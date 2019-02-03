Teltumbde’s last speech before arrest: India democracy faces limitations even today

Indian democracy faces many limitations even seven decades after independence, with democratic rights still denied to women, children and marginalised sections of the society, activist and scholar Anand Teltumbde had said at an event in Thrissur on Friday, before his arrest from Mumbai airport early Saturday on his way back from Kerala.

Speaking on the topic “Is India a democratic country”, Teltumbde said India continues to be a nation with severe economic disparity, poverty and unemployment.

The fact that 36 per cent of the country’s wealth is owned by 1 per cent of corporates shows the hollowness of economic democracy, he said. Dalits, he said, are being subjected to most abject exploitations —- each year, around 50,000 people from Dalit communities are attacked across the country.

Two Dalit people are killed and six Dalit women raped on average each day, he said.

India is at 97th position out of 118 poorest countries of the world, Teltumbde said. According to him, political democracy has got several drawback, which is why the party with only 31 per cent of vote share rules the country with two-third majority.

Although India is a country of many religions and cultures, the ruling party is trying to create a unified existence on behalf of Hindutva, he said.

The event was organized by C Achutha Menon Study and Research Centre.