Last rites of IAF officer Siddharth Vashisht killed in J-K helicopter crash carried out

The mortal remains of the officer had arrived at the Air Force station here on a service aircraft on Thursday. It was taken to the cremation ground from his residence here in Sector 44 on a bedecked IAF vehicle.

The last rites of Squadron Leader Siddharth Vashisht were performed at a cremation ground in Sector 25, Chandigarh.(Express photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

The last rites of Squadron Leader Siddharth Vashisht, who died in a helicopter crash in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district, were performed here on Friday with full military honours. The mortal remains of the officer had arrived at the Air Force station here on a service aircraft on Thursday. It was taken to the cremation ground from his residence here in Sector 44 on a bedecked IAF vehicle.

In uniform, the deceased officer’s wife, Aarti, who is also a squadron leader, laid a wreath before the last rites were performed. Siddharth Vashisht’s father lit the funeral pyre. The Indian Air Force gave a gun salute in presence of officials from the IAF, the civil administration and a large number of people who turned up to pay their last respects.

The deceased officer’s wife, Aarti (C), who is also a squadron leader at the cremation ground. (Express photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

Chandigarh BJP president Sanjay Tandon and Haryana Minister Naib Saini were also present there.

Vashisht (31) was a fourth-generation member from his family in the armed forces. He was commissioned in the IAF in 2010 and last month, he received commendation for his role in the rescue operation during the Kerala floods.

An IAF helicopter crashed in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir Wednesday, killing both its pilots and four others onboard besides a local resident.

