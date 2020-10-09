Lalu Yadav gets bail in Chaibasa Treasury case, but to remain in jail

Lalu Prasad Yadav. (File)

Lalu Prasad Yadav, former Bihar Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo, was granted bail by the Jharkhand High Court in the Chaibasa Treasury case, related to the fodder scam on Friday. However, the former CM will remain in jail since the Dumka treasury case is still pending.

The High Court asked Yadav to submit two personal bonds of Rs 50,000 each and deposit penalty of Rs 2 lakh for securing bail. It also sought his medical report and the details of all those he has met during the course of his treatment at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi.

This case, RC 68(A) / 1996, pertains to the fraudulence of Rs 33.67 crore from Chaibasa (now in Jharkhand) district treasury during 1992-93 when Lalu was the chief minister of undivided Bihar.

On January 24, 2018, a special CBI court in Ranchi had convicted Yadav and former chief minister Jagannath Mishra in the third case of multi-crore fodder scam related to the fraudulent withdrawal of money from the Chaibasa treasury in 1990s. The court had handed both Lalu and Jagannath a jail term of five years, besides a fine of Rs. 5 lakh each. A total of 50 accused were convicted in the case while six were let off.

Apart from Lalu, the other main accused convicted in the case were R K Rana, Vidyasagar Nishad, Dhruv Bhagat, former chief secretary Sajal Chakraborty, IAS officials Phool Chand Singh and Mahesh Prasad.

The 72-year-old is currently serving time in Birsa Munda jail in Ranchi. Earlier, he was granted bail in Deoghar treasury case.

