Large turnout expected for 202nd anniversary of Battle of Bhima Koregaon, security in place

The decorated Jaystambh at Perne village in Pune district. (Express photo by Ashish Kale) The decorated Jaystambh at Perne village in Pune district. (Express photo by Ashish Kale)

Heavy security arrangements have been put in place near the Jaystambh in Perne village in Pune district, as lakhs of people are expected to gather at the war memorial to pay their respects on the 202nd anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, on January 1.

People from different parts of the state have already started camping in the area.

As per the Dalit narrative, 500 Mahar soldiers, who were part of the British Army, defeated a 25,000-strong force of Peshwas (who were Brahmins), in the Battle of Bhima Koregaon. Lakhs of members of Mahar and other communities visit the Jaystambh on January 1 to pay their respects. They believe that Mahar soldiers in the British Army fought a “war for freedom” against the alleged castiesm of the Peshwas.

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar is known to have visited the Jaystambh on January 1, 1927, where he made a speech against a British policy enacted later, which banned the entry of Mahars into the British Army.

As the Jaystambh became a crucial site for the Ambedkarite movement, the number of people visiting the war memorial on January 1 every year went up significantly.

Two years earlier, on the 200th anniversary of the battle, violence had broken out in the area. Clashes between different communities left one person dead and several others injured. Multiple cases have been filed over the violence and the then state government, headed by Devendra Fadnavis, had set up a probe commission to ascertain the sequence of events that led to it.

A year after the violence, on the 201st battle anniversary on January 1 this year, an estimated eight to ten lakh people from across the state and country visited the Jaystambh, said police sources. This included a signficant number of ‘first-time visitors’, they said. Programmes to mark the anniversary, held amid intense police security, remained peaceful.

This year, an equally large number of visitors are expected at Jaystambh, and the administration has made several arrangements for them.

“Various amenities, facilities and safety measures have been put in place by the administration and the police. The ground deployment of over 5,000 policemen will be overseen by 10 additional superintendents, 30 deputy superintendents and 400 police officers.

An additional 12 companies of the State Reserve Police Force and nearly 2,000 volunteers will take the total deployment strength to 10,000,” said Inspector General of Police, Kolhapur Range. Suhas Warke.

He added, “Fourteen parking spaces have been made available and the entire region is under CCTV surveillance. A close watch is being kept on social media and phone messenger platforms … the administration and police force are prepared for peaceful conduct of the event.

Several stalls and pandals belonging to various Dalit social and political organisations have been set up near the Jaystambh and surrounding areas, and programmes have been planned for the occasion.

Prominent Dalit leaders including Prakash Ambedkar of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, Anandraj Ambedkar of Republican Sena, Ramdas Athawale of Republican Party of India (A), Jogendra Kawade of People’s Republican Party, MP Amar Sable of BJP, and local leaders of Bhim Army, BAMCEF and other outfits are expected to visit the Jaystambh on January 1.

Security has also been strengthened at the historic Vadhu Budruk village, located about five km from Koregaon Bhima.

