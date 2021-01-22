scorecardresearch
Friday, January 22, 2021
Pneumonia patches in lungs, Lalu Yadav’s health ‘improves marginally’

Yadav's son and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said while his father has tested negative for Covid-19, more tests are being conducted.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | January 22, 2021 7:40:04 pm
Lalu Prasad yadav, Lalu Yadav gets bail, Fodder scam cases, Lalu Yadav fodder scam, Lalu Yadav to remain in Jail, Dumka treasury, Bihar news, Indian expressLalu Prasad Yadav has been fighting several ailments for quite a long time now. (File)

Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav has pneumonia patches in his lungs and has been kept on antibiotics, RIMS Director Kameshwar Prasad said on Friday. Updating further on the health condition of the Rastriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader, Prasad said Yadav has shown marginal improvement, and confirmed that there are no further complications as of now.

Yadav’s son and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said his father tested negative for Covid-19 and more tests are being conducted. “As far as we know, he’s tested negative for Covid. But more tests are being done. We will be able to say more after these tests. My brother, mother and I will go to Ranchi to see him,” news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

The veteran politician from Bihar has been fighting several ailments for quite a long time now.

