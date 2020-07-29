Land law: Clearance not required, J&K home dept returns pending cases

Of the 16 cases, 14 are in Jammu region while one is in Leh and one in Bandipore area of Kashmir. (File) Of the 16 cases, 14 are in Jammu region while one is in Leh and one in Bandipore area of Kashmir. (File)

With the Central land law being extended to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the armed forces no longer requiring clearance of the UT’s Home Department for acquisition and requisition of land, the department on Tuesday returned cases of acquisition of land that were pending with it over the last few years.

Of the 16 cases, 14 are in Jammu region while one is in Leh and one in Bandipore area of Kashmir.

This comes four days after the J&K administration withdrew a 1971 circular that required a no objection certificate (NOC) from its home department for acquisition or requisition of land “in favour of the Army, BSF, CRPF and other similar organisations”. Such acquisition will now be covered under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.

The pending cases include acquisition of 7,307 kanals (approximately 913 acres) of land for “construction of ammunition dump” in Jammu region.

The order from the Home Department notes that, with the earlier circular withdrawn, “I am directed to return the cases… referred to the Home Department from time to time which are pending on account of deficient documents and other procedural formalities, with the request to proceed further in the matter…”

There are also acquisition requests pertaining to border fencing in areas of Jammu by the BSF. There are also requests for acquisition of land in Leh and Jammu to augment existing facilities.

The letter, with the details of these pending cases, has been sent to GOC Northern Command; GOC, XV Corps; GOC XVI Corps; Director General of the BSF, J&K Police, Special Director General of the CRPF and Inspector General BSF in Jammu.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.