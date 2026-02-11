‘Let us consider the last two years a nightmare’: New Manipur CM visits relief camp in Jiribam district

In his first visit to a relief camp after becoming the Manipur Chief Minister last week, Y Khemchand Singh on Wednesday interacted with Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) belonging to the Hmar tribe, asking them to put the “nightmare” of the last two years behind them and “move forward towards peace and development.”

Khemchand’s visit to Jiribam district was also his first one outside Imphal after assuming office on February 4.

“Let us consider the last two years a nightmare. Let us forget it and have the courage to move forward towards peace and development,” he said.

Khemchand said that Christianity teaches forgiveness and fostering love for neighbours, and even enemies.

Later in the day, he visited Jarolpokpi Hmar village, which had experienced violence during the height of the Manipur conflict.