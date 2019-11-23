Land-grab bid: Woman sarpanch takes on man in earthmover

Police in Jalore district on Thursday registered a case against a man after he allegedly tried to stop a 26-year-old woman sarpanch with a JCB machine during an anti-encroachment drive, said, officials.

In a video of the incident, that has surfaced on social media, Rekha Choudhary the sarpanch of Mandvala panchayat, is seen clinging on to the JCB machine as it lifts her.

“A few months ago, the accused, Baga Ram Choudhary, had encroached land belonging to the gram panchayat. At that time, the panchayat and the administration had removed the encroachments. However, he once again encroached in the area recently. When the sarpanch went to remove the illegal constructions on Thursday, Choudhary brought a JCB machine to stop the anti-encroachment drive,” said Bagh Singh, SHO, Jalore police station.

Singh added that first, Choudhary hit the sarpanch’s car. “… later, when she tried to stop him by holding the claw of the JCB, the accused, who was driving the machine lifted her. As a result, the sarpanch ended up dangling in the air,” said Singh.

The accused fled after people gathered at the spot, said police.

“He would have killed me had he got the chance. I fell on the ground after hanging from the JCB for some time and hurt myself. He has threatened me earlier as well,” said Choudhary.

Police said an FIR had been registered. “We are trying to locate him and further investigation is underway,” said SHO Singh.