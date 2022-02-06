Lata Mangeshkar’s death: Govt declares two-day state mourning; President, PM pay tributes

The central government has declared two days of state mourning as a mark of respect for singer Lata Mangeshkar who died in Mumbai early on Sunday. She will be accorded a state funeral, the government said.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to the legendary singer, terming her demise “heartbreaking” and “a void that cannot be filled”.

“Government of India has decided that as a mark of respect, two days of State Mourning will be observed from Feb 6 to 7. During State Mourning National Flag will be flown at half-mast from Feb 6 to 7 throughout India and there will be no official entertainment. It has also been decided that State Funeral will be accorded to Kumari Lata Mangeshkar,” a statement from the Ministry of Home Affairs said.

In a series of tweets, Prime Minister Modi said he was “anguished beyond words”.

“The kind and caring Lata Didi has left us. She leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled. The coming generations will remember her as a stalwart of Indian culture, whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people,” Modi said.

“I consider it my honour that I have always received immense affection from Lata Didi. My interactions with her will remain unforgettable. I grieve with my fellow Indians on the passing away of Lata Didi. Spoke to her family and expressed condolences. Om Shanti,” he added.

President Kovind tweeted, “Lata-ji’s demise is heart-breaking for me, as it is for millions the world over. In her vast range of songs, rendering the essence and beauty of India, generations found expression of their inner-most emotions. A Bharat Ratna, Lata-ji’s accomplishments will remain incomparable.”

“An artist born but once in centuries, Lata-didi was an exceptional human being, full of warmth, as I found whenever I met her. The divine voice has gone quiet forever but her melodies will remain immortal, echoing in eternity. My condolences to her family and admirers everywhere,” he added.

The Prime Minister pointed out that Mangeshkar’s songs brought out a variety of emotions and she closely witnessed the transitions of the Indian film world for decades. “Beyond films, she was always passionate about India’s growth. She always wanted to see a strong and developed India,” Modi said.