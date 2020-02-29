Land conflicts embroil Rs 13.7 crore investments: Study

The qualitative data points were supplemented by field researchers to establish the trends. Investment data was only available for 335 of the cases. (Representational) The qualitative data points were supplemented by field researchers to establish the trends. Investment data was only available for 335 of the cases. (Representational)

A total of Rs 13.7 lakh crores of investments, or 7.2 per cent of the country’s 2018-2019 GDP, were found to be involved in 335 land conflicts in India over the past three years, a survey by Oxfam India, Land Conflict Watch, and Rights and Resources Initiatives shows. Infrastructure and mining projects affect the most people in these conflict cases, at 30 lakh and 8.5 lakh people, respectively.

Analysing 703 identified land conflicts, 42 researchers collected 82 parameters for each conflict, including number of impacted people, investments, and type of activity. The qualitative data points were supplemented by field researchers to establish the trends. Investment data was only available for 335 of the cases.

Overall, the study, released on Friday, found that they involved 2.1 million hectares of land and have affected 6.5 million lives. The research shows the extent to which conflicts are disproportionately in Fifth Schedule Areas: while encompassing 13.6 per cent of India’s districts, the areas are involved in 26 per cent of the conflicts and affecting 28.5 per cent of the people impacted.

The majority of conflicts involved common lands, as opposed to private lands, impacting 79 per cent (15 lakh) of all the impacted people. Under common lands, 38 per cent involved only non-forested land, while 25 per cent involved only forestlands. “Though the laws such as the Forest Rights Act and the Panchayats Extension to Scheduled Areas (PESA) Act, 1996, mandate the state to recognise the traditional land rights of communities in forested and Scheduled Areas, the state has continued to ignore them, even when the communities’ usufruct access to these lands has persisted,” the report states.

Most cases involved clashes with the state (70 per cent, 492 cases), or clashes with state and private parties (25 per cent, 176 cases).

After mining, sectors of industry, land use, conservation, and power impacted the most people in that order.

