Landlady locks AAP’s UP office, party alleges police pressure

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh. (File)

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Sunday alleged that the landlady had asked the party to vacate its state office at Gomti Nagar in Lucknow owing to alleged police duress. He claimed this was done after he had flagged “failures of the state government” on many fronts.

Landlady Meera Kumar, however, denied any police pressure and said that she did not want to renew the rent agreement with the AAP.

Lucknow Police Commissioner Sujeet Pandey said, “We never do such things. That is all I have to say.”

Meanwhile, a sixth FIR was filed against Singh at Lucknow’s Hazratganj police station for his remarks that “a specific caste is running the government”.

Singh said, “Because the AAP and I have been raising public issues in Uttar Pradesh, the land owner was under pressure to ensure that she does not rent the premises to us.”

