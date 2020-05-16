Langoor handler at Rail Bhawan found Covid-19 positive, section of officials placed in home quarantine

The man officially deputed to chase away monkeys at the Rail Bhawan with his pet langoor (baboon) has been found to be Covid-19 positive, following which an entire section of Railway Ministry officials have been placed under home quarantine.

The man, who brought the langoor inside the ministry premises to scare the monkeys away as a matter of government policy, had been coming to the ministry till May 4, a discovery by senior ministry officials have found.

Tracing his movements in the ministry during his visits, the Railway Board has decided that he was in some kind of cursory contact with the officials in the General Branch. Officers of that branch will now be under home quarantine and monitor themselves till May 18 and an additional day, as a matter of abundant caution, ministry sources said.

“Fortunately, we were already observing health protocols, so people would have been wearing masks and keeping a distance from each other. So we don’t really think anyone would have contracted the disease from the langoor guy, but we are not taking chances,” a senior railway ministry official said. “The man would have gone to many other places so all that is being traced.”

Incidentally, the five-floor Rail Bhawan premises on Raisina Road in New Delhi is already undergoing thorough sanitisation following the discovery that an orderly working in the Railway Protection Force offices on fourth floor had tested positive. He had come to office till May 6. The building has been sealed on Thursday and Friday for the job.

The population of rhesus monkeys in Lutyens Delhi has been a matter of headache for the government, especially because almost all ministries located there have been teeming with monkeys. The ministries employ contractors who deploy langoors to chase away the monkeys in order to carry out daily business.

Monkeys at the Rail Bhawan have caught often caught officials off guard by appearing in corridors, balconies, near canteens, office windows et al. Mega office complex like Shastri Bhawan has been notorious for housing a huge horde of monkeys for years. Government officials attending the offices have often complained of monkeys snatching bags, among other isses.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), which services Lutyens Zone, has over the years spent a lot of money to employ langoor handlers and other means to fix what is commonly known as “monkey menace”.

