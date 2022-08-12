scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 11, 2022

A last call before line got cut, an unanswered call on fateful morning – tale of kin left behind

Rifleman Nishant Malik, 21, spoke with his family, based in Hansi town of Haryana's Hisar district, on a video call on Wednesday. On Thursday morning, his sister dialled Malik's number — it was the day of Raksha Bandhan. There was no response.

By: Express News Service | Jaipur/chandigarh |
Updated: August 12, 2022 2:40:57 am
Security personnel near the encounter site in Darhal, Rajouri. (PTI)

Hours before he succumbed to militants’ bullets in the early hours of Thursday, Subedar Rajendra Prasad Bhamboo, 48, had spoken with his daughter on a video call, before hanging up due to poor cellphone network. “Around 5 am today, we were informed that he was injured. We were subsequently told that he had passed away,” Bhamboo’s younger brother, Rajesh, a government school teacher, said.

Rifleman Nishant Malik, 21, spoke with his family, based in Hansi town of Haryana’s Hisar district, on a video call on Wednesday. On Thursday morning, his sister dialled Malik’s number — it was the day of Raksha Bandhan. There was no response. “In the evening, his father was informed about Nishant’s martyrdom,” a family friend, Ranbir Malik, a sub-divisional officer (public health) posted at Hansi, said.

Subedar Rajendra Prasad, Riflemen Manoj Kumar, D Lakshmanan and Nishant Malik were killed on Thursday. (PTI)

At T Pudupatti village, in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai district, Rifleman D Lakshmanan’s twin brother, Ramu, said they both wanted to join the forces and had worked hard to prepare for the recruitment process. “Lakshmanan alone cleared the recruitment. We were proud of him…” Ramu told media.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

Rifleman Manoj Kumar, from Shahjahanpur village in Haryana’s Faridabad district, had joined the Army two years ago. Youngest of four siblings in the family, Kumar got married in November 2021, Sube Singh, spokesperson of Faridabad police, said. Kumar’s family was informed about his death early Thursday morning, Singh added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why Nitish Kumar felt the absence of Sushil Modi, ‘Jaitley channel’Premium
Why Nitish Kumar felt the absence of Sushil Modi, ‘Jaitley channel’
RSS shake-up for BJP: Why and where allPremium
RSS shake-up for BJP: Why and where all
Indian Monsoon 2022 Live Updates: 2 dead as heavy rains lash Himachal; 3 ...Premium
Indian Monsoon 2022 Live Updates: 2 dead as heavy rains lash Himachal; 3 ...
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor to receive Legion Of Honour, France&#8...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor to receive Legion Of Honour, France&#8...

For four families in three different corners of India, life suddenly lost meaning on Thursday with the soldiers’ death in a militant attack at an Army camp in J&K’s Rajouri district.

Back in Maligaon village, in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district, Bhamboo’s brother said he was due to retire in February 2023. “He was also to be promoted before that. He had come home for a month, before returning to J&K…. His daughter was supposed to get married in March next year, after his retirement,” Rajesh said.

“My father,” Rajesh said, “is 80 years old. He was in the Army, and had served in the Jat regiment…. I haven’t mustered the courage to share the news with my parents.”

Bhamboo is survived by two daughters and a son.

Advertisement

Rifleman Malik’s family friend Ranbir said Nishant’s father, Jaivir Malik, was also in the Army and had “received bullet injuries during Kargil war”. Nishant, he said, had joined the Army around two-and-a-half years ago. “In July, he had appeared for his BA final year exam and returned to his unit on July 18,” Ranbir said.

Nearly 2,700 km away, in the southern corner of India, Rifleman Lakshmanan’s brother said the body is expected to arrive in the village on Saturday. After Lakshmanan left to join the forces, Ramu said, “I decided to support our parents, Dharmaraj and Andal, take care of our farmland.”

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 12-08-2022 at 02:36:54 am
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha movie review: Aamir Khan falls back on easy crutches in a meandering tale

2

Economy losing money, freebies distribution a 'serious issue': Supreme Court

3

Karan Johar shocked after Sonam Kapoor calls Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon 'underrated': 'They think they're big stars in their head'

4

Raksha Bandhan movie review: A committed Akshay Kumar can’t save this mothballed, melodramatic film

5

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann accepts resignation of doctor 'humiliated' by minister

Featured Stories

Remembering an older generation of Indian chess champions
Remembering an older generation of Indian chess champions
The Portuguese Civil Code of 1867 is a colonial burden on Goa
The Portuguese Civil Code of 1867 is a colonial burden on Goa
Explained: Why is Europe keeping a watchful eye on deepening Russia-Turke...
Explained: Why is Europe keeping a watchful eye on deepening Russia-Turke...
Explained: Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the group that signed a fragile tru...
Explained: Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the group that signed a fragile tru...
Rajinikanth meeting with Governor triggers an old guessing game: will he,...
Rajinikanth meeting with Governor triggers an old guessing game: will he,...
Movie poster sees Kerala's political discourse slip down its deep potholes
Movie poster sees Kerala's political discourse slip down its deep potholes
PB Mehta writes: The Nine Lives of Nitish Kumar
Opinion

PB Mehta writes: The Nine Lives of Nitish Kumar

Premium
A Dhaka Hindu and a Kolkata Muslim recount what Independence meant to them
Voices of Partition

A Dhaka Hindu and a Kolkata Muslim recount what Independence meant to them

Premium
Movie poster sees Kerala's political discourse slip down its deep potholes

Movie poster sees Kerala's political discourse slip down its deep potholes

KL Rahul to lead India in ODI series against Zimbabwe

KL Rahul to lead India in ODI series against Zimbabwe

Sajjid Chinoy: 'Rupee is a better-performing currency against dollar on a trade-weighted basis'

Sajjid Chinoy: 'Rupee is a better-performing currency against dollar on a trade-weighted basis'

Premium
My India, my Pakistan
Opinion

My India, my Pakistan

The RSS's relationship with the national flag
Explained

The RSS's relationship with the national flag

Premium
Tejashwi's praise for Lalu, and how he came to stop Advani's rath yatra
Rewind & Replay

Tejashwi's praise for Lalu, and how he came to stop Advani's rath yatra

Smoking-on-plane video: Union Minister says probe underway

Smoking-on-plane video: Union Minister says probe underway

Mumbai to Goa: Arjun Tendulkar switches sides 

Mumbai to Goa: Arjun Tendulkar switches sides 

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 11: Latest News
Advertisement