Lancet study decodes progression of novel coronavirus symptoms

A new study published by medical journal The Lancet has shed light on the duration and progression of the symptoms associated with novel coronavirus.

The study analysed 191 adults with Covid-19 who were admitted after December 29 to the Jinyintan Hospital and the Wuhan Pulmonary Hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the deadly outbreak. As many as 54 of them had died, with 137 being discharged, by January 31.

Published online in The Lancet on Friday, the study said the median duration of fever was about 12 days in survivors, similar to the duration in non-survivors.

But the cough may last for a long time. In survivors, shortness of breath would cease after about 13 days, but would last until death for non-survivors.

In addition, the authors of the study have also presented new data on viral shedding. The median duration of viral shedding was 20 days in survivors (ranging from 8 to 37 days), and the virus was detectable until death in the 54 people who died.

