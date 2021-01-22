Pneumonia patches in lungs, Lalu Yadav’s health ‘improves marginally’

Lalu Prasad Yadav has been fighting several ailments for quite a long time now. (File)

Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav has pneumonia patches in his lungs and has been kept on antibiotics, RIMS Director Kameshwar Prasad said on Friday. Updating further on the health condition of the Rastriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader, Prasad said Yadav has shown marginal improvement, and confirmed that there are no further complications as of now.

Yadav’s son and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said his father tested negative for Covid-19 and more tests are being conducted. “As far as we know, he’s tested negative for Covid. But more tests are being done. We will be able to say more after these tests. My brother, mother and I will go to Ranchi to see him,” news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

The veteran politician from Bihar has been fighting several ailments for quite a long time now.