‘Lankesh murdered by group who acted according to guidelines of book by Sanstha’

Journalist Gauri Lankesh was murdered by a group whose key members acted according to guidelines outlined in a book called Kshatra Dharma Sadhana published by Sanatan Sanstha, a Karnataka police SIT has stated in an additional chargesheet filed in the murder case.

The Kshatra Dharma Sadhana is a 96-page book written by Sanatan Sanstha founder Jayant Athawale outlining the duties of warriors to protect the Hindu religion.

The SIT on Friday filed a 9,235 page additional chargesheet naming 18 people as being involved in the September 5, 2017 killing of Lankesh. Of the 18 people named in the chargesheet, 16 have been arrested. One of the two persons shown as absconding – who was earlier identified only as Murali alias Shiva – has now been identified by the SIT in the chargesheet as Rushikesh Deodikar, a former activist of Sanatan Sanstha-affiliated Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS).

“The investigation so far has revealed that all 18 accused persons are active members of an organised crime syndicate. This syndicate was formed in 2010-11 under the leadership of Dr Virendra Tawade @ Bade Bhaisaab. One former editor of Sanatan Prabhat provided financial support to this syndicate,’’ the SIT said Saturday in a statement about the new chargesheet.

“The members of this organisation targeted persons who they identified to be inimical to their belief and ideology.” the SIT said.

Lankesh was murdered after she was identified based on her speeches and writings as a ‘Durjan’, as stated in Kshatra Dharma Sadhana of the Sanatan Sanstha, the SIT said.

Though the ENT doctor from Pune, Virendra Tawade, a Hindu Janajagruti Samiti activist who created the group, was arrested in 2016 by the CBI for the murder of rationalist Dr Narendra Dabholkar, the group recouped under Amol Kale, 37, a former HJS convenor from Pune, the SIT said.

“The leadership was taken over by Kale. Other important members of this syndicate are Amit Degvekar (a Sanatan Sanstha Goa ashram resident), Vikas Patil alias Dada (a missing suspect) and Rushikesh Deodikar @ Murali,’’ the SIT has stated.