Out on bail, Lalu Yadav arrives in Mumbai for heart treatment

Days after Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad was rushed to a hospital at Patna after he complained of vertigo, breathing problems and uneasiness, the former Bihar chief minister arrived in Mumbai Wednesday morning for further treatment. ANI reported he will be admitted to Asian Heart hospital later in the day. He was accompanied by son Tej Pratap Yadav daughter Misa Bharti and daughter-in-law Aishwarya.

The RJD chief is also scheduled to move to Bengaluru for the treatment of his kidney problem, his family physician said. He spent nearly a couple of hours at the hospital in Patna before being discharged. Yadav, who is serving sentences in three fodder scam cases in a Ranchi jail, is out on a six-week provisional bail granted by the Jharkhand High Court on medical grounds. He recently attended his son Tej Pratap’s wedding in Patna.

“The former Bihar chief minister was admitted here, following complaints of vertigo, because of which he had fallen at home. He also complained of breathing problems and uneasiness. He has thoroughly been examined by our specialists. His records show that he suffers from a number of ailments like diabetes, high blood pressure and kidney problems,” Manish Mandal, medical superintendent at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS), Patna, had said on Saturday.

Lalu Yadav had been in jail since December 23 last year when he was convicted in a case related to fraudulent withdrawal of money from the Deoghar treasury in the 1990s, when he was the chief minister of undivided Bihar. He was convicted in two more fodder scam cases while he was in jail. Poor health had led to Prasad being shifted from the Hotwar jail in Ranchi to the RIMS hospital, from where he was taken to the AIIMS in Delhi for further treatment. He was discharged from AIIMS after a month amid strong protests by the RJD chief himself as well as his party colleagues.

