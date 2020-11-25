Lalu Yadav trying to topple Bihar govt: Sushil Modi

Sushil Kumar Modi. (File)

BJP LEADER and former Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Tuesday accused RJD chief Lalu Prasad of making telephone calls from Ranchi jail to some NDA MLAs with the intention of “toppling” the newly formed NDA government in the state. He alleged that Lalu is offering the NDA legislators “ministerial berths” in return for their support.

“Lalu Yadav making telephone call (**********) from Ranchi to NDA MLAs & promising ministerial berths. When I telephoned, Lalu directly picked up. I said don’t do these dirty tricks from jail, you will not succeed,” the former deputy CM tweeted.

RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tewari told The Indian Express: “NDA leaders have been suffering from Laluphobia. They are trying to digress from real issues, which our leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav has been reminding them of – such as fulfilling promises to give 19 lakh jobs as promised by the BJP in its manifesto.” He did not react to Sushil Modi’s allegation that he spoke to Lalu.

The RJD-led Mahagathbandhan has 110 MLAs, 12 short of majority.

