suspension of all bilateral series, denial of No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for foreign players in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), and exclusion from the Asia Cup.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Indian Express staff.
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram