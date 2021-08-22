Last rites in Bulandshahr tomorrow: Kalyan dies, UP announces 3-day mourning

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh, popularly known as “Babuji” in UP politics, died on Saturday night at the ICU of the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow, after battling age-related ailments at the facility for nearly one-and-a-half months.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath rushed to SGPGI as soon as he heard the news of Singh’s deteriorating health condition. BJP state president Swatantra Dev Singh accompanied him to the hospital. The CM announced three days of state mourning, adding that August 23 will be a public holiday every year.

Condoling the demise of the former CM who had been associated with the Ram Mandir movement and was a strong ‘Lodh’ face of the BJP, Adityanath labelled Singh’s death as “apurniya kshhati” (an irreparable loss) and recalled his “leading role” in the campaign.

“He led from the front in the Ram temple movement. When it came to ensuring progress in raising the Ram temple, he did not even hesitate to step down as CM,” Adityanath said, referring to Singh’s resignation from the post of chief minister, taking “moral responsibility” for the demolition of the Babri Masjid on December 6, 1992.

The chief minister further informed that a cabinet meeting was convened on Saturday night to mourn the death. Adityanath said the body would be placed at the BJP headquarters on Sunday and will later be taken to Aligarh, Singh’s hometown.

Arrangements have been made at the stadium in Aligarh for people to pay final tributes, the CM said, adding that on Monday, his body would be taken to his ‘janmabhumi’ and ‘karmabhumi’, Atrauli, a seat he has also represented in the Assembly. The chief minister said that Singh’s body would be laid to rest with full state honours at Narora in Bulandshahr district on Monday afternoon.