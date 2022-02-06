Tributes pour in for Lata Mangeshkar from South Asian nations, Imran Khan says ‘truly great singer’ lost

Eminent personalities from across all spheres of life in Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Nepal on Sunday mourned the demise of Lata Mangeshkar and paid rich tributes to the legendary singer.

Pakistani politicians, artists, cricketers and journalists mourned the death of Mangeshkar, terming it a “darkest day in the world of music”.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted, “With the death of Lata Mangeshkar the subcontinent has lost one of the truly great singers the world has known. Listening to her songs has given so much pleasure to so many people all over the world.”

Khan’s cabinet colleague, Ch Fawad Hussain, tweeted, “A legend is no more, #LataMangeshkar was a melodious queen who ruled the world of music for decades she was uncrowned queen of music her voice shall keep ruling the Hearts of people for all times to come.”

“Wherever Urdu is spoken and understood, there are crowds of people saying goodbye to Lata Mangeshkar,” he said.

He also tweeted separately in English, saying, “A legend is no more. Lata Mageshkar was a melodious queen who ruled the world of music for decades. She was the uncrowned queen of music. Her voice shall keep ruling the hearts of people for all times to come.”

Ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Senator Ali Zadar said, “The nightingale of subcontinent Lata Mangeshkar was a beautiful sweet voice that was part of every music lovers’ life. May she rest in Peace. She will live forever in our hearts and continue to give tremendous joy to all future generations across the world.”

Opposition Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Sheery Rehman said that Mangeshkar defined an era of melodic, virtuoso singing, playback cinema and more.

“Sad to hear of her passing. She had such a vast repertoire, it is impossible to choose even five favourite songs, so here’s one : Aaj Phir Jeene Ki Tamanna Hai,” she said.

Opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker Hina Pervaiz Butt said legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar “will forever live in our hearts. My condolences to her fans living around the globe. We have grown young listening her sons. Her beautiful voice will live forever.”

Condoling the death of the “empress of music”, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said there is now a “great void in the subcontinent’s musical arena”.

In a message of condolence, Hasina said Mangeshkar will remain alive forever in the hearts of the people in the region through her work. “A great void has been created in the subcontinent’s musical arena with the demise of the ‘Sur Samraggi (empress of music)’,” the prime minister said, praying for the salvation of the departed soul and conveying sympathy to the bereaved family.

In a separate message, President Abdul Hamid also expressed shock and sorrow at the death of the legendary singer and expressed condolences to the bereaved family, local news website Jagonews24.com reported.

Lata Mangeshkar touched billions of hearts through her golden and unparalleled voice, Sri Lanka’s top leadership said on Sunday as they paid tribute to India’s “Queen of Music” who “gave life to the phrase “music is a universal language'”.

Mangeshkar is a legend whose memory will remain in our midst for centuries through her melodious voice, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa tweeted.

“Rest In Peace Srimathi #LataMangeshkar, India’s Queen of Music who touched billions of hearts through her golden and unparalleled voice,” he said, sharing a photograph of the legendary singing icon.

Mourning her demise, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa in a tweet said, “Rest In Peace Nightingale of #India, #LataMangeshkar. Thank you for the decades of entertainment that transcended borders & gave life to the phrase ‘music is a universal language'”.

Expressing his deepest condolences to her family and the people of India, the prime minister, the elder brother of president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, said Mangeshkar’s memory will live through her music.

The main Opposition leader Sajith Premadasa also expressed his deepest condolences to Mangeshkar’s family.

“Lata Mangeshkar the legend who built bridges across cultures with her mesmerizing voice. My deepest condolences to her family, friends and fans,” he tweeted.

Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari recalled the contribution of “genius” Lata Mangeshkar to Nepali songs as she paid her tribute to the legendary Indian singing maestro.

“I am saddened by the news of the demise of famous Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar, who has also lent her melodious voice to many Nepalese songs,” Bhandari tweeted in Nepali language. “I offer my heartfelt tribute to genius Lata Mangeshkar with extraordinary talent,” she added.

Mangeshkar had lent her voice to many songs in Nepali films, including blockbuster ‘Maitighar’ which features yesteryear bollywood actress Mala Sinha in the lead role with Nepali actor Chidambar Prasad Lohani.

Ambassadors and missions of various countries also condoled Mangeshkar’s demise and said her melodies will forever remain with music lovers across generations.

In a tweet, the US Embassy in India said, “We join India in paying tribute to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who passed today at the age of 92. History will mark her contribution to India’s music in golden words.”

The British High Commission said it joins India and Indians worldwide to pay tribute to the ‘Nightingale Of India’ Lata Mangeshkar. Her legacy will live forever, the British mission here said on Twitter.

German envoy to India Walter Lindner hailed Mangeshkar as the ‘Nightingale of India’ and a musical genius.

“A legend, an irreplaceable voice and an institution of music for seven decades! Very sad news… her legacy will live forever,” he tweeted.

In a tweet, French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain said, “Deeply saddened by the demise of Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar. An institution in herself, she was conferred Officier de la Legion d’Honneur’ in recognition of her incomparable singing career.” “Our heartfelt condolences to her loved ones and fans across the world,” he said.

