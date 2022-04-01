Can’t allot land as KVS not confirming 50% admission to local students: Bihar government

After a prolonged deadlock between the Bihar government and the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) over allotment of land, the state government has made its position clear and said it cannot allot land for the 14 proposed Kendriya Vidyalayas in the state because the body is not giving a written confirmation of admitting at least 50 per cent local students in the such schools. The state already has 52 Kendriya Vidyalayas.

Bihar education minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary on Thursday told the Bihar Legislative Assembly, “We are not going to give five-acre land for free to KVS on its conditions. We have made it clear that KVS must give us a written guarantee of admitting at least 50 per cent local students in each Kendriya Vidyalaya. Since they have refused it, we are not giving any land to KVS.” Fourteen of the 52 central schools are functioning from buildings of other schools and there is a minimum requirement of five-acre land to fulfil the criterion of a central school.

This is the first time the state government had made its position clear. With the state government opening a higher secondary school in each panchayat, it does not look keen on supporting central schools. The KVs generally admit wards of Central and state government employees.

The KVS is believed to have communicated to the state government that in every KV, more than 50% of the students are already locals and it is not in a position to put down such a guarantee on paper. In a letter on June 29, 2017, then additional commissioner (administration), KVS, G K Srivastava, wrote to the Education Secretary of Bihar saying, “While the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan cannot give an undertaking of admitting minimum 50% and maximum 75% locals, it is worth mentioning that enrollment of Bihar students in existing Kendriya Vidyalayas is 62.07%.”

Among the KVs awaiting land is the one in Buxar, which started 18 years ago, in 2003, and continues to function from 13 rooms of a government school. In 2014, the Buxar administration identified a 3.81-acre plot for the school but the KVS pointed out that they needed at least five acre land. The KVS was then assured verbally by the district administration that additional land would be provided.

However, the land it was hoping to get is owned by the Water Resources Department and a no objection certificate from them is awaited. Other KVs that are yet to be allotted land are in Aurangabad, Banka, Barauni, Chhapra, Darbhanga (two schools), Hajipur, Gopalganj, Muzaffarpur, Siwan, Maharajganj, Motihari and Lakhidarai.