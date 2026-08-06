Uttarakhand rain alert: Landslides, road closures hit Char Dham routes; several schools shut

Heavy rainfall continued to batter Uttarakhand on Wednesday, disrupting normal life across several districts. The incessant rain has resulted in landslides, flash floods, and road blockages affected transport and daily activities. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for ‘very heavy rainfall’ (115.6 mm to 204.4 mm) in parts of the state, warning of more intense showers over the next 24 hours.

The worst-hit districts include Dehradun, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Uttarkashi, Tehri Garhwal, Pithoragarh and Bageshwar, where continuous rain has triggered landslides, damaged roads and disrupted connectivity. Authorities have advised residents and pilgrims to avoid unnecessary travel, particularly in vulnerable mountainous areas.

VIDEO | Uttarakhand: Heavy rain lashes Haridwar triggering waterlogging in some parts. Visuals from Bhagat Singh Chowk, Jawalapur and Kankhal areas.#Haridwar #UttarakhandNews (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/cz0fI1Ngr9 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 6, 2026

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Stretches of national and state highways have been blocked due to landslides in Badrinath Higway near helang in Chamoli, while restoration teams from the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), Public Works Department (PWD) and local administration are working to clear debris and reopen roads. Traffic movement on key pilgrimage routes has also been affected according to ANI.

Uttarakhand Officials are monitoring river levels closely as persistent rainfall has caused water levels in several rivers and streams to rise. The Tamsa River, which passes through the well-known Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple in Dehradun, has seen a notable increase in water level due to the continuous, intense rain that began late last night.

The IMD has warned of isolated incidents of flash floods, landslides, rockfalls and waterlogging in low-lying areas. The weather agency has urged people living near rivers, streams and landslide-prone slopes to remain cautious and follow instructions issued by local authorities.

As a precaution, schools have been closed in several districts where heavy rainfall warnings remain in effect. CM Dhami has also asked tourist to use extreme caution. He advised individuals to only travel when absolutely required and to avoid taking unneeded trips.

In order to protect safety, the state government has also asked the public to carefully abide by all cautions and orders given by local authorities and encouraged everyone to avoid rivers, streams, and other susceptible locations.

Also Read | Kerala floods death toll rises to 26, no respite as IMD issues orange alert for heavy rain

The Char Dham Yatra has also been impacted. Authorities are now regulating vehicle movement on certain stretches and advising pilgrims to check weather and road conditions before beginning their journey.

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The IMD has forecast that heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to continue over parts of Uttarakhand during the next couple of days under the influence of an active monsoon system. Authorities have urged residents to stay updated through official weather bulletins and avoid venturing into rivers, waterfalls and hilly areas during periods of intense rainfall.