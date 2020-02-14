‘65 per cent of Lamborghini buyers in India opt for finance’

Sharad Agarwal, Head of Lamborghini India, poses with the newly launched Lamborghini Huracan EVO in Ahmedabad on Thursday. (Express) Sharad Agarwal, Head of Lamborghini India, poses with the newly launched Lamborghini Huracan EVO in Ahmedabad on Thursday. (Express)

Sixty-five per cent of the niche clientele who buy Lamborghini cars in India avail of car finance, says Sharad Agarwal, Head of Lamborghini India who was in Ahmedabad, Thursday to launch the new Lamborghini Huracan EVO, priced at Rs 3.22 crore.

“This is the first time we are launching a Lamborghini in Gujarat. This model is being launched just 20 days after its global launch. Gujarat accounts for nearly 10 per cent of our annual sales and this percentage has been steadily rising for us,” said Agarwal while launching a violet colour car that can accelerate to 100 kilometres in 3.3 seconds and has a top speed of 325 kmph.

The official said that Tier-I and Tier-II cities in Gujarat, including Vadodara, Surat and Rajkot, had a number of clientele for the Lamborghini. “There are big businesses in these smaller cities where owners aspire to buy a Lamborghini,” he added.

According to the official, the typical Lamborghini owner in India was in the 25-45 age bracket and most of the buyers were businessmen or industrialists.

“Despite this profile, 60-65 per cent of our cars are sold on finance,” Agarwal said. When asked why this segment opts for auto loans, he said, “This is a segment of wealth creators and they understand the value of money.”

“Three years ago, 90 per cent of our business for Lamborghini India came from the metros. But now, business from Tier-I & Tier-II cities make up 25 per cent of the total sales volume. However, unlike in developed countries, we are yet to see a professional in India own this brand,” he said.

