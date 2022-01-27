Land acquisition done, Himachal Pradesh CM seeks commencement of work on Baddi-Chandigarh railway line

The spokesperson further said, “The CM also requested a survey on the Jagadhari-Paonta Sahib railway line which would help in connecting Kala Amb industrial area to the Baddi-Amritsar-Kolkata corridor".

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur Thursday held a meeting with union ministers Ashwini Vaishnav and Anurag Thakur in New Delhi and discussed various projects in the state, especially the commencement of work on the Baddi-Chandigarh railway line.

A government spokesperson said, “The Chief Minister requested the Union Railway Minister to immediately start work for the Baddi-Chandigarh railway line as land acquisition work on the Himachal Pradesh side is done. This will be helpful in connecting it with the Baddi-Amritsar-Kolkata corridor and boost activities in the industrial belt of the state.”

“The Chief Minister also urged the railways minister to expand the network in Himachal and said that the state government has made efforts to give pace to the work on the Bhanupali-Bilaspur railway line so that it could be completed soon. He also requested the Union Minister to hasten up the work on this railway line and added that the extension of this line up to Leh is very important from a strategic point of view. He apprised that the full-length survey on the line is over and urged for further action in this matter,” the spokesperson added.

The spokesperson further said, “The CM also requested a survey on the Jagadhari-Paonta Sahib railway line which would help in connecting Kala Amb industrial area to the Baddi-Amritsar-Kolkata corridor. He also urged the railway minister to upgrade the Kalka-Shimla railway track as the speed of the train is very slow on this line and added that new coaches should be added as the present ones are very old. He also suggested to introduce state-of-the-art trains on the Kalka-Shimla route to boost tourism and showcase the heritage and discussed about the Joginder Nagar and Una-Hamirpur railway lines.”

“The Union Railways Minister has assured the Chief Minister to enhance funds for the Bhanupali-Bilaspur railway line for its speedy completion. He also asked to send a proposal to introduce state-of-the-art trains in PPP mode. He said that possibilities would be explored to fulfill the demands of the state. He also informed that the ministry would soon send a proposal on the Una-Hamirpur railway line to the state. Meanwhile, Anurag Thakur gave his valuable inputs in the meeting and urged for early action on the Una-Hamirpur railway line,” the spokesperson said.