News Today Live Updates, 24 January | Govt discusses protocols akin to national anthem for Vande Mataram

A high-level government meeting was held earlier this month to examine and debate possible protocols for the recitation of the national song Vande Mataram, similar to those in place for the national anthem Jana Gana Mana, The Indian Express has learned. The move comes even as the Centre has launched a year-long celebration of Vande Mataram. It forms part of the government’s effort to elevate the song’s standing, something the ruling BJP has accused the Congress of having diminished through appeasement politics and the removal of what it calls important stanzas during the Congress session in 1937.

Ahead of the state visit of the European Union leaders from January 25 to 27, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas said Friday that the India-EU Free Trade Agreement is a “strategic choice” and provides a chance to reduce reliance on China, Russia and US. In an interview to The Indian Express, Kallas said that the EU and India will sign a new Security and Defence Partnership on January 27 at the India-EU leaders’ summit.

A day after campaigning for the February 12 parliamentary elections began in Bangladesh, ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in a recorded address to the people of Bangladesh on Friday listed a five-point demand to restore the country's "proud traditions of democracy and pluralism".

His brother asks: 'Is it a sin to practice one's own faith? Isn't it a fundamental right in our country?'

YSRCP state coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy demanded a judicial inquiry into the incident, blaming the "rude and arrogant behaviour" of TDP leaders for the employee's death.

While the bodies of the woman and her child, tied to her body, were recovered on Thursday, the girl's body was found on Friday. One person remains missing.

In India to launch Lancet Commission on a citizen-centred health system, he said the country has made tremendous progress toward its goal of Universal Health Coverage even as several critical gaps remain

The six legislators met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. This comes at a time when allies BJP and JD(U) are vying for numerical superiority in the 243-member Assembly

Read More The six legislators met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. This comes at a time when allies BJP and JD(U) are vying for numerical superiority in the 243-member Assembly

