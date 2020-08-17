Landowner ‘locks’ AAP’s city office, party claims police pressure on her

Sanjay Singh defends his remarks against BJP government.

Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Sunday alleged that the landlady had asked the party to vacate its state office at Gomti Nagar in Lucknow owing to alleged police duress. He claimed this was done after he had flagged “failures of the state government” on many fronts.

Landowner Meera Kumar, however, denied any police pressure and said that she did not want to renew the rent agreement with the AAP.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Singh said, “Because the Aam Aadmi Party and I have been raising public issues in Uttar Pradesh, the land owner was under pressure to ensure that she does not rent the premises to us. I would like to thank her that she let us run the office there until now.” He stressed that such tactics would not “silence” him.

“Today, we were supposed to hold a press conference at 3 pm. On Saturday night, police went and spoke to the landlady. They again talked to

her today. I understand that she is under pressure from police,” said Singh, the AAP in-charge of UP.

Finding the office locked on Sunday, the AAP held its press conference at former IAS officer Surya Pratap Singh’s residence, said the RS MP.

Landowner Meera Kumar said, “The rent agreement ended four-five months ago. But due to the lockdown, we were locked at home. We are under no pressure from police. We have never said anything about police. And I don’t want to rent it (property) to them (AAP).”

Lucknow Police Commissioner Sujeet Pandey seconded Meera Kumar. “We never do such things. That is all I have to say,” Pandey said.

Meanwhile, a sixth FIR was registered against Sanjay Singh at Lucknow’s Hazratganj police station for his remarks that “a specific caste is running the government”. This was sixth FIR in the state for his remarks. Other cases have been registered in Baghpat, Sant Kabir Nagar, Muzaffarnagar, Greater Noida, Lakhimpur Kheri.

The complaint was lodged by Avinash, a lawyer. Singh has been booked under IPC sections including 153 (promoting enmity between groups), 505 (statements conducing to public mischief).

Unperturbed, Singh on Sunday reiterated that the Yogi Adityanath-led government should work for all the 24 crore people of the state and not just the Thakur community.

“I am not going to feel afraid due to these cases, and would continue to speak the truth. If I am asking a democratic government to work for everyone, then how does it amount to insulting a caste?” he said.

Dismissing the AAP leader’s allegations, UP BJP spokesperson Manish Shukla said, “The BJP government works with the motto of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas.”

