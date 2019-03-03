Lalu Prasad’s swipe at PM Modi’s rally: Would have attracted a similar crowd at a paan shop

Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Sankalp Rally’ at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav on Sunday said he could have attracted a similar crowd if he stopped by a roadside paan shop.

Advertising

Calling the BJP’s much-hyped rally an “illusion”, Prasad, who is serving sentences in a number of fodder scam cases and is currently lodged in a Ranchi hospital for treatment, said Modi, Nitish Kumar and Ram Vilas Paswan had failed to pull in the numbers despite having government resources at their disposal.

नरेंद्र मोदी, नीतीश और पासवान जी ने महीनों ज़ोर लगा सरकारी तंत्र का उपयोग कर गांधी मैदान में उतनी भीड़ जुटाई है जितनी हम पान खाने अगर पान की गुमटी पर गाड़ी रोक देते है तो इकट्ठा हो जाती है। जाओ रे मर्दों, और जतन करो, कैमरा थोड़ा और ज़ूम करवाओ। — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) March 3, 2019

“Narendra Modi, Nitish and Paswan have worked for months to organise the rally at Gandhi Maidan using government machinery. The number of people the rally has attracted is similar to the gathering I could have attracted if I stopped at a roadside paan shop,” Lalu tweeted.

The former chief minister’s Twitter handle is managed by his aides. Yadav also claimed that the organisers of the rally used clever camera movements, magnified images and optics to show a large crowd at the PM’s rally.

In another tweet, the RJD supremo said the fear of a possible defeat in Bihar had shaken the NDA’s confidence to such an extent that their leaders require a teleprompter to speak even in Hindi.

बिहार की महान न्यायप्रिय धरा ने औक़ात दिखा दिया। योजना फ़ेल होने की बौखलाहट में आदमी कुछ भी झूठ बक सकता है। जुमले फेंक सकता है। बिहार में संभावित हार की घबहराहट से आत्मविश्वास इतना हिला हुआ है कि अब हिंदी भी ”स्पीच टेलीप्रॉम्‍प्‍टर में देखकर बोलना पड़ रहा है। #BiharRejectsModi — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) March 3, 2019

“The great, justice-loving citizenry of Bihar has shown BJP its true position. In the face of his failed plans, a man resorts to lies and gimmicks. The fear of BJP’s possible defeat has shaken the confidence of the party to such an extent that their leaders need a speech teleprompter to speak even in Hindi,” Lalu tweeted.

Sharing the dais with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Sushil Modi and LJP chief Paswan, PM Modi mounted a strong attack on the Opposition for questioning the airstrike in Balakot, saying such remarks were made to please Pakistan.

Advertising

Modi also took a veiled dig at Prasad, saying, “The people of Bihar have seen a lot in the name of purchase of fodder. Our government has worked for doing away with middlemen who siphon off public money.