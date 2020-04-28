Lalu’s doctor quarantined after coming in contact with Covid-19 patient, Tejashwi appeals

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav with son Tejashwi in 2016. (Express File Photo: Alok Jain RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav with son Tejashwi in 2016. (Express File Photo: Alok Jain

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav Tuesday expressed concerns over the health of his father, former chief minister and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, saying he was vulnerable to Covid-19. His appeal to authorities to take care of his father with “utmost precaution” came after reports of Lalu’s treating physician being made to quarantine after coming in contact with a Covid-19 patient.

Dr Umesh Prasad, who was treating Lalu at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences Administration in Ranchi, was quarantined along with his unit after a patient who had been admitted in the medicine department of the hospital three weeks ago contracted the coronavirus. Lalu is admitted in the paying ward of the hospital.

“Today, a patient who had been admitted in the medicine department for past three weeks was found Covid-19 positive. He was under the unit of Dr Umesh Prasad. Significantly, Lalu Prasad Yadav (RJD leader) is also being treated by the same unit,” the hospital was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“And Dr Umesh Prasad is his (Lalu’s) treating physician. Though, Lalu is admitted in the paying ward. Since the patient was in the medicine department for three weeks, all doctors and other staff are giving their samples. Dr Umesh Prasad & his unit will be sent to quarantine,” RIMS administration added.

Tejashwi said Lalu was vulnerable to Covid-19 as, at the age of 72, he was suffering from multiple life threatening chronic diseases. “It’s really worrisome to know about the doctors treating my dad may have got infected by Covid-19. I join 12 crore Biharis to echo their concerns. At 72 with multiple life threatening chronic diseases, he is most vulnerable to coronavirus and hence should be taken care with utmost precaution,” Tejashwi tweeted.

Lalu, who is serving jail time after being convicted in connection with Bihar fodder cases, was admitted to hospital for treatment for kidney disease.

The RJD, meanwhile, accused the government of its “deliberate attempt” to put Lalu’s life “in jeopardy”, saying it could have released him on parole. “Knowing his pre-existing life threatening health conditions, the least the government could have done was release him on parole. We don’t understand what’s stopping authorities to arrive to a decision,” the party tweeted from its official handle.

