‘Let us consider the last two years a nightmare’: New Manipur CM visits relief camp in Jiribam district

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
In his first visit to a relief camp after becoming the Manipur Chief Minister last week, Y Khemchand Singh on Wednesday interacted with Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) belonging to the Hmar tribe, asking them to put the “nightmare” of the last two years behind them and “move forward towards peace and development.”
Khemchand’s visit to Jiribam district was also his first one outside Imphal after assuming office on February 4.
“Let us consider the last two years a nightmare. Let us forget it and have the courage to move forward towards peace and development,” he said.
Khemchand said that Christianity teaches forgiveness and fostering love for neighbours, and even enemies.
Later in the day, he visited Jarolpokpi Hmar village, which had experienced violence during the height of the Manipur conflict.
This marks Khemchand’s second visit to Kuki-Zo villages since December 8 last when he called on a hamlet at Litan Saraikhong in Ukhrul district – which is now witnessing continued violence.
“I feel someone is trying to destroy the concept of Manipuri. First, we are Indian and then we are Manipuri. We can be Manipuri Naga, Manipuri Kuki and Manipuri Meitei. We need to rebuild the concept of Manipuri,” he said.
The villagers extended their support to his government, urging him to take care of the needs of the tribal village, particularly the school building.
The CM then visited Mongbung Meitei village and interacted with the villagers, stating that both sides should start interacting with each other in order to remove the trust deficit.
“Since I took oath as CM last week, my trip to Jiribam is my first one outside Imphal. I feel Jiribam is the most important place in Manipur and has the potential to become a business centre. For Jiribam to become a business hub, peace is essential,” he added.
The CM told the IDPs that their concerns are being addressed by the district administration, adding that houses are being constructed, which are expected to be completed by March.
Speaking to a group of reporters on the sideline of the visit, the new CM stressed upon his commitment to a unified Manipur, free from caste and community lines. He noted that efforts have already begun during the President’s Rule in Manipur. He indicated that while it is still early in his tenure to announce specific timelines or methods for resolution, his government is dedicated to addressing these challenges.
Jiribam district is situated on the western side of Manipur, about 217 km from state capital Imphal. It borders Cachar district of Assam and is home to different communities including Meiteis, Kuki-Zo groups, Nagas and Muslims.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Dr Shankar clarifies the distinction between laziness and emotional exhaustion, emphasizing that the latter is caused by burnout, not lack of drive. She outlines five indicators of burnout, such as persistent tiredness and loss of pleasure in hobbies. She cautions against confusing exhaustion for laziness, as it can worsen distress and self-perception.