‘Land grab’ in Ludhiana: High Court seeks status report

The division bench of Chief Justice Krishna Murari and Justice Arun Palli while issuing notice to the state and district administration also sought a status report from the authorities on the contention made in the plea.

The land, according to the plea, belongs to the police department.  (File)

THE PUNJAB and Haryana High Court Monday sought a status report from the Punjab government on a Public Interest Litigation alleging illegal occupation of land worth “Rs 100 crore” in the heart of Ludhiana city. The land, according to the plea, belongs to the police department.

According to the petition filed by a Ludhiana resident Subash Kundra through advocate Lalit Mohan Gulati, a chunk of land of old Police Line Stable situated adjacent to the super market at the back of the Old Bus Stand in Ludhiana has been occupied by a number of persons including some transporters and former police officials.

“Since the new police line has been established, the said land has become useless for the police department. Even horses are no more the part of the police department. Therefore, some bureaucrats and highly placed police officers took the benefit of the said land,” the plea reads.

