News Today Live Updates, 24 January | Govt discusses protocols akin to national anthem for Vande Mataram

Read More
A high-level government meeting was held earlier this month to examine and debate possible protocols for the recitation of the national song Vande Mataram, similar to those in place for the national anthem Jana Gana Mana, The Indian Express has learned. The move comes even as the Centre has launched a year-long celebration of Vande Mataram. It forms part of the government’s effort to elevate the song’s standing, something the ruling BJP has accused the Congress of having diminished through appeasement politics and the removal of what it calls important stanzas during the Congress session in 1937.
Ahead of the state visit of the European Union leaders from January 25 to 27, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas said Friday that the India-EU Free Trade Agreement is a “strategic choice” and provides a chance to reduce reliance on China, Russia and US. In an interview to The Indian Express, Kallas said that the EU and India will sign a new Security and Defence Partnership on January 27 at the India-EU leaders’ summit.
A day after campaigning for the February 12 parliamentary elections began in Bangladesh, ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in a recorded address to the people of Bangladesh on Friday listed a five-point demand to restore the country’s “proud traditions of democracy and pluralism”.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Indian Express staff.
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram