‘At my wit’s loss’: Union minister explains why lateral entry hiring’s still in limbo

The scheme was introduced in 2018 to hire experts for domain-specific and technical posts at the level of Joint Secretary, Director and Deputy Secretary. (Credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Almost two years since the government put lateral entry recruitment on hold after facing demands for implementing reservation in the policy, Union Minister of State for Personnel and Training Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said “no feasible option” had been suggested to the Ministry, leaving the policy in limbo.

Addressing a press conference on the achievements of the Ministry in the past 12 years, the Minister said he was at a loss as to how to implement reservation in standalone posts. Earlier in the press conference, DoPT (Department of Personnel & Training) Secretary Rachna Shah said a total of 63 lateral entry recruitments had been carried out, the last batch in 2023, as a part of the presentation on the achievements. Of those, about two-thirds of the officials were still working in those posts.