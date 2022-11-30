Land acquisition in Silvassa: Compensation sought for kin of tribal man who self-immolated

Shiv Sena MP from the Union territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (DNH and DD), Kalaben Delkar, has demanded compensation and government job to the family of a tribal man who died after self-immolation, over acquisition of his land in Silvassa (headquarter).

In a letter to the district administration on Wednesday, she said the family of tribal man Jayenti Baraf should be given a job and a house under PM Awas Yojana, along with compensation on par with market value.

The DNH administration had acquired 33,650 square metres of land to develop Transportnagar in Amli Bhayat area that falls under ward no. 1 of Silvassa Nagar Palika. The families, including that of Jayenti, who were residing in the area and own agricultural lands, however, refused to take compensation that the authorities offered to acquire their land.

According to officials, after repeated notices and regular reminded, the families refused to vacate the land. On November 16, a team of personnel went to carry out demolition of the houses. When they reached the house of Jayenti Bharaf, he sought some time. Jayenti then went to the first floor of his house and self-immolated using petrol while his family was negotiating with the officials on the ground floor.

Jayenti was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his burns on November 26.

Protesting the incident, tribals under the banner of Adivassi Ekta Parishad took to the streets on November 28. They also met district administrative officials, raising demands on job and compensation to Jayenti’s family.

Adivasi Ekta Parishad president Prabhu Tokiya said, “How can the administration forcefully displace tribals from their land? The tribals had not taken the compensation that was not on par with the market value. We have constituted a team to probe the incident and will carry out protest pressing for our demands.”