Last patient discharged, Bhandara is the first district in Maharashtra to become Covid free

BHANDARA has become the first district in Maharashtra to become free of cases of coronavirus infection, with the last active patient being discharged on Friday. None of the 578 people tested on Friday turned out to be positive for the infection.

District Collector Sandeep Kadam said the achievement was possible due to the combined effort by all staffers in the district administration, the Health Department, and also because of the successful implementation of the three-pronged strategy of tracing, testing and treatment.

The district had reported its first Covid-19 patient on April 27 last year at Garada Budruk village, and had seen a peak of 1,596 positive cases in a single day on April 12 this year. The district had reported its highest number of active cases — 12,847 — on April 18. The district had reported its first death due to Covid-19 on July 12, 2020. The highest per-day toll, 35, was recorded on May 1 this year. The cumulative death toll of the district is 1,133.

After witnessing the peak of 12,847 active patients on April 18 this year, the number of patients getting discharged started going up, with maximum 1,568 patients being discharged on April 22. Since then, the district has always seen more Covid-19 patients getting discharged than new patients, according to a press note issued by Kadam.

The press note further says that the recovery rate was had come down to 62.58 per cent on April 19 this year, but it has now gone up to 98.11 per cent. The positivity rate was at a high of 55.73 per cent on April 12, which has now come down to 0. The case fatality rate of the district is 1.89 per cent.

Till date, the district has conducted 4,49,832 Covid-19 tests, of which 59,809 have turned out to be positive. Of these cases, 58,776 patients have recovered.

“We have covered over 40 per cent of the targeted population of about 9.5 lakh in the district with a single dose of Covid-19 vaccine, and 15 per cent of them with both the doses,” Kadam told The Indian Express.