scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 10, 2022

Lanka crisis: Cong expresses solidarity with the people

The main opposition party expressed its solidarity with Sri Lanka and its people in the “moment of grave crisis” and hoped that they will be able to overcome it.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: July 10, 2022 8:29:33 pm
Protesters, many carrying Sri Lankan flags, gather outside the presidents office in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Thilina Kaluthotage)

As Sri Lanka reels under its worst ever political and economic crisis, the Congress on Sunday hoped that New Delhi will continue to assist the people and government of Sri Lanka as they deal with the difficulties of the current situation.

The main opposition party expressed its solidarity with Sri Lanka and its people in the “moment of grave crisis” and hoped that they will be able to overcome it.

“The Indian National Congress has been following with concern the evolving political situation in Sri Lanka. The economic challenges, rising prices and shortage of food, fuel and essential commodities have caused enormous hardships and distress among the people there,” Congress president Sonia Gandhi said.

She expressed solidarity with Sri Lanka and its people in the moment of grave crisis and hoped they will be able to overcome it.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
At 79, Joe Biden is testing the boundaries of age and the presidencyPremium
At 79, Joe Biden is testing the boundaries of age and the presidency
Exclusive | Conman Sukesh paid Rs 1.5 crore a month to jail staff, 81 bookedPremium
Exclusive | Conman Sukesh paid Rs 1.5 crore a month to jail staff, 81 booked
Signs in what heads of state wear, or notPremium
Signs in what heads of state wear, or not
Caste to Muslims, BJP is changing orthodoxiesPremium
Caste to Muslims, BJP is changing orthodoxies

“We hope that India will continue to assist the people and government of Sri Lanka as they deal with the difficulties of the current situation,” she said. She also urged the international community to extend all assistance and support to Sri Lanka.

Express Explained Go beyond the news. Understand the headlines with our Explained stories

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 10: Latest News
Advertisement