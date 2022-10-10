scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 10, 2022

Lankan man jumps into sea, swims to Indian shore

The 24-year old man joined a 5-member family and they together began their clandestine journey from Talaimannar in Sri Lanka to India on the night of October 8 in a boat, a marine police official said.

A young man, who fled Sri Lanka in a boat to India, jumped into the sea while nearing Tamil Nadu coast and swam till he reached the shore near here, police said on Monday.

When the boat was close to Tamil Nadu coast, the man, identified as Kasankan Ravichandran, jumped into the sea, off a sand dune/islet, he said. From that point, he swam till he reached the shore close to Mandapam after crossing Arichalmunai-Dhanushkodi areas in coastal Tamil Nadu. Kasankan reported to officials in Mandapam on Sunday and he is being questioned. Roughly, he reportedly covered 6-8 nautical miles.

During preliminary questioning, it was found that he had a Sri Lankan passport that expired in 2020. His parents are reportedly living in Puducherry. A probe is on, the official said.

The other five people, a man, his wife and their 3 children reached the Mandapam Rehabilitation Camp run by the Tamil Nadu government.

First published on: 10-10-2022 at 10:08:05 pm
