Lanka crisis: Cong expresses solidarity with the people

As Sri Lanka reels under its worst ever political and economic crisis, the Congress on Sunday hoped that New Delhi will continue to assist the people and government of Sri Lanka as they deal with the difficulties of the current situation.

Statement of Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi regarding the evolving political situation in Sri Lanka pic.twitter.com/h2rIUZgIJc — Congress (@INCIndia) July 10, 2022

The main opposition party expressed its solidarity with Sri Lanka and its people in the “moment of grave crisis” and hoped that they will be able to overcome it.

“The Indian National Congress has been following with concern the evolving political situation in Sri Lanka. The economic challenges, rising prices and shortage of food, fuel and essential commodities have caused enormous hardships and distress among the people there,” Congress president Sonia Gandhi said.

“We hope that India will continue to assist the people and government of Sri Lanka as they deal with the difficulties of the current situation,” she said. She also urged the international community to extend all assistance and support to Sri Lanka.