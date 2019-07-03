Land office to SC: Order to take over Herald House was well-reasoned

The Land and Development Office of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has told the Supreme Court that its October 30, 2018 order directing taking over of the Herald House in the national capital was “well reasoned” and came after “multiple inspections and report by a special three-member committee”.

These inspections and report “concluded” that “no press has been functioning” on the premises “for at least 10 years, misuse of land outside the primary purpose” and “100% shares transferred to other company violates” the relevant provisions of the law.

The Land and Development Office said this in its reply to an appeal filed in the apex court by The Associated Journals Ltd, which publishes the Congress party mouthpiece ‘National Herald, challenging the February 28, 2019 judgment of Delhi High Court upholding the eviction order.

The affidavit stated that Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorized Occupants) Act, 1971, under which the order was made, was a complete code in itself and the jurisdiction of the SC in the matter would be limited.

The Office stated, “It is submitted that this court has on numerous occasions refused to exercise its writ jurisdiction in matter concerning PP Act. It is therefore submitted that concerning the factual conspectus, this case would not be an appropriate case to exercise the writ jurisdiction of this Hon’ble Court, especially as there has admittedly not been any breach of principles of natural justice nor has the Order dated 30.10.2018 been passed without jurisdiction.”