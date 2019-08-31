Lateral entry: Govt issues orders to place 9 professionals as joint secys

Four months after the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) recommended their names for respective ministries, the government on Friday issued formal orders to place nine professionals as joint secretaries in various ministries in the much-touted lateral entry move.

The UPSC had in April recommended the names as well as the ministries based on the selection process decided by the government. The Department of Personnel and Training Friday formally appointed these professionals for three years, most of whom have vast experience in the private sector and have IITs and IIMs in their resumes.

Amber Dubey, who has an experience of over 25 years, is a Partner at KPMG in India, heading Aerospace and Defense. He is an alumnus of IIT Bombay and IIM Ahmedabad. He has been posted in the ministry of Civil Aviation.

Kakoli Ghosh, selected for the Agriculture Ministry, has worked in the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations whose mandate is to “defeat hunger” in the world with special focus on the developing countries.

Rajeev Saksena, appointed in the Economic Affairs Wing of the Finance Ministry, has been working for the past two decades and has most recently been the Director, Economy and Infrastructure in the SAARC Development Fund.

Arun Goel, appointed in the Commerce Ministry, has been in the leadership team of the online e commerce platform Shopclues and has set up companies in the past.

Sujit Kumar Bajpayee, appointed in Environment and Forests and Climate Change ministry, works in the NHPC as Manager (Environment).

Dinesh Dayanand Jagdale, placed in the New and Renewable Energy Ministry, has been the Director and Chief Executive Officer at Panama Renewable Energy Group.

The department of Financial Services will get Saurabh Mishra, who has in the past co-founded a “fintech” firm and has served several roles, including the CEO.

Bhushan Kumar has been placed in the Shipping Ministry. Bhushan has been the CEO and MD at Diamond Shipping, which is a part of Dubai-based Sharaf Group, from January 2008 to July 2009.

Suman Prasad Singh, posted in Road Transport and Highways Ministry, has had association with the highways sector through the NHAI as well as the Damodar Valley Corporation as a private professional. He is an IIT engineer and also has a law degree from National Law School of India University, Bangalore.